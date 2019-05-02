What I Learnt About REIT Investing In 2018

Every investor makes mistakes. The most important part is to learn from them.

REIT investing looks very simple on the surface to new investors. After all, this is real estate and not rocket science. However, in reality, the discipline of picking a good REIT investment from a poor one can be extremely challenging and cause great disparities in investment results.

After years and years of perfecting my approach, I still can't get it perfectly right and continue to make mistakes. From investing in the wrong sector (Class B malls) to using the wrong screening tools, I have done it all over the years.

Today, I am supposed to be one of the "professionals" with access to superior information (we spend over $20k every year on Research at High Yield Landlord), and we are still learning new lessons every year.

Below, we discuss 3 lessons that we learnt in 2018 and how we implement them in our investment process to (hopefully) reach even stronger returns from REIT investing in the future.

Lesson #1 - Adopt the "Landlord" Mindset to REIT Investing

In today's world, most analysts are focused on the next quarter's earnings, the month-to-month performance of their portfolio and 25 basis point interest rate hikes. It leads to what we call "short-termism" - or the concentration on short-term results for immediate profit at the expense of long-term security. With more information than ever before at our finger tips, we are compelled to transact more than we should and tend to lose track of the bigger picture.

In 2018, we saw this happen regularly as investors traded in and out of REITs from one month to another due to slightly changing interest rate expectations. One month, REITs were down 15% - just to recover all the losses and more in the coming weeks.

This is not what we would call an efficient marketplace; and, we sought to adopt a private "Landlord" approach to REIT investing to avoid falling victim to the emotional marketplace. Landlords do not care about 25 basis point interest rate hikes; they won't trade in and out based on what Trump said (or did not say); and most importantly, they are much more passive in their approach and do not overreact to meaningless information.

In this sense, we added the three following investment principles to our "Policy Statement" at High Yield Landlord:

Long-term focused: always ask ourselves if we would be happy to hold a given investment for a minimum of 5 years without any quotation.

Owner mindset: we see REITs as real estate investments, and NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not "stock market traders". We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance.

Focus on risk, not volatility: risk is the possibility of a deterioration in business fundamentals. Volatility is the sentiment of the market expressed in the ups and downs of share prices. They are two different things in our mind.

(To read our full version "Investment Policy Statement, click here)

With our landlord approach to REIT investing, when others were panicking for the wrong reasons, we were buying on the cheap - allowing us to profit from other's madness.

Lesson #2 - Wonderful Company or Wonderful Price?

Warren Buffett from Berkshire (BRK.B) has famously stated that:

"It is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price".

This is because "time is the friend of the wonderful company, but the enemy of the mediocre".

We have in the past made the mistake of occasionally going for the cheapest option without paying enough attention to quality. In some cases, we were even fully aware that the given REIT had significant flaws, but it was so cheap that we believed it would still make a solid investment. Most often, this rationale has proven to be wrong in the REIT space as cheap often ends up getting even cheaper unless there is a clear catalyst for value realization. Deep value investing can work well, and we have some proven victories in the REIT space (Spirit Realty Capital (SRC); Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF); Dream Office (OTC:DRETF)), but it still hasn't been worthwhile when considering the large impact of losers, with CBL (CBL) being the most obvious example in my case.

It is important to be contrarian and target value, but this should not come at the cost of asset quality. Rather, we have found that it is much more lucrative to invest in high-quality REITs that are temporarily discounted due to issues that are short-term-oriented and solvable over time.

As an example, in late December 2018, we heavily invested in Brookfield Property REIT (BPY; BPR) - a Class A office/retail REIT that had dropped to a 50% discount to NAV and a hefty 8% dividend yield - despite a strong track record and favorable prospects for further growth in the coming years. The concerns of the market were mostly related to the balance sheet, and we saw an opportunity to buy a quality REIT on the cheap because the issues were easily solvable by using cash flow to pay back debt.

The results of this investment were much easier to forecast than that of a Class B mall owner such as CBL. After the latest 35% appreciation, the REIT has become the largest position in our Core Portfolio.

Lesson #3: A Dividend in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush

Looking back at the performance of the REIT market over the past three years, it is clear that investors who favored dividends as compared to "potential appreciation" did much better.

In three years, the share prices of REITs barely budged - letting "growth" investors disappointed. In comparison, our high-yield seeking value strategy did much better as we were able to generate attractive total returns from dividends alone.

As of today, the broad REIT indexes (VNQ) are yielding right around 3.9%, which is painfully low if you do not manage to get some price appreciation along with it. However, with our 7.5% yielding REIT portfolio, if we manage to get just a few percentage points of appreciation, we reach double-digit returns. Given that we target undervalued REITs that trade on average at a nearly 20% discount to NAV - we do not believe to be unreasonable with this return expectation.

The clear conclusion for us is that a dividend in the hand is worth more than one in the bush. There is a much greater sense of certainty in receiving dividend income than in hoping for appreciation to achieve attractive total returns.

Therefore, we have found that it is preferable to focus on undervalued REITs paying a safe ~8% dividend yield rather than overpay on hopes of future growth - especially in today's late market cycle. It increases confidence in future returns and limits the risk of disappointments as growth targets may be missed.

High Yield Landlord - Ideal Investment Example

To put theory into practice, we present one 8% yielding REIT that we are currently eyeing for a future potential investment: Kite Realty (KRG)

KRG is a high-quality REIT that is having some temporary issues that are solvable within 12-24 months. Yet, due to the market's excessive focus on short-term results - the company is today priced at a hefty 50% discount to NAV and a well-covered 8% dividend yield.

As such, we earn a generous 8% dividend yield while we wait for the management to fix the issues (property direlease space) and create value to shareholders. This is the ideal type of REIT investment that we like to target because (1) we can take a landlord approach and focus on high cash flow; (2) we are not buying a deeply distressed business; (3) we get paid handsomely to wait for long-term appreciation. We are finalizing our due diligence and may soon add KRG to our diversified REIT Portfolio.

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful (if you know what you are doing)

REITs can be truly wonderful, but you need to know what you are doing. To demonstrate this, consider that the average investor generated only 2.6% per year over the past 20 years:

Clearly, the average investor does NOT know what they are doing. In comparison, passive REIT indexes returned 12.5% per year and outperformed almost all other asset classes:

Then taking it one step further, active and more entrepreneurial REIT investors who target market inefficiencies have managed to reach up to +22% annual returns over the same time period:

The REIT market can be notoriously rewarding but also very unforgiving to investors who pick the wrong company. Since I started investing in REITs, I have experienced both; great losses and significant gains. I have made mistakes, but most importantly, I have learnt from these and continue to perfect my approach every year in an effort to achieve even stronger future results. 2019 is off to a strong start for us - and I already wonder what the lessons will be for this year.

