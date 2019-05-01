Apple Earnings: Focus On Operations Instead Of Dividend

Considering the market fairly values the company, the way to return capital isn't that important. Instead, shareholders should focus on operational results.

Revenue is forecasted to stay flat during the next quarter while expenses will increase.

Apple (AAPL) released fiscal Q2 revenue at the high end of the guidance range. As expected, the iPhone sales decline was partly offset by the growth of all the other products and services.

Due to the investments and the initiatives against the decline of iPhone sales in China, the operating margin declined as well. And management forecasted lower margins for the next quarter.

Management also indicated continuing prioritizing share buybacks over dividends.

Considering the uncertainties about the bottom line growth, the stock price fairly values the company. In this context, the balance between dividends and share buybacks to return $100+ billion to shareholders isn't that important. Instead, investors should focus on operational results over the next few quarters.

Image source: FirmBee via Pixabay

Expenses are increasing

The table below compares the fiscal Q2 results against the guidance communicated during the previous quarter:

Guidance fiscal Q2 2019 Results fiscal Q2 2019 Revenue Between $55 billion and $59 billion $58 billion Gross margin Between 37% and 38% 37.6% Operating margin expense Between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion $8.4 billion other income/(expense) $300 million $378 Tax rate 17% 16.2%

Source: Author

Revenue in the high end of the guidance range and operating expenses lower than expected are a positive result. But revenue continues to decline year-over-year while expenses increase. Revenue decreased by 5% compared to last year and EPS at $2.46 dropped 10% despite the share buybacks.

With no surprise, the iPhone and Greater China are the culprits of the revenue decline.

Source: Fiscal Q2 condensed consolidated statements of operations

Source: Fiscal Q2 condensed consolidated statements of operations

During the earnings call, management explained the trend for iPhone sales in China was improving. However, the stabilization in China implies price adjustments and trading and financing program that impact the bottom line.

The stabilization in China, together with the growth of all the non-iPhone products and services, explain the end of the revenue decline in the next quarter guidance. But management also expects higher operating expenses.

The table below summarizes the guidance for fiscal Q3 2019 and compares it to the fiscal Q3 2018 results.

Guidance fiscal Q3 2019 Results fiscal Q3 2018 Revenue Between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion $53.3 billion Gross margin Between 37% and 38% 38.3% Operating margin expense Between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion $7.81 billion other income/(expense) $250 million $672 Tax rate 16.5% 13.3%

Source: Author, based on company reports

All the items below the top line are expected to represent higher expenses. Taking into account the midpoint of the guidance, the gross margin is expected to drop 80 bps year-over-year. Management indicated the impact of the agreement with Qualcomm (QCOM) was included in the gross margin forecast.

With the same revenue base, operating expenses are expected to increase by about $1 billion year-over-year. The investments in new services explain this trend. But the company will have to show during the next several quarters that these investments translate into profitable growth.

Management prioritizes share buybacks over dividends

With the important drop in the iPhone sales and the increase of all the other products and services, iPhones sales represented 53.5% of the total revenue compared to 61.4% the year before.

Despite the strong decline, the iPhone still represents an important part of the business. The total revenue will depend on the growth of the services. But revenue will depend even more of the capacity of the company to stabilize the decline of the iPhone at the expenses of incentives that will pressure margins.

Considering the uncertainties around the medium-term and in the context of lower operating margins, the capital allocation decisions are important to support the EPS.

Management repeated the goal of reaching a cash neutral position. At the end of fiscal Q2, the net cash position amounted to approximately $112.8 billion.

Over the last 12 months, the company reduced the number of diluted shares by about 7.3%. And during the fiscal Q2 results, the company announced a $75 billion shares repurchase program. The size of the buyback program, which represents 66% of the net cash position, contrasts with the modest dividend increase of 5%. Last year, the company had increased its dividend by 15.9%.

Data by YCharts

The annual dividend still represents a cash outflow of less than $15 billion. The decision to focus on share repurchase indicates management thinks the stock is undervalued at the current price.

Let's have a look at the valuation to see if the decision to prioritize the share buyback over the dividend is relevant.

Fair valuation

The market appreciated the results and the stock price increased by about 4.8% during the after-hours to reach $210.49.

Source: Author

Considering the flattish expected revenue over the short term and the increasing expenses, the PE ratio ex-cash at about 13 corresponds to a fair valuation.

I expect the services to keep on growing over the medium term due to the important Apple devices installed base (management reported 1.4 billion active devices). But the pick-up of iPhones sales remains uncertain. Management didn't want to communicate any forecast about the availability of 5G but this question is becoming more and more pressing. Several reports state users hold on their smartphones for longer. Thus, users are likely to consider acquiring a smartphone that supports 5G for their next purchase.

Coming back to the capital allocation decisions, considering the market values the company at a fair price, the decision to prioritize share buybacks over dividends is neutral.

Thus, the way to return $100 billion+ to the shareholders over the next several quarters isn't that important at the current stock price.

The most important development for the next quarters to look at is the end of the revenue decline without impacting the margins.

Conclusion

With no surprise, the strong growth in services and non-iPhone products during fiscal Q2 partly offset the 17% revenue drop from the iPhone.

The initiatives to offset the decline of the iPhone in China will impact the margins. Thus, management will rely on share buybacks to support the EPS.

Considering the stock price at $210.49 fairly values the company, the decision to prioritize the share buyback over the dividend is neutral to the shareholders.

Instead, the ability to get back to revenue growth without impacting the margins should be the focus over the next few quarters.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.