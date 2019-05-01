UQM Technologies Represents A Great Arbitrage Opportunity

While the spread is only 3.6% given that closing is likely to take place in 30 days, the annualised return of this investment should be around 40%.

The deal is only contingent on CFIUS approval, but there are no regulatory hurdles that threaten this deal.

Background

UQM Technologies (UQM) represents a compelling arbitrage opportunity. The company is being acquired by Danfoss Power Solutions for a valuation of $100 million. UQM currently expects the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals. Shareholders have unanimously approved the merger and the only obstacle to the merger closing is getting Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approval. This is a deal with a small spread of around 3.6% but a quick deal consummation should mean that the rate of return approaches 40%.

Regulatory Risks

Since the start of the Trump administration and the trade war with China, the regulatory environment has become much tenser for deal-making. Given that this deal is within the scope of CFIUS' jurisdiction, let's systematically analyse the criteria which the committee uses to evaluate deals and whether or not they will approve it. There are four key factors which they would consider:

The likely impact of proposed transaction on national defense requirements The foreign investor's nationality and the extent of its ownership by foreign governments (e.g., Chinese investments are generally perceived as high-risk) The target's involvement in and ties to national security-related activity and "critical infrastructure" in the United States The proximity of the target's assets to sensitive US government locations, such as military installations (which may be known or unknown to the target)

Let's address each of these points.

UQM Technologies is an American manufacturer of electrical motors, generators, motor controllers, fuel cell compressor systems, and hybrid systems for passenger and commercial vehicles. Danfoss Power Solutions designs, manufactures, and markets engineered hydraulic and electronic systems and components for use primarily in applications of mobile equipment. The company has sales, manufacturing, and engineering capabilities globally.

Neither of these companies is involved in activities that threaten American national security. UQM Technologies is a small electrical propulsion manufacturer and the company has significant amounts of competition on all fronts. Some of their competitors include Crane Company, Custom Thermoelectric, Electric Motor Wholesale, and Big Woods Electric Motor. Accordingly, there is no reason to believe that their sale to Danfoss would threaten American national security.

Reassuringly, UQM had previously tried to increase its collaboration with Chinese business partners, however, this has been prohibited. The fact that the company is now being bought by a Danish company would be reassuring from the standpoint of national security. The size difference between these two companies also means that this is a routine transaction. UQM Technologies has a market capitalisation of $93 million, while Danfoss earned $600+ in profits last year. The acquisition is minor for them and will be financed with cash on hand. UQM Technologies has no critical infrastructure or proximity of assets near sensitive government locations which would be threatened by Danfoss taking the company over.

Danfoss' Power Solutions business does not even directly overlap with UQM Technologies. The company gains no pricing power and nor does this consolidate the industry in any way. There is still plenty of competition. Accordingly, I see no reason why CFIUS would not approve this transaction quickly.

The Art of Arbitrage

When evaluating arbitrage opportunities, I always try to evaluate the four key facets of a deal:

The likelihood that the merger will occur.

The length of time money will be tied up.

The probability that something better will transpire - a competing takeover bid, for example.

The consequences of the merger not taking place because of anti-trust action or other obstacles.

In this case, I see the likelihood of a merger consummating as being extremely high, a near certainty. The CFIUS process generally takes around 30 days and this process has already begun following shareholder approval on the 23rd of April. The spread is currently around 3.6%, but given that this deal will likely close in less than 30 days, that equates to an annual return of around 40%.

There is also a minor chance something better transpires. An analyst asked the company's CEO if there was a chance of a higher offer coming in, to which, he replied:

Again, there is always a chance of a higher bid, Thurman I mean that's something that our board would have a fiduciary duty to look at if there was a higher bid to come in. Our relationships with the customers are actually all very supportive. We've been in touch with all of the customers and that's to say the feedback, they are looking for a stable UQM and they see this as a nice step forward for them. So there is really is no concerns or whatsoever for many of them.

So, while I believe the chances of this actually taking place are slim, there is always a minor possibility.

Finally, in the off chance this merger does fall through, it is likely that the company could still be sold off for a relatively similar price. The company engaged Duff & Phelps, a premier global valuation and corporate finance advisor. Duff & Phelps estimated the implied value of each company shares to range from approximately $1.37 to approximately $1.80. It was noted that the merger consideration of $1.71 was within the range of fair value.

Interestingly, the company has been growing at a very rapid clip lately. Revenue was up 148% year over year and the company's backlog of orders stands at around $7.2 million, which is more than double what it was at this time last year. The main problem for the company is the consistent cash burn. UQM Technologies currently has only $2 million of cash in the bank, while it takes losses of around $4 million yearly to scale up the business.

The acquisition makes sense so that the company can grow. With Danfoss as an acquirer, this should be much easier.

Summary

One of my favourite event trading strategies is merger arbitrage. When done right, and with some luck, merger arbitrage can produce equity-like returns with much lower volatility and correlation to the stock market.

Low correlation strategies, like merger arbitrage, can play a critical role in improving the diversification of an investor's portfolio. I believe UQM Technologies is one such play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.