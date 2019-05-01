The Next Step For The Fed Could Be A Hike

Absent an exogenous event of some kind, the Fed will have little option but to raise rates as early as the fourth quarter.

We expect a bounce back in the second quarter, which will show up in data released in the third quarter.

Some believe we may have seen the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) last rate hike in this cycle, and that the next step from here will be a cut in rates as the economy loses momentum going into the first half of next year. I believe that view is plainly wrong. With economic data picking up and a likely bounce back that will extend into the second quarter, employment and price data are likely to remain strong especially as wage gains and energy prices continue to rise.

In the United States, the real economy is doing just fine and overseas we are seeing signs of rebound. China is firmly on track with both strong monetary and fiscal stimulus now in place. Given their close trading ties, Japan will likely benefit from China stimulus.

Europe is more troubling, but the European Central Bank has returned to a dovish stance, German manufacturing should stabilize in the coming months now that challenges in the auto sector seem to be largely behind them, and the water level in the Rhine has returned to levels where shipping is no longer inhibited. Additionally, the more than one million migrants that were admitted as refugees since 2015 are gradually becoming eligible for employment. This increase in the labor pool will raise output potential and will contribute to growth in the coming years.

Italy is still a mess and will remain a long-term challenge, but policymakers are firmly committed to buying time by kicking the can of much-needed structural reforms down the road. The same can be said of Britain, which has yet to resolve how or even if it will leave the European Union.

All this adds up to continued growth which will ultimately lead the Fed to increase rates again. The only questions are when and can anything derail this scenario.

Before considering further hikes the Fed will wait to see second quarter data, which will arrive in the third quarter. Most likely it would want to be certain that the second quarter bounce back is real, so that would delay any hike until the fourth quarter at the earliest.

Of course, markets will not wait for action by the Fed and will start to reprice in anticipation of possible future hikes. Currently, the bond market is priced for an ease. Ultimately, the market will take that back and more by the fourth quarter, which will lead to a steepening in the yield curve in coming months.

The risk to this scenario could be a potential financial accident. Given how rapidly markets have repriced from the fourth quarter and the large spike and subsequent decline in volatility, the possibility exists that problems lurk in the shadow banking system which have yet to come to light. Another risk lurks in the emerging markets where recent stress on Argentine debt could cascade into other markets. With hedge funds currently holding record short positions in the VIX, a sudden surge in volatility could lead to a precipitous decline in equities. Given instability created by stretched asset valuations and a long period of low interest rates and the resulting malinvestment, fragilities throughout global financial markets make the environment ripe with potential landmines which could explode at any time.

A study of financial history reveals a strikingly similar precedent for this scenario. In 1998, about one year after the Asian financial crisis began, markets awoke to risks buried in a hedge fund called Long-Term Capital Management. Once these risks were exposed, policymakers responded rapidly to reduce rates and stabilize the financial markets. This caused a steepening in the yield curve and increased premia on risky assets like emerging market debt and high-yield and corporate bonds.

The consequences of such a scenario could be similar to 1999 and 2000, when the Fed, after cutting rates, remained on hold for over seven months and fueled the revival of animal spirits that resulted from the unanticipated ease in monetary policy.

In the wake of the Asian financial crisis, risk assets renewed their rise. Internet stocks entered bubble territory, as did telecom and finance stocks, which were thought to benefit from the growth of the Internet. The easy availability of credit further exacerbated corporate malfeasance and ultimately resulted in numerous defaults for investment grade bonds. Once it became apparent that inflation expectations had recovered, the Fed resumed rate increases.

While a rate cut may not be our base case scenario, this is a very real risk should the Fed find itself forced to ease as a result of some financial crisis.

I often remind people that economic expansions do not die of old age. Instead central banks are forced to extinguish them when price pressures rise above acceptable levels. This is a sentiment echoed by Ben Bernanke earlier this year.

We have not yet reached the point where the Fed will need to slow the expansion, but given the low risk premia offered by financial assets, whether stocks or bonds, I see little opportunity and sufficient risk to remain prudent.

There are times return of capital takes precedence over return on capital. Now is one of those times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Notices and Disclosures:



Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. This material is distributed for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This article is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.



This material contains opinions of the author but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners or its subsidiaries. The author’s opinions are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. No part of this article may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information.



Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited and Guggenheim Partners India Management.



©2019, Guggenheim Partners, LLC. No part of this article may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.