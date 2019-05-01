Ongoing Excellence And Premium Valuation Mean Loving IDEX From Afar

Healthy process markets are supporting the business and management is eager to deploy capital into M&A, but only at the right price.

Playing a "I like it, but the shares are expensive" drinking game with my articles in the industrial sector would probably be lethal right now, but the fact remains that the market continues to reward many companies with robust valuations even though there are some pockets of weakness in short-cycle markets. IDEX (IEX) is one of my favorite companies, a disciplined deployer of capital with strong niche-based businesses and excellent margins, but it's hard to see how IDEX shares can keep generating attractive returns from this high level.

Good Results On The Whole

With a bigger skew toward longer-cycle process and non-industrial markets, I've liked IDEX as a relative call given my expectation of weaker results in short-cycle businesses (which has shown up in names like Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and 3M (MMM), among others). First quarter results largely seem to back up that confidence.

Revenue rose only 2% as reported, 4% in organic terms, and missed expectations by about 2%. The Fluid and Metering Technology (or FMT) business drove the growth, with 6% organic revenue growth on strength in chemical and processing end markets (consistent with recent reports from ABB (ABB), Honeywell (HON), Roper (ROP), and so on). Revenue missed sell-side expectations by about 1%, but segment-level profit rose 8% and the 80bp of margin improvement beat expectations by 40bp.

Health and Science Technology reported 3% organic revenue growth which seems a little weak when you consider the trends in life science and diagnostic tools businesses at companies like Danaher (DHR) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), and it missed by over 3%, but remember that this segment has a sizable (roughly one-third of segment revenue) sealing business that serves the weak semiconductor and auto markets. Health science fluidics and optics were actually healthy. Segment-level profit rose 2%, but the 10bp of margin improvement came up 40bp short of expectations.

The Fire & Safety/Diversified Products business reported 1% organic growth, missing by about 2%, as decent trends in fire and rescue and clamping were offset by a 15% decline in dispensing. Segment-level profit rose 2% and the 110bp of margin improvement exceeded expectations by 70bp. As a company, IDEX saw 40bp of gross margin improvement - quite solid on a comparable basis this quarter - and operating income rose 7%, with 120bp of operating margin improvement. Corporate operating income actually exceeded segment-level profit growth due to better-controlled corporate expense, and IDEX's operating margin was about 60bp above expectation (23.8%), fueling a solid earnings beat at the operating line.

Guidance Seems Basically Okay

IDEX management raised its EPS outlook (on the back of healthy margin performance) but maintained its revenue growth outlook. I was expecting about 4% of reported revenue growth this year and that still seems like a reasonable expectation. Orders were up 6% this quarter, with FMT posting a 10% order growth number and FSDP posting 9% growth. HST dragged down the average with its 1% order growth, but growth was more like 5% on a normalized basis.

IDEX tends to offer good commentary on a host of end-markets, which is one of the reasons why I enjoy following the company. As seen in the results, IDEX's industrial businesses remain healthy and management doesn't seem concerned about them now - I would concur with this, as IDEX's industrial end-market exposures are skewed to longer-cycle process industries like water/municipal water, chemical processing, and less cyclical process industries like life sciences and food/bev.

On the "getting stronger" side, management pointed to higher oil prices supporting stronger demand from energy customers, and I'm curious if that will hold up this year, as spending on capex equipment from the oil/gas sector has been a little wobbly (versus healthier spending on tools/consumables). IDEX also noted improving demand in mobile trucks.

On the negative side, the semiconductor market remains weak, dispensing is quite volatile (with a big decline this quarter), and IDEX also cited ag as a soft market. The reasons make sense (tariff issues, lower crop prices, etc.), but I'm curious to see how widespread this weakness is.

Patience And Discipline Will Pay Off

IDEX has been relatively quiet on the M&A front for about two and a half years now, but not for lack of trying. Management talked about "narrowly" missing out on two sizable deals, but management chose to remain disciplined on valuation. That's in contrast, I would argue, to Fortive (FTV), which has been far more willing to pay up as part of its efforts to reposition its product portfolio and revenue mix. IDEX is still looking, though, and is most interested in industrial fluids, health/science components, engineered fasteners/connectors, and fire & rescue - in other words, IDEX is looking to build on what are already areas of meaningful strength for the company.

IDEX is also not all that interested in chasing Fortive, Roper, and others into industrial/business software deals. While software offerings are increasingly embedded in many IDEX products, they're not looking to copy that SaaS business model.

Personally, I think that's just fine. What IDEX does - running a portfolio of differentiated, niche, asset-light businesses with strong market shares, good pricing power, and relatively low "R" demands (in terms of R&D) has obviously been working. IDEX produces excellent operating margins, healthy ROICs, and strong, steady free cash flow. Why mess with something that isn't broken, particularly when there aren't obvious obsolescence risks here (pumps, seals, and fluidics systems aren't going away)?

The Outlook

I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits from IDEX and slightly higher FCF growth (close to 7%). I likewise expect operating margins to creep toward the mid-20%s, and there is some upside here from capital deployment into M&A.

And now grab your shot glasses… because this is where I talk about the fact that I can't reconcile the quality of the company and the valuation. Using a discounted cash flow model, the prospective annualized return seems to now be in the mid-single-digits and that only improves to around 7.5% even if I bump up my numbers such that future revenue and FCF growth match the trailing averages (close to 10% on FCF growth).

The Bottom Line

IDEX goes on the same high shelf as Danaher, Fortive, and Roper, and I'm not inclined to pay up even for a business I like. Not unlike Roper, there's been a significant long-term uplift in valuation (from around 2x sales in 2009/2010 to closer to 5x) accompanying the margin improvements and revenue growth, but I think that pace is going to be hard to sustain. I'd love to own these shares if I had the chance to buy in at a good price, but that doesn't seem to be possible today.

