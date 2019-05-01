There's More To This Rally Than Just The Fed

There seems to be a near unanimity among investors that the credit for this year’s 16% gains in the S&P 500 should go mainly to the Federal Reserve. While the so-called “Fed pivot” in January which temporarily halted the Fed’s tight money policy contributed to the rally, this policy reversal alone isn’t responsible for the market’s continued strength. In today’s report, we’ll look at several factors which have done more to support the bull market than just the Fed’s interest rate policy. I’ll also show why the stock market is likely headed higher into the summer months exclusive of the Fed’s intervention.

It’s hard to read a financial commentary today without coming across at least a passing reference to the Fed’s contributions to the 4-month recovery rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Few commentators, it seems, believe the stock market could rally as vigorously as it has this year without the Fed’s assurance that it would hold off on raising interest rates in the foreseeable future. There’s no disputing that this assurance gave Wall Street the confidence it badly needed earlier this year to commit heavily to buying equities. It was, after all, the fear of a rising interest rate environment which contributed to last year’s 20% decline in the SPX.

Indeed, there are many contributing factors to the continued strength in the equity market beyond Fed policy. The super-abundance of liquidity, a stable U.S. currency, low credit spreads, and the dwindling threat of a trade war with China. Let’s take a look at some of these bullish variables.

Liquidity is one of the single most important prerequisites for rising equity prices. The fact that liquidity is plentiful can be easily seen in the following graph. Shown here is the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, one of my favorite liquidity indicators. As you can see here, the credit spread has pulled back sharply from last year’s peak which suggests there are no significant liquidity concerns or problems in the credit market. The last two times the U.S. economy faced a serious threat – in 2015 and 2018, respectively – were preceded by a notable spike in this indicator. At present, credit spreads are falling and near a multi-year low, which tells us that there is nothing to fear in the way of an oncoming bear market or economic recession.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The importance of credit spreads in signifying a coming bear market cannot be understated. I’m referring to credit spreads, which have a tendency to rise prior to a major market event. The most recent instance of rising spreads preceding a stock market decline occurred in the last three months of 2018 prior to the December meltdown. Investors who heeded this signal were spared the pain of a significant drawdown in their portfolios.

Another major concern for investors this year has been the fear that the Treasury yield curve is inverting. Inverted yield curves – if they persist for a few weeks – can serve as a warning of an approaching recession. Despite much ballyhoo earlier this spring over the inverted yield curve, no such inversion has taken place. Shown below is arguably the most popular measure of the Treasury yield curve, namely the difference between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see in the above graph, the yield spread is neither flat nor inverted but remains positively sloped. An inverted yield curve can lead to shrinking profit margins for institutions that borrow cash at short-term rates and lend at long-term rates and is therefore an important measure of the financial market’s health. The current yield curve tells us that there is nothing to fear in the way of a slowing economy. It further underscores my theme that liquidity is not a major concern in the financial market.

Meanwhile, the dollar remains strong, yet stable. While the U.S. dollar index (DXY) is approaching levels not seen in two years, it’s still well below the high it achieved in late 2016. A steadily rising dollar index in the absence of higher interest rates suggests that the currency’s increased value is due mainly to the strength of the domestic economy. A stronger U.S. economy, in other words, is the most likely reason behind the dollar’s rally in the year to date.

That’s not something that investors should worry about since a strong economy goes hand-in-hand with a rising stock market. A weakening economy, on the other hand, would eventually manifest in the form of a weaker U.S. dollar. This in turn would increase the odds of recession, which often proves to be a bull killer. Clearly, this isn’t a concern right now, so the dollar’s rise should be welcomed by stock market bulls.

Source: BigCharts

A final factor behind the stock market’s remarkable surge of recent months has been the diminution of fears over the U.S.-China trade war. This week U.S. negotiators will be in China as both sides work to end the trade dispute that has worried investors since last summer. According to a Reuters report:

Both sides have cited progress on issues including intellectual property and forced technology transfer to help end a conflict marked by tit-for-tat tariffs that have cost the world’s two largest economies billions of dollars, disrupted supply chains and rattled financial markets.”

As the end of the trade talks is approaching, Wall Street is more confident now that a mutually beneficial deal will be made.

Now let’s turn our attention to the stock market itself. The health of the broad market is still supported by rising momentum. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change in the 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. This is my favorite measure of the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance. This chart shows that the momentum of the highs and lows is still in a rising trend, which should make it easier for the buyers to control the market. Earnings-related volatility is of course always a possibility, but as long as this indicator is in the ascent, the odds technically favor higher stock prices.

Source: WSJ

Also shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) for the Nasdaq market. The short-term internal momentum indicator for the Nasdaq in the past few weeks suggested an internal slowdown was taking place in the tech sector. As it turned out, most of the weakness was relegated to the healthcare stocks – primarily pharmaceuticals and biotechs. In just the last few days, however, the 4-week momentum indicator for the Nasdaq new highs and lows has turned up again and appears to be in recovery mode. Since the overall trend of this indicator is a rising one, I consider this indicator to also be supportive of the near-term outlook for the overall tech sector.

Source: WSJ

As we’ve talked about in today’s report, there is plenty of liquidity and domestic economic strength to justify the continuation of the bull market in U.S. equities. Low credit spreads, a positively sloped yield curve, and a stable dollar are just some of the important reasons for being bullish on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) financial market outlook. There’s also plenty of money on the sidelines to fuel additional market gains in the coming months. What’s more, there is more than enough short interest to keep the market buoyant by way of the periodic short-covering rally. In view of this combined evidence, investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.