Fortive's Valuation Already Assumes A Lot Of Improvement

Further M&A seems all but certain, with Fortive's management likely to continue focusing on boosting recurring revenue, but hopefully with more price discipline.

For all of Fortive's M&A and portfolio restructuring activity, there's still a meaningful short-cycle component here, and core revenue came in a little weak at +3.7%.

Spun off from Danaher (DHR) and operating according to a broadly similar business philosophy, Fortive (FTV) has long enjoyed a benefit of the doubt with the Street, and that seems to be even more the case today. I like Fortive, but I’m surprised at how willing the Street is in this case to overlook fairly meaningful short-cycle exposure, broadening (or loosening) M&A standards, and a rich valuation for a company that doesn’t (yet) have the sort of recurring revenue mix or margin structure of companies like Danher or Roper (ROP).

I have little doubt that I’ll hear from Fortive shareholders for those comments, but so be it. Like I said, I like this company, and I like the direction it's heading – the premiums management is paying for M&A concern me, but I agree with the strategic rationales for the deals they’re doing. With the implied return looking pretty similar to Danaher and Roper, I’d rather overpay for those two than Fortive at this point in time.

Messy Numbers, But A So-So Core

Between the sale of the automation business and several sizable acquisitions, there are a lot of moving parts in Fortive’s financials right now that blur the results.

Core organic revenue rose a little less than 4% this quarter – around 2.5% shy of expectations. Revenue growth was hurt by a noticeable slowdown in Fortive’s shorter-cycle Professional Instrumentation business (up less than 2% organic), where Fluke was up in the low single digits, Tektronix was flat, Qualitrol was down double digits (again), and the sensing business was down in the low single digits. With Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reporting a 2% decline in test and measurement business (up 5% excluding semis), Fortive’s results aren’t bad, but the pressures in China, the destocking, and the other issues that have hit other shorter-cycle industrials seem to be present here too.

Industrial Technologies fared much better, with organic growth of over 6% driven by mid-teens growth at GVR, broadly in line with the strong 17% growth reported by Dover (DOV) in its retail fueling business this quarter. Franchise distribution was down slightly, with Matco up slightly but apparently underperforming the likes of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY).

Gross margin declined 40 bps on an adjusted basis, and adjusted profit was down more than 20%, but core operating margin declined just 70 bps. On a segment level, core margin declined 190 bps in the Professional Instrumentation business, while improving by 130 bps in the Industrial Tech segment.

Management’s guidance was perhaps a little cautious, with organic revenue growth of 3% to 5% suggesting some modest acceleration further down the line. Destocking shouldn’t be as much of a headwind, and there are still opportunities to leverage the EMV opportunity in retail fueling, but a healthy short-cycle economy in the second half still looks like a toss-up to me.

M&A Is Still In Play

Fortive closed the ASP acquisition right after the end of the first quarter. With an investor day coming up in mid-May (May 16), I expect to hear more about the progress of the integration of Gordian and Accurent, as well as updated thoughts on the amount of deployable capital. Although I doubt there will be much new to say about ASP so soon after close, management has guided to at least $0.30 of EPS accretion from the ASP deal in its first 12 months. As for Gordian and ASP, it may take a little time to see margin expansion, as Fortive may need to re-invest in sales and marketing after acquiring these businesses out of private ownership.

At this point, Fortive could easily put about $2 billion to work in M&A. The real question is where that money will go and how much Fortive's management will pay. I’ve been a little concerned at the loosening standards Fortive has been willing to apply to deals; I understand that management wants to boost the recurring revenue profile of the business and I realize high-quality assets cost money. Still, M&A discipline is crucial to this story working long term.

Additional “business software” acquisitions along the lines of Accruent and Gordian wouldn’t surprise me at all, as I think Roper has amply demonstrated some of the virtues of pursuing these lines of business. I would hope not to see more deals like ASP; I still believe this is more of a “fix ‘er up” deal and those can take longer to execute in health care than in other sectors, particularly when one of the major issues is long-term underinvestment in R&D.

The Outlook

Longer term, I have no major worries about Fortive apart from M&A/capital discipline. While businesses like Fluke and Tektronix are more short-cycle than is fashionable today, they’re strong businesses that can support good margins and I believe management’s efforts to drive more software/service attachment will pay off. The retail fueling business isn’t going to keep growing at this pace, but I believe it’s no worse than a decent business over the longer term.

A major question in modeling Fortive is the extent to which management will shift the business to more recurring revenue (software subscriptions, service, et al.) and a higher-margin mix. Where over 50% of Roper’s revenue is recurring, Fortive’s mix is more on the order of 35% to 40% by my estimation. I expect more efforts to boost this mix.

At a core level, I expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and slightly higher free cash flow growth from Fortive, with M&A capital deployment clearly representing a meaningful delta. Given recent trends, I suspect Fortive will be doing additional “expensive” deals that don’t bring a lot of near-term revenue bang for the bucks, but have longer-term margin and growth potential.

The Bottom Line

Like Danaher and Roper, I believe Fortive’s valuation incorporates quite a bit of benefit of the doubt and assumptions about how the business will transform over the next three to five years. That’s fine to a point, you can’t drive very well looking only at the rear-view mirror, but I do worry that a lot of success is already taken as a given here. Accordingly, I don’t find the share price all that exciting today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.