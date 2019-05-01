Air Products And Chemicals Remains An Attractive Growth Play

Economic growth of emerging markets in the next 5 years will determine the success of the company.

The strong financial performance of the company forms the backdrop for an even better future, as the macro-economic environment remains positive for the company.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) reported Q2 2019 earnings results last week. As expected, the company reported stellar numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The future growth of the company is reliant on the success of its investment projects in emerging markets, and the demand for industrial gases in emerging countries are expected to grow along with the economic growth of such countries. Even though shares have already risen 25% over the last 12 months, I still see an upside for ADP from the current market price.

Business Strategy

Air Products and Chemicals is a leading industrial gas supplier on a global scale with operations in 50 countries. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. The company provides its products under 3 business segments.

Gases Equipment Services and solutions

These products and services are provided for various industries, which establishes the scale of the company on a global basis.

(Source - Company website)

The company expects to benefit from the expected growth in demand for industrial gases on a global basis. To this end, Air Products and Chemicals is focused on business opportunities in emerging countries including China and India, as these countries are expected to drive the demand for industrial gases along with the expected growth in economic activities.

Inorganic growth has historically been a strategy adopted by Air Products to penetrate into new markets and acquire more customers. Even though the company has not been involved in any inorganic growth activities in the recent past, the company management might consider acquiring target companies with attractive synergy prospects.

Recent acquisitions

(Source - Crunchbase)

Financial performance

Air Products and Chemicals reported Q2 FY2019 earnings results on April 24. Revenue growth was 1% in comparison to Q2 2018, which was negatively affected by currency headwinds.

(Source - Investor presentation)

On the back of modest revenue growth, profit margins increased meaningfully, which helped the earnings of the company. EBITDA margins have been upward trending for the last 5 years, and continued to carry on that momentum in Q2 2019 as well.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Operating margins have significantly improved over the last decade, which indicates the competitive advantages enjoyed by the company as the business scaled up.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 12% on a year-over-year basis, which is a significant improvement on the back of meager topline growth. The double-digit growth of EPS does not come as a surprise as earnings have grown at a stellar compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through the last 4 years. Incorporating the management guidance of 9-11% EPS growth in FY2019, CAGR of the EPS through 2019 will come to 13%.

(Source - Investor presentation)

The global industrial gas market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% through 2021, which brightens the future outlook for Air Products. Understandably, the growth of industrial gas products will depend on the level of economic growth and global industrial production growth. Over the last few years, increased economic activities proved to be a tailwind for the company. The future outlook for global economic growth is positive, despite the possibility of a recession within the next 5 years as cited by some economists.

Dividends

Shares yield 2.33% at the current market price, and the company paid out 64% of its earnings in 2018. Historically, Air Products has maintained a dividend payout ratio of close to 60%, which has helped the company allocate capital efficiently between investments and shareholder distributions.

Dividend per share has grown for 36 straight years, which proves the management's commitment to deliver returns to shareholders. As the company grew in profitability, room for dividend growth naturally increased. I expect this to continue in the next 5 years as well. Along with the growth prospects discussed in previous segments, I expect dividends to grow over the next 5 years and provide a steady stream of income to shareholders.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Air Products has not been covering its dividend distributions with free cash flow on a consistent basis, which provides a reason to examine the capital structure of the company. Even though dividends are an integral part of investor returns, inability to fund dividend distributions with free cash might turn out to be an early warning sign for investors.

Free cash flow VS. dividend distributions

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Increasing capital expenditures are proving to be a constraint for the growth of free cash flow. The management has continued to search for value accretive investment opportunities, and the significant commitments to invest capital to secure future growth should help the company generate sufficient cash to cover for dividend payments in the future. Insufficient free cash flow to cover dividend payments is an early warning sign for dividend investors, but in Air Products' case, the significant growth potential provides a relief for investors.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Capital deployment plan

The capital deployment plan of Air Products should be given special consideration when assessing the future outlook. Through 2022, the firm expects to deploy around $16.2 billion, which will help the firm earn higher profits in the future.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Primarily, the company invests in gasification projects in emerging countries, which falls in line with the management strategy to achieve growth in emerging markets in the next few years. As noted in the earnings call comments, the management is expecting to invest multi-billion dollars in growth projects by generating a higher level of cash and assuming more debt.

Valuation

Air Products and Chemicals shares are trading close to the 5-year average earnings multiples. Before growing in 2018, revenue was in a declining trend since 2014. Earnings multiples have not meaningfully expanded in line with the stellar performance posted by the company in 2018.

(Source - Morningstar)

There are a couple of factors driving the future earnings potential for Air Products and Chemicals.

Significant capital investments in emerging countries are expected to provide an edge for the company in emerging markets. Not surprisingly, emerging economies are expected to grow at a higher clip than the U.S. and other developed markets, which should help Air Products earn significant profits from these regions in the future. The $16.2 billion dollar capital deployment program enables the company to look for target companies to acquire with a view of gaining exposure to new markets and consolidating the market position in others.

On the back of above reasons, I expect Air Products to grow its revenue at a mid-single digit rate in the next 5 years. Considering the possibility of further margin expansion, earnings should receive a boost with the expected growth of the topline.

The median target price for APD represents an upside of 6% from the current market price.

(Source - CNN Money)

The median target price equates to a forward P/E of 26.26 (using the midpoint of management guidance for FY2019), which is in line with the trailing P/E of just over 27 at the current market price. The expected growth of earnings in future periods supports further expansion of earnings multiples. The share price is set to converge with the median target price, and then inch toward the higher end of the analyst estimate as Air Products and Chemicals continues to report stellar financial performance in the remaining quarters of FY2019.

The dividend yield of 2.3% provides an additional stream of income for investors as well.

Risks

To achieve growth objectives successfully, the company depends on higher demand for industrial gases in emerging countries. The demand for industrial gases in these countries is a function of the overall economic growth. Therefore, the possibility of a slowdown in economic growth in emerging countries poses a threat to the success of Air Products in the future. Competition among industrial gas producers will limit the potential of Air Products to price its product offering better. If investment projects fail to deliver a sustainable stream of cash flows in the future, dividend growth will come into question. As part of the capital deployment plan, Air Products will focus on inorganic growth opportunities. Failure to achieve expected synergies will result in unexpected losses for the company.

Conclusion

Air Products and Chemicals has an attractive risk-return profile, which should attract growth investors to its shares. The capital deployment program will play the most important role in determining the future success of the company, and a continued stream of dividends will add a nice income return to investors. I rate the shares a buy at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.