Quick And Dirty Comparative Analysis Suggests Investors Should Avoid Slack At The IPO

I have to start with a confession: I don't like to use Slack (SK).

Every few months I get a client who wants us to communicate through Slack. "It's an industry standard," the typical Slack-loving client usually says. "It saves so much time, improves productivity and puts all of our communications in one place."

That sounds utopic, but I don't feel the same way about the service. For me, it's another file sharing and communication service that I have to keep up with on top of email, Skype (MSFT), WhatsApp (FB), Dropbox (DBX), etc.

Even though my personal opinion of Slack is not high, I cannot ignore the benefits that my clients believe that they get from using it. These are the main reasons I hear:

- "It's a central repository for information, ideas, conversations, and documents about a specific topic or project."

- "It uses many features that also exist in social media, such as tagging / mentioning a team member, adding a hashtag topic for internal threads, DMs, and more. These features make Slack more intuitive and straightforward."

- "Integration with Google (GOOGL) productivity apps makes it easier to update files within the app."

- "It's an industry standard. Team members and other contributors are used to Slack, so we use it as well."

It's okay that my opinion of Slack is not high since I'm not among its target audience. However, more importantly, the comments above that I regularly receive from clients show what Slack's target audience thinks of the service, and that is a powerful asset.

Since this is indicative only, let's compare Slack's business with four other unicorns that either went public lately or have filed for an IPO: Zoom (ZM), Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and Pinterest (PINS).

Business Model and Market Positioning

Of the companies mentioned above, Slack is probably closest to Zoom, as the two companies generate revenues from enterprises' paid subscriptions while maintaining a significant proportion of free users. The other three companies in the list generate revenues either from ads (Pinterest) or from ride-hailing and associated services (Uber and Lyft).

Having established the similarities between Slack and Zoom in contrast with Uber, Lyft, and Pinterest, let's look at their positioning. While Lyft and Uber lead their niche of ride-hailing services (each with a different approach and business model) and Pinterest provides a unique social offering, Slack and Zoom offer a narrow and specific service that is also provided by the familiar tech giants.

The great advantage that both Zoom and Slack have over their competitors is the high level of client satisfaction. Users prefer to use Slack or Zoom over the similar services that Microsoft, Google, Cisco (CSCO) and others offer, even though the other services might be more compatible with their entire enterprise software suite.

As mentioned before, this is a powerful asset. However, I'm not sure how sustainable it is over the long haul, or how helpful it is for top-line growth. From a comparison of the business models and market positioning of the five companies, Slack is not a significant buy.

Operating Margin and Revenues Growth

Looking at the five companies' operating margins over the last three years, we see a similar and expected improvement trend, as shown in the table below.

FY -2*** FY -1** Latest FY* 3-Yrs Operating Margin CAGR Slack -141% -65% -38% 95% Zoom 0% -3% 2% 133% Uber -79% -51% -27% 71% Lyft -202% -67% -45% 151% Pinterest -61% -29% -10% 59%

Source: Companies' S-1

*Latest FY = 2019 for Slack and Zoom; 2018 for Uber, Lyft and Pinterest.

** FY -1 = 2018 for Slack and Zoom; 2017 for Uber, Lyft and Pinterest.

** FY -2 = 2017 for Slack and Zoom; 2016 for Uber, Lyft and Pinterest.

Comparing Slack's operating margin over the last three years to the four other companies mentioned above, I don't see any eye-popping improvement trend that is unique to Slack. Looking at Slack's three-year CAGR, it's high, but not as high as Lyft's or Zoom's.

Based on its operating margin trend and three-year CAGR, Slack is not a clear-cut buy.

Exit Scenarios

After showing that Slack has no significant advantage investment-wise over Zoom, Uber, Lyft and Pinterest, by quickly looking on the surface of their business model, market positioning, operating margin and revenue growth, let's now look at the potential exit scenario for a typical investor.

When looking at these high-profile unicorns, we must understand that the main benefit in an IPO is for the hedge funds and private equity funds and VCs holding their shares from previous rounds. These investors are eager to sell at the IPO, and prefer to sell even before the IPO if they can get a close price so as to materialize their gains with minimal risks.

How could the average individual investor gain from buying at the IPO? Either from price appreciation over the years, which could also be achieved by purchasing the stock at a later stage, or from a corporate event such as an acquisition that could potentially increase the company's value.

Looking at Lyft and Uber in the context of the broad autonomous vehicles market and the ride-hailing market, these markets have bright futures even though I'm not sure whether they could reach the widespread expectations of them in five or 10 years. I believe that both companies could either grow significantly in the future as the demand for their services rise, or be acquired by an even larger company as an entry play into the autonomous vehicles market in the future. Anyway, I see a clear path to exit.

Looking at Pinterest, I believe that it will continue to be a small social media company until it launches some game-changing features, which I don't see happening soon.

For Zoom, the story is more complicated. Zoom, in my opinion, has a product that is superior to Microsoft's Skype and Google's Meet / Hangout. However, in the long run, I don't see Zoom attracting a significant number of users from Microsoft, Google, and Cisco. Zoom will either maintain its niche or will be acquired by Atlassian, which currently owns 5.1% of the Class A shares.

Looking at Slack, I really can't see how the company will continue as a strong independent company for the long run. Microsoft already has a reliable product that fits perfectly the Microsoft software suite that many companies currently use. Google has many different (Meet, Chat, Current, Jamboard and many more) services that could easily replace Slack for small businesses.

The main point here in my opinion is Facebook's Workplace service. Currently, Facebook's service is flying under the radar, but it could become a significant player in the event of a potential acquisition of Slack.

Slack might also be a suitable target for other companies looking to enter the niche, but I believe that Facebook is the most relevant right now. This is a particular exit scenario which could work better for Facebook (in the event of a future negotiation) than for Slack.

Based on those potential exit scenarios, Slack could be considered a good holding for a future M&A play. However, without any specific timeline or any additional indicators, investors should not buy Slack based on that and then wait indefinitely.

Currently, I don't see the benefits of buying Slack at the IPO. I believe that investors looking to add a high-profile tech unicorn to their portfolio have better alternatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice or a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action. This information is the writer's opinion about the companies mentioned in the article. Investors should conduct their due diligence and consult with a registered financial adviser before making any investment decision. Lior Ronen and Finro are not registered financial advisers and shall not have any liability for any damages of any kind whatsoever relating to this material. By accepting this material, you acknowledge, understand and accept the foregoing.