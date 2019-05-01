Teekay Tankers: Is The Turnaround Near?

Investment thesis

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is a levered play in the tanker industry. If rates were to go higher the company would generate enormous amounts of cash flow: easily it's market cap in CF in one year.

Company overview

Teekay Tankers is a global provider of transportation for the oil industry. It's the largest operator of mid-sized tankers (suezmax, aframax and LR2). As of February 2019, TNK had 60 owned/capital leased ships and 8 chartered-in vessels.

Brief oil tanker market overview

For some years the oil tanker market has had several headwinds that have made it impossible for oil transportation companies to thrive.

The main factors that affect this market are the demand/supply of oil and the vessel supply, but there are other factors such as ton mile demand and IMO 2020 that might have a big impact on the market.

Demand for oil

Demand for oil is robust and consistently growing. Demand in 2018 has been 1.3 MBPD higher than 2017 (1.3% increase). The IEA forecasts that demand will grow by 1.4 mbpd in 2019, which is a 1.4% increase. Oil demand has been consistently growing since 1995, with only one year with a decrease in demand (year 2009 due to the financial crisis).

Source: IEA

Oil supply

For the most part of 2018 the oil market was oversupplied, but this accentuated in the fourth quarter, making the oil price plunge due to related concerns. Since then, OPEC members+Russia have cut its production to support the oil price. Saudi Arabia is the producer that cut its production by the highest amount: 839,000 barrels per day, far more than its 322,000 barrels per day target cut. With this moves, OPEC is trying to rebalance the oil market and get it back to at least the $70 mark.

Though, the OPEC+Russia move to cut production to shore up the oil price have encountered the US oil production, which is increasing at an unstoppable rate since 2016. This increase in US production (mainly shale) made the US become the largest oil producer in the world. This large increase in US production is not yet priced in the tanker market due to the fact that currently there is an infrastructure constraint that does not let to export more than 2.5 mbpd. Nonetheless, by end-2019 there will be infrastructure built to export 4 mbpd (60% increase from current levels).

TNK 4Q earnings presentation

Vessel supply

The tanker market has been oversupplied (too many vessels) for some time, and this may change soon. Fleet growth in 2018 was 1.1% and is expected to rise to 3.5% this 2019 and fall back below 2% (1.8%) by 2020. This growth is "manageable" so it should not push rates down (as a 6% growth would, just as it did in 2016). During the first quarter there has been contracting of 4.1 dwt, which has led to a further net reduction of the orderbook to ~10.5% (the lowest level since 1997).

Though, this 3.5% growth expected this 2019 will put downward pressure on rates, mainly on 1H, due to the fact that most newbuilds are expected to be received in this part of the year.

Source: TNK 4Q presentation

Catalysts for tanