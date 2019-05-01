Stepan Co.: Buy This Overlooked, Boring Company For The Long-Haul

Our models currently project the company’s stock being worth about $90 per share, while it is trading at about $89 today.

We do not expect it to produce double-digit growth like today’s tech companies; it is a relatively “boring”, stable company that provides consistent, growing results.

Stepan Company’s (SCL) (“Stepan”) increase in sales in 2018 was driven primarily from its largest product segment, Surfactants, having record-breaking earnings. Overall, surfactants have increased by 5 percent with the major contribution from its newly acquired plant in Ecatepec, Mexico. As Stepan continues to grow, it believes that with its diversified product portfolio, planning to develop next-generation technology and with newly acquired the plant in MexiCo, it will cause the supported market position and a strong customer build. For short-term investors looking for a quick turnaround, we do not recommend investing in Stepan’s stock. However, for a long-term investor, Stepan is a strong stock to purchase for the long haul at today’s fairly-valued price.

Stepan, with its headquarters in Northfield, Illinois, was founded in 1932 by Alfred C. Stepan, Jr.; the business is currently run by his grandson, F. Quinn Stepan, Jr. Stepan has 21 manufacturing locations in 11 countries with 2,000 employees, worldwide. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and manufactures three products: Surfactants, Polymers, and Speciality Products. Stepan is one of the largest surfactant manufacturers in the world and sells to a wide range of manufacturers in many industries.

The company has three reportable segments:

Source: Data, Form 10k. Graph, self-created.

Surfactants

Stepan is one of the leading merchant producers of surfactants in the world. The company’s consolidated net sales are accounting 70 percent by surfactants alone. Surfactants are the principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as a detergent for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, and shampoos and body washes.

The company does not sell directly to the retail market. The manufacturers of detergents, shampoos, body wash, fabric softeners, toothpaste, and cosmetics are the principal customers for surfactants. In addition, it sells Surfactants in agricultural herbicides and also into oil field markets to aid production, drilling, and hydraulic fracking.

Polymers

Polymers, which accounted for 26 percent of consolidated net sales in 2018, include polyurethane polyols, polyester resins and phthalic anhydride. Polymers are used in the construction and appliance industries and in applications for the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomer industries. Phthalic anhydride, a polymer product, is also used by automotive, boating and other consumer product companies. In the manufacture of polymers, Stepan competes with the chemical divisions of several large companies, as well as with other small specialty chemical manufacturers.

In the year 2018, the company’s operating income has shown a decline of 22 percent for Polymers segment because of lower sales volume and unit margins in North America. The company is planning to continue its investment in the development of next-generation polyol technology, providing improved insulation and flammability performance. This next-generation technology will benefit the company when trying to compete with its rivals, as most of the companies are away from smart technology. Smart technology and involvement of AI & Machine learning in the chemical industry will lead to a drastic change for the industry and company.

Specialty Products

Specialty products account for four percent of the company’s consolidated net sales in 2018. Stepan's Specialty products are naturally derived and its ingredients will benefit Food, Nutrition, Flavors, beverages & Pharmaceutical market. The net sales of specialty products have been decreasing over the past 3 years due to high competition with other large firms which are owing specialty chemicals as the main product.

Investment Consideration

Decreasing the debt

Stepan’s balance sheet remains strong in the year 2018. Stepan has returned $36 million to his shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. In 2018, the company has also increased its cash dividend for the 51st consecutive year, placing them in a very select group of companies.

Source: Data, Morningstar. Graph, self-created.

Naturally derived surfactants

Seventy-five percent of Stepan’s product portfolio offers sustainability advantages related to bio-renewability, energy efficiency, or reduced environmental impact. The company has introduced new naturally derived surfactants for the personal care market that deliver performance and sustainability advantages for the customers. In addition, it continues to create high-active surfactants that require less energy and fewer resources to transport.

The market of naturally derived surfactants is growing fast in developed & developing countries as the customers are becoming more aware of the ingredients of the products they use on their skin & in their home. Naturally derived surfactants are coming with very few or no side effects, which will capture the consumers very easily. This point is understood by Stepan very well and the company is focusing more to launch as many as products which are naturally derived & with fewer side effects. To convert this thought into a reliable way, the company has introduced a new technology for two bio-based surfactants which mainly concentrated in the personal care market - NINOL CAA and STEPANQUAT Helia.

