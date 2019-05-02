Spree Capital Advisers - Frontdoor, Inc.

A key to any investment we make is having multiple ways to win. With Frontdoor, there are four.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In Q1, we invested in Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) at an average price of $24.33, which returned 41.47% in the quarter. Frontdoor is a home service plan business. Home service plans protect homeowner subscribers from costly repairs on household systems (plumbing, electrical, HVAC) and appliances (refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens).

Frontdoor is the dominant provider in the space at 40% market share, over 4x as large as its next largest competitor. This is important for a business that benefits from economies of scale provided by the more than 60,000 contractors and technicians that service the company’s 2 million subscribers. When Frontdoor lowered expectations due to higher-than-expected claim costs shortly after the spin-off from ServiceMaster, typical spin-off dynamics were exacerbated, and we took advantage of investor myopia.

A key to any investment we make is having multiple ways to win. With Frontdoor, there are four. First, the company is, at its core, a platform business. The economies of scale that come from being the largest player in the space support volume and route density for the 15,000 contractors and 45,000 technicians whose business depends on the Frontdoor network. Second, with new, incentivized management led by CEO Rex Tibbons, formerly the COO of Lyft (LYFT), Frontdoor now has the technological capabilities, resources, and focus to grow its industry-leading market share. Third, the company’s non-core status within ServiceMaster left multiple opportunities for margin expansion. With its technological expertise, Frontdoor management will implement dynamic pricing to create price segmentation down to the zip code level. Previously, contract pricing was implemented on a state-by-state basis. Geographic price segmentation will lead to higher, and more consistent, margins. Fourth, dynamic pricing for geographic segmentation is a medium-term approach to ultimately expand the platform to on-demand services. Frontdoor’s dominant market share and extensive network of contractors and technicians create an advantageous launchpad for the further aggregation of customers and contractors on the company’s on-demand marketplace as it expands this new service.