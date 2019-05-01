Philip Morris: Failure To Launch

One of the stocks I thought was set up for a really nice year was tobacco giant Philip Morris (PM). After a tough 2018, I thought an expectations reset combined with strong growth in heated tobacco units would help the stock recover. Unfortunately, a couple of minor headwinds have crept up, which have stopped the name's rally from continuing further.

Last week, the company announced its first quarter results, which saw a strong earning beat but revenues just shy of estimates. Total shipment volumes were up year over year, primarily thanks to a 20% rise in heated tobacco units combined with flat cigarette unit volumes. As expected, a stronger dollar hurt results, but adjusted earnings per share were up 15% over Q1 2018.

Unfortunately, the company has lowered its full year guidance in some respects, primarily thanks to problems in Canada. Reported earnings will be dinged by more than 20% thanks to the de-consolidation of the company's subsidiary in that country, and you can read more about the overall process in the recent 10-Q filing. After adjusting for this and other items, plus currencies, management is still guiding to 8% adjusted earnings per share growth.

The other major problem currently is one that the company has dealt with for a number of years now, and that's a stronger dollar. As the Dollar Currency Index ("DCI") chart below shows, the greenback has recently risen to a 52-week high. Certain emerging market currencies are being hit even harder. For example, the Dollar to Turkish Lira spent most of Q1 under 5.50 but has soared to 5.95 as of Monday night. Management will need to revise guidance lower at the Q2 report (or even earlier) if the dollar strengthens any further.

(Source: cnbc.com)

With the Q1 report in the books, primarily thanks to the problems in Canada, management is now calling for operating cash flow of $9.5 billion this year, down $500 million from the original forecast. That likely means that free cash flow minus dividend payments will be closer to $1 billion than the nearly $2 billion as previously forecast, which means any hopes for the buyback to restart are likely history unless something dramatic happens. At this point, I'd rather see the total debt pile come down and the balance sheet strengthened, along with a minor dividend increase.

As the chart below shows, shares of Philip Morris have stalled out over the last month or so after a strong start to the year. News of the problems in Canada combined with the dollar's strength have been the main culprits. The average analyst target is currently $92.59, which implies some upside from here, but the company needs some of these headwinds to dissipate. The dividend remains rather nice, but the stock remains a hold unless you believe the US dollar is going to start to weaken considerably moving forward.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

