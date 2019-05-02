Spree Capital Advisers - Alarm.com

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In Q1, we invested in Alarm.com (ALRM) at an average price of $53.06, which returned 22.31% in the quarter. It operates the leading SaaS-based platform for home security companies, with 2/3rd share of the 8 million home security subscriber market. By focusing on the technology side of security monitoring, home automation, wellness, and energy management, Alarm.com frees the 7,000 monitoring company clients to focus on their core competencies in selling, installation, and services.

There are four ways to win with Alarm.com. First, the company’s core business is gaining market share while growing margins. It has 7,000 customers out of the total addressable market of 13,000 security monitoring companies. This industry-leading scale puts Alarm.com in an advantageous position to enhance its already superior product platform, growing the moat around the business while creating new opportunities for cross-selling and market share gains. As Alarm.com’s market share grows, opportunities to tap latent pricing power grow, causing cash flow margins to increase by nearly 50%. Second, Alarm.com is entering the small-to-medium business space. There are 4 million targeted small-to-medium business properties in the United States. In this market, the typical customer has a total ARPU of more than double the base residential security customer ARPU. Third, Alarm.com is underpenetrated internationally, with international mix consisting of only 5% of sales. The company is ramping up its presence in 36 countries, providing a potential 20% lift to sales. Fourth, the connected home is a long-term secular tailwind. Software is at the core of the connected home, and Alarm.com has the dominant software platform with a strong first-mover advantage.

As more inert objects such as garage doors and door locks become part of the connected, managed home, the volume of data coming in to Alarm.com will provide increasing optionality for further product innovation with applications in security, stay-at-home care, and energy management. In summary, with Alarm.com’s established position in the smart home technology market, there are multiple avenues for the company to grow its SaaS-based revenues and operating cash flow margins.