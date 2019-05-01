Kimberly-Clark: A Good Buy On Strong Pricing Power And Likely Peaking Headwinds

I will discuss why the biggest issues the company had in 2018 should go from being headwinds to tailwinds.

I will analyze the company's strong recent earnings report and talk about why this report suggest the company should have a strong 2019.

I will discuss why the company had a tough 2018 and what the company's biggest issues in 2019 will likely be.

Investing is about balance. Different investors have different goals, but the best investments in consumer companies usually have certain common characteristics. The best retail companies should have both strong brands and good management teams.

Few companies have stronger brand power or a better management team than Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Kimberly-Clark is widely recognized as one of the best run companies in the world, and this retail giant features many top level brands such as Huggies, Cottenelle, Scott, Kleenex, and many others. The company has always been a popular investment for income and dividend investors in particular because management has done a great job of maintaining and growing the dividend over many decades.

Still, 2018 was a tough year for the company, and in 2019 the company will have to convince investors that many of the issues plaguing earnings last year won't hurt the company once again. The two biggest headwinds that the company faced in 2018 were currency fluctuations and increasing input costs.

Data by YCharts

The rising dollar, specifically the dollar's appreciation against the Euro, is the factor that hurt Kimberly Clark's earnings the most in 2018.

The other factor was rising input costs. Specifically, rising pulp and petroleum prices have hurt the company the most, with rising oil prices a key factor.

The main reason Kimberly Clark's first quarter earnings report was received so positively by the market was because the company showed the ability to use pricing power to reverse a negative trend of margin compression. Kimberly-Clark was able to raise prices across many of this leading retail giant's brands without losing significant market share in mature or emerging markets, and these price increases offset minor declines in demand.

Kimberly-Clark beat analyst estimates for $1.55 per share this past quarter, reporting earnings of $1.65 a share. Management also said they see full year earnings between $6.50 and $6.70 a share, with organic sales growth expected to be 2%, and analysts at firms such as Macquarie and ValuEngine covering this consumer giant have become increasingly bullish.

The big issue management was finally positive about was the company's margins. Management reported price increases of 4% offset a volume drop of 2% and the market liked the company's guidance for 2019. Kimberly Clark's management team has consistently been conservative with the company's earnings outlook.

The currency issues and struggles with rising costs that Kimberly-Clark faced in 2018 should stabilize if not improve in 2019.

Projecting price moment in currencies is always hard, but there are a reasons to think that the dollar will not continue to appreciate at such a rapid rate against the euro and other major currencies.

The euro has dropped significantly in the past year and is currently trading near 5 year lows.

Data by YCharts

The euro fell nearly 12% in the last year against the dollar, and at the current level the euro is near the 2017 low, which is the lowest point this currency has been at in 3 years. The US economy remains stronger than the most economies around the world, but the US continues to run a high deficit, and their remains a lot of political turmoil in Washington D.C. Even if the euro continues to fall against the dollar and other major currencies it is highly unlikely the euro will fall another 12% as we saw last year. The euro is near a 2 year low against the dollar and the US exports have been strengthened by a weak dollar. Kimberly-Clark's European division is not as big as it once was, but the company's European sales remain around 15% of the company's overall business and double digit currency moves have a big impact on the company's earnings.

Oil prices also look they will not hurt Kimberly-Clark has much next year. Oil prices are currently trading at around $65 a barrel, and the current price is near the highest end of the price range we've seen in the last 6 months.

Data by YCharts

Oil prices can obviously be volatile in the short-term and limits on Iranian exports have driven up prices recently, but oil prices have struggled to stay above $70 a barrel for any extended period of time since 2016 and oil continues to flow from the Baaken Shale.

Projecting currency and commodity price movement is obviously hard, but the euro isn't likely to fall 12-15% against the dollar in consecutive years, and oil prices remain unlikely to breakout from the $65-70 dollar level with Shale oil still being produced at high levels.

Kimberly-Clark has already shown an ability to raise prices without losing market share because of the strength of the company's many brands. The company's core businesses are also not cyclical, since demand for tissues, toilet paper, and diapers, don't change significantly during market cycles. If currency and input costs subside even slightly the company's conservative outlook for 2019 will be raised the management should continue to returns value to shareholders with buybacks and dividends. The company's dividend is currently over 3% and management has raised the dividend for 46 straight years. Kimberly-Clark continues to buy back shares as well.

Kimberly-Clark currently trades at nearly 19x this year earnings estimates of $6.50 to $6.70 a share, but these forecasts are likely too low since the operating environment in 2019 should at least stabilize if not improve. The company's business isn't cyclical and Kimberly-Clark's brands are as strong as they come. Income stocks will also likely continue to trade at a slight premium valuation because of low rates are even with the recent rate increases. If the operating environment improves and the company continues to see margin expansion Kimberly-Clark should trade at between $130-150, or between 20-22x earning of what likely will around $7 a share.

2018 was a tough year for Kimberly-Clark. The company faced rising input costs, currency headwinds, and some market share losses in China. However, well currency and energy prices are always hard to predict, the 2019 outlook should be more positive. Oil prices remain unlikely to breakout from current levels and the Fed would likely take action if the dollar continues to appreciate from current levels. Despite President Trump's comments favoring a strong dollar, the US has benefited significantly from a weak dollar and the Fed is likely to take action if the dollar continues to rise. Kimberly Clark's pricing power remains strong, and if current headwinds become tailwinds, the stock should breakout from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.