Recent Acquisition

On March 26, 2018, the company, through a subsidiary in Mexico, acquired BASF’s production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico, and a portion of its related surfactants business. The facility, which is near MexiCo. City, has over 50,000 metric tons of capacity, 124,000 square feet of warehouse space, a large laboratory and office space. The acquired assets and business are included in the company’s Surfactants segment. The initial purchase price of the acquisition was $21,475,000 and was paid with cash on hand.

BASF is the leading global supplier of industries like cosmetics, detergents, and cleaners. I believe that this acquisition will lead to good customer acquisition and as per industry data, the use of surfactants & specialty chemicals are growing fast in Mexico, will lead to giving much more benefit to the coming years. The synergy effect of this acquisition will cause a big effect in capturing the chemical market because both the companies have very well diversified product portfolios and having a vast and strong customer base.

Shut down of German plant

Stepan in its third quarter of 2018 has approved the plan to shut down its German surfactant operation plant site. The company recognized restructuring costs of $1,404,000 comprised asset and spare part write-downs. The company’s German plant is going through higher plant expenses resulted from planned 30 days mandatory inspection shut down of the plant. The shutdown decision was made in order to reduce the company’s fixed cost base. This plant has been incurring losses since 2016. With this decision of shutting down the plant, the company will save expenses year-over-year and will ultimately result in increased operational efficiency.

Industry View

In the personal care product market, surfactants that are gentle on skin and hair and are also environmentally sustainable will see the best growth prospects in dollar terms. Naturally derived biosurfactants, which tend to see limited use in industrial and cleaning product markets, will expand their share of the personal care product market in dollar terms as many consumers increasingly favor products that are marketed as “natural.”

Increasing Demand for Household Soaps and Detergents

Source: Mordor Intelligence

North America accounts for one-third of the global manufacturing for soaps and detergents. The United States and Canada account for most of the manufacturing and consumption of soaps and detergents.

The United States to Dominate the Market

The United States is the largest consumer of surfactants in the region. Due to the expanding personal care industry, the usage of surfactants has increased over the past few years, which is expected to further increase over the forecast period. The food processing industry in the country is expanding, which is expected to augment the use of surfactants. Surfactants are used in lubricants and fuel additives. This factor has been driving the increased usage of surfactant in the automotive industry over the years. The structure of the surfactant supply industry in the country is stratified and complex. It comprises players who manufacture surfactant and raw materials for surfactants. One of the main segments of the beauty & cosmetic industry in the country is the premium product segment.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Catalyst

As we are seeing in the industry overview from Mordor Intelligence, the future of the surfactant market is growing at a CAGR of 3.2% will leads to increase the market share of Stepan as Stepan is the leading manufacturer of surfactant in the world.

As discussed above, people tend to prefer products that are named “natural”. Using the naturally derived surfactants will lead to capturing the whole market of surfactant. Stepan at the other hand has covered 60% of its market in the US will turn into growing revenues & profits to the company.

Looking at the Volume of surfactants by country, Stepan has done its expansion in these countries with its totality of 21 plants. Surfactant is the daily used product and people who are shifting from hardcore detergent to softcore detergent or liquid will be increasing the demand for surfactant in the country.

Valuation

In considering valuation approached for Stepan Company, we applied the Market Approach. For this approach, we reviewed the performance of a set of guideline public companies in the public market in a similar industry. We relied on traditional market multiples such as EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples as presented below.

Source: Author-created

The company’s EV/Revenue is 0.96x which is near to the average multiple of other peer groups, i.e. 1.0. The lower multiple compare to industry multiple shown as the company has a growing potential in the near future. As per the ideal ratio analysis, lower the EV/Revenue multiple, good it is to invest or stay longer with the company but one should also not forget to look into other factors. Looking at the EV/EBITDA, the company is trading exactly with the industry average which is good. It means that the company is fairly valued to its current price as compare to EV/EBITDA multiple.

Moving further, the P/E ratio indicates how much an investor is willing to pay the price to the stock, for every rupee of the profit the company generates. Higher the P/E, more expensive the stock. As shown in the PDF, the company is trading above the average industry P/E. which means that the company is slightly overvalued & seems quite expensive to the investors.

Source: Author-created

Based on the above analysis, we conclude the value to be $90.52, while the current price of the stock is about $89-$92. This tells us the company is relatively fairly valued at today’s prices.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Stepan Co. is a well-managed company with consistent growth in an industry/market that we do not expect to go anywhere any time soon. While this company does not compare to most of today's high-flying tech companies, it does provide steady, consistent growth at a reasonable price. While we do not expect the company to double or triple any time soon, we do expect Stepan Co. to be a successful investment for long-term buy-and-hold investors at today’s prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.