First Citrus Bank: Continued Strong Growth In First Quarter 2019

The bank has been able to do this despite a decrease in assets from last quarter and only a modest increase in lending.

First Citrus Bank (OTCQB:FCIT) delivered yet another quarter of strong growth. The bank remains safely managed and careful when originating new loans. The company also increased book value per share to $17.25. This continued strong performance makes the bank an attractive investment at its current valuation.

Source: First Citrus

Earnings

First Citrus posted earnings of 52 cents per share, with $1,057,000 in net earnings. This is a 73% increase over the first quarter of 2018, when First Citrus reported 30 cents per share, with only $609,000 in net earnings. This earnings increase was driven by a decrease in non-interest expenses and was furthered by the lower earnings in Q1 2018 due to a $134,000 provision for loan losses. Non-interest expenses decreased 6% YOY to $2,624,000. Interest income rose 16.7% YOY to $4.57 million. This looks good on the surface, but interest expense rose 56.5% YOY, meaning that less income was retained on this new interest income. The return on equity for the bank also increased YOY to 12%. This puts the bank above average for Florida banks, whose median ROE stands at 9.27%.

First Citrus achieved this earnings increase while maintaining asset quality and lending discipline. The company’s assets increased YOY of 7% for the quarter, a third of this growth is from demand deposits, which increased by 6% for the quarter YOY. The company used this new cash to originate new loans, and increase income for the bank, which it has done prudently. The bank increased loans 5% YOY to $305 million. This information disguises the fact that total loans actually decreased from last quarter by 2.2% from $312 million, while total assets declined 1.8% to $396 million from $403.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The bank’s CEO issued a statement saying:

[The Bank’s] credit discipline remained consistent, as new loan closings were up a modest 2%.

This remains important to the bank’s investment value, as they are able to continually grow earnings without becoming involved in haphazard lending in high-risk areas. The slightly lower earnings and assets compared to the fourth quarter is not too worrying, given this trend has been consistent with past years for the bank, and I would rather see total loans slightly decrease than the bank loan recklessly to increase the number. The bank’s CEO reaffirmed the company’s forecast for record profits in 2019. He also mentioned that the bank’s loan pipeline is refilling, which suggests that the bank will see an increase in loan originations later this year which will support increased earnings through greater interest income.

Valuation

The bank is still reasonably valued given its great history of execution, with strong earnings growth and high asset quality. The price to book ratio for the company stands at 1.45, which is a bit higher than most banks in the state, whose median P/B is at 1.22. The company’s book value continues to rise, increasing year over year by 13 percent, or 1.8% from last quarter driving an increase in the underlying value of the shares. The company’s trailing P/E ratio is 11.25, which is below average for Florida banks of whose median P/E stands at 13.55. Put together, the slight premium over the company’s book value and the discount to the company’s earnings show a company that is fairly valued. Given the company’s stellar earnings growth, the valuation based upon price to earnings ratio seems quite cheap.

Summary

The company has continued its strong history of spectacular YOY earnings growth while maintaining a conservative management approach. The bank still faces similar risks as I've mentioned before, including Fed policy, and potential macroeconomic conditions hostile to banks, but the future seems bright for this small bank. The company’s local nature means that its loans are more exposed to a potential shock in the local real estate market, but also that the company can evaluate more closely the quality of its loans on an individual basis. The company has been able to grow its earnings yet again while maintaining discipline in their lending. Overall, First Citrus remains a compelling investment for those looking for high-quality growth at a reasonable valuation in the community bank industry.

First Citrus is rarely traded and this leads to a lower asset liquidity, and the possibility for spikes in volatility due to changes in volume.