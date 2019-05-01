Dividend Champions For May 2019

86 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.88% over their previous payouts.

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

86 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.88% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 878 companies. The average dividend streak has increased slightly to 14.2 years. The average yield has decreased slightly to 2.80% from 2.85% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), Dollar General Corp. (DG), Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND), Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF), and Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE).

Promotions:

Celanese Corp. (CE), Invesco Limited (IVZ), Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), and Winmark Corp. (WINA) have been promoted to Contender.

Although I don’t specifically designate this category, H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has paid 50 consecutive years of dividends, what many consider to be a “Dividend King”

Deletions:

Owens Realty Mortgage (ORM) has been acquired by Ready Capital (RC)

Other:

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) will be undergoing a 2 for 1 split. The dividend reflects this upcoming change but as the split has not yet occurred, the forward yield will be temporarily too low.

Charts of the Month

Deep Value or Value Traps? These 4 Dividend Champions are trading more than 30% off their yearly highs. Please note this is for informational purposes only and not a recommendation to buy or sell any of these stocks.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A): Poor investment choices have led to stagnant revenues and declining earnings at this publishing house. Will turnaround efforts bring it back to growth?

Albemarle (ALB): Lithium pricing pressure has led to a major selloff in this stock. Is it merited? Albemarle’s lithium segment accounts for a third of revenues and about half of EBITDA.

Universal Corporation (UVV): Legislation to increase the smoking age and regulations on vaping are causing negative sentiment towards tobacco companies.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA): Medicare for All? Amazon Pillpack? Brick and mortar pharmacies are in a world of uncertainty.

