Cognex Hammered On Ongoing Weakness In Core Markets

I'm still a believer in Cognex; with the shares closer to the mid-$40s, it's very tempting to invest in the long-term potential of machine vision even with a shaky near term.

Questions are likely to bubble up now as to whether machine vision is the growth market it was previously thought to be, or whether auto/smartphone capex spending was unnaturally high.

Wall Street is weird sometimes. Institutional investors spend remarkable amounts of time collecting data, and yet can still be flat-footed at surprising times. Given the slowdown in factory automation reported by companies like ABB (ABB), Rockwell (ROK), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), not to mention commentary on the auto and electronics markets from other automation providers like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), it should have been pretty clear that Cognex (CGNX) would see some real weakness here.

Granted, Cognex’s guide for a year-over-year decline in revenue in 2018 was surprising, so there’s certainly validity to being surprised by the magnitude of what’s going on at Cognex. What’s more, I think you can ask some very relevant questions about whether 2018/2019 is a dip in an otherwise strong investment cycle, or whether 2017/2018 was more of a “supercycle”-like plateau that gave investors a false sense of the near-term market opportunity for machine vision.

I’m still bullish on the machine vision opportunity and Cognex’s long-term opportunities, but guidance for 2020 later this year will be critical. In the high $40s Cognex isn’t a must-buy, and I previously said I was looking for a mid-$40s buy-in price before this revision, but it’s a tempting idea now.

A Small Beat Doesn’t Really Matter

Cognex posted 2% reported revenue growth, beating expectations by about 1%. The business continued to grow nicely in Europe (up 12% organic) and North America (up 10%), but China was a definite area of weakness (down 10% organic) as Cognex sees weak spending from auto OEMs and consumer electronics assemblers (smartphones in particular).

Gross margin declined three points from the year-ago level, and operating income fell 13%. Operating income still beat by around 3%, though, and Cognex continues to spend about 17% of its revenue on R&D.

Given the revision to guidance, which I’ll discuss in a moment, I’d call this first quarter result more or less trivial in the bigger scheme of things. Cognex did more or less keep pace with Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), where revenue rose around 3% on a constant currency basis. Keyence provides very, very little information about its business to investors, though, so how the truly comparable parts of the business performed (vision/ID) is unknown, though I suspect low single-digit growth was likely. Other comps like Datalogic (OTC:DLGCF) have yet to report, but investors can look at those aforementioned discrete/factory automation providers and see plenty of signs that the March quarter was a challenging one.

A Major Cut To Guidance, And Is The Story Now In Doubt?

Management guided for second quarter revenue to come in about 13% below where the sell-side was prior to this earnings report. What’s worse, management indicated that revenue for all of 2019 would be down relative to 2018 (against a sell-side expectation of 8% growth) – the first year-over-year decline since 2013 (when the company was less than half the size it is today).

Teasing through the numbers, it looks as though the consumer electronics market (smartphones mostly, and Apple (AAPL) especially) will be down about one-third in 2019, suggesting a total fall of close to 45% from the 2017 peak. Management expects sales to the auto market to be flat for the year; this is a little harder to reconcile to other company reports as customer-specific exposure seems to really matter when figuring out what’s going on at ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa, et al.

On the more positive side, taking those two major revenue contributors into account, it does suggest that Cognex’s non-auto/non-electronics business should grow around 20% in 2019, with something in the neighborhood of 50% growth in logistics, which does at least fit with the very strong growth Honeywell (HON) is talking about in that market.

So clearly, the auto market is not a growth driver now after several years of growth, and equally clearly smartphone assemblers have cut way back on capex investments. What comes next?

I suspect that with this weak guide, there will be at least a few bearish calls that the last couple of years were a “supercycle” of above-average investment from auto and electronics customers that won’t recur. I’m not entirely convinced that’s the case. First, many auto OEMs are only just starting to ramp up for hybrid and EV production, and I believe there will be further investment and retooling required in the coming years. I’m more concerned about the smartphone market, but 5G phones could lead to some improved capex spending. In both cases, though, I’d note that 3D vision is still only a small part of the market (and of Cognex’s revenue) and the adoption of more sophisticated 3D tools is still a legitimate opportunity in both the auto and electronics markets (perhaps more so in semiconductors and panel production than in smartphones, though).

And then there are those “other” markets to consider, including logistics. Warehouse and logistics automation is still very much in the early stages of adoption (low-to-mid single-digit penetration), and I believe this will be a large long-term opportunity for Cognex. I also believe Cognex has a credible and worthwhile growth opportunity as an enabling technology for robotics expanding outside of the auto and electronics verticals, which is a key part of the plans for ABB, KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), and Yaskawa (all Cognex customers). I’m not quite sure what will happen with machine vision and cobots, given the cost of machine vision systems relative to cobot ASPs, but it’s something to watch.

The Outlook

At this point, I’m not modeling a major long-term change to Cognex’s revenue trajectory. I am cutting my 2019 revenue estimate by 10% and my 2020 estimate by 9%, but my five-year number (2023) is only going down 3%, as I do think there will be “catch-up/make-up” spending later on. If the last few years were in fact a supercycle, then my projections are too optimistic. Time will tell, but I am a believer in machine vision as an important enabling technology in factory/discrete automation, and I believe that remains an attractive long-term growth market even though the next year or two will be less impressive from a capex investment/revenue perspective.

Because I currently expect Cognex’s growth to be delayed, rather than eliminated, the net impact to my fair value isn’t that dramatic, though my fair value was lower than the Street to start with. At this point, now, I think a mid-to-high $40s range is fair for the stock on the basis of discounted cash flow (assuming low double-digit long-term annualized revenue growth and mid-teens FCF growth). I also believe that there is an M&A backstop here – if Cognex struggles (and/or the share price languishes), I think there would be several motivated bidders for the technology.

The Bottom Line

Cognex is very much in the doghouse now, and I do expect questions to linger as to the real size of Cognex’s addressable market over the next few years. That makes it a scary time to invest, but that’s the paradox of buying growth stories on pullbacks – they only really pullback meaningfully if/when the whole market tanks or if there are serious questions about the real long-term growth opportunity. Maybe I’ll end up having to write a mea culpa article later, but for now, I’m still a believe in Cognex and the share price is tempting.

My biggest hesitation now is a question of whether the overall industrial sector is overvalued (I think it is) and is due for a correction, which could take Cognex down further. It’s tempting to start a position here, but I will at least flag the risk that these shares could break $40 in a broader sell-off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.