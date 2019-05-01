The Opportunities And Risks For The Aurora Cannabis Win In Germany

The Story

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) recently became one of three companies to be awarded medical cannabis cultivation lots from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). This was a very rigorous and competitive process as there are 79 companies participating. The original results saw Aurora Cannabis winning 5 lots, Aphria (OTC:APHA) winning 5 lots and Demecan, a subsidiary of Wayland Group (OTCQB:MRRCF) winning the remaining 3 lots.

After completing a 10-day appeal process, it appears that Wayland's three lots and one of Aphria's lots have been challenged. "Another tender over a four-year harvest of 3200 kg has been delayed because an unidentified bidder who lost out is challenging the procedure with a regulator." Source: Germany to launch cannabis farming as Canada's Aurora, Aphria win tenders.

The 5 lots that Aurora Cannabis had won were not challenged and the company noted that their concept received the highest ranking out of all concepts submitted. Concepts were rated on facility design, security and logistics. Source: ACB Press Release

It should be highlighted that the actual number of kilograms to be supplied will not be overwhelmingly significant at first. Aurora Cannabis will supply the German government at least 4,000 kilograms over a four-year period which will then be wholesaled to the German government.

The Opportunity

By being awarded the most licenses in the Germany tender, Aurora Cannabis has a potentially great opportunity ahead for them. Large Canadian LPs have a considerable head start now both in Germany and expected for the rest Europe. This article confirms that European firms trying to get into the cannabis space will have to spend money on research and safety, regulatory issues, as well as building strong advisory boards. This put firms like Aurora Cannabis and Aphria, who have won the Germany licenses in a strong position.

Aurora's Chief Global Business Development Officer Neil Belot expressed his optimism on the results of the tender award. "Having the highest rated concept is a strong validation of the Aurora Standard cultivation philosophy, as well as of our track record in the delivery of safe and high-quality medical cannabis products to the German system. We commenced delivering dried cannabis flower from Canada to the German market in 2017, and recently added cannabis extracts to our offerings for German patients. Winning the tender reflects a natural evolution for Aurora, establishing a more prominent local footprint in this important international market with over 82 million people."

The German market should open up substantial growth opportunities for Aurora Cannabis. This article identified the sheer size of the market in reference to an independent report "In their recent report on the European cannabis market, Prohibition Partners estimated the medical cannabis market alone could reach 7.7 billion euros ($8.64 billion) by 2028 from 133 million euros in 2018. If recreational cannabis is included in the estimate, the value jumps to 16.2 billion euros. Yet recreational legalization is not expected for at least another three years."

Despite legalization of cannabis being 3 years away, the medical market is still quite large and worth pursuing. It is not unreasonable to think that doctors in the country would give preference to cultivators within their own country giving Aurora Cannabis a leg up on the competition. The head start that Aurora Cannabis will receive in Germany and the opportunity to build relationships and credibility can help them in establishing a long-term footprint. As stated above, the actual figures that the company will be supplying could be relatively smaller early on.

The company is not letting much time to elapse before they get to work on the construction of the new facility: "The approval will allow Aurora to begin construction of a new, state-of-the art, indoor cannabis production facility in Leuna, Germany in May 2019 and the Company anticipates completion within 12 months of ground breaking. Initial shipments of locally grown cannabis are expected to become available to German medical patients starting in October 2020, with the new facility producing a minimum of 4,000 kg over a four-year period, to be expanded over time as regulations permit."

It is great that the company is getting a jump on construction to facilitate production. The concern, as discussed below is with Aurora Cannabis taking on further debt for an opportunity that comes with some risks and challenges as further discussed below.

Potential Risks And Challenges

As I had previously written in my article Aurora Cannabis And Its Debt Story, there are some company-specific risks unrelated to the German tender that could play out for the company in the future. Most noticeably, the amount of debt that Aurora has undertaken (with potential for additional debt through their debt shelf prospectus) and the fact that ACB shares have been subject to considerable dilution. The company has been spending freely on acquisitions and strategic investments and there are concerns that the negative cash flow could become worse.

As with any new international expansion or venture, there are going to be clear execution risks that could take place. This is the first crop that is going to occur in Germany and there could be issues just simply due to the fact that it is a new process. Dealing in a new a country with different regulations will come with its challenges. This Forbes article discusses how the biggest cannabis companies in Europe could very well turn into the largest cannabis companies globally.

However there are specific risks and challenges of dealing in Europe. "Even within the open-border European Union, companies will have to navigate entirely new regulatory agencies, foreign bureaucracies, distribution companies, and even languages. Earning substantial market share in Europe will not be for the faint of heart or, sadly, the shallow-pocketed." This should be concerning to Aurora Cannabis and other companies in the industry who presently operate in or are looking to expand into Europe.

As well, there will be process and regulatory type issues that will have to be navigated: "Further complicating American businesses’ entry into Europe is the complicated compliance processes necessary to produce in Europe or export into a European country. Since medical cannabis is considered a pharmaceutical product in Europe, all products must be fully GMP and ISO certified both in the country in which it is produced as well as from a European Union authority."

Overall Takeaway

The results of the German tender are a clear win for Aurora Cannabis on the surface. From a forward-looking perspective, this complements Aurora Cannabis' international strategy to be a global player in the cannabis space. The first mover advantage could yield additional opportunities in the country and the EU. The risks and challenges specific to Europe will be challenging to overcome and it will be interesting to see how Aurora Cannabis navigates this new market.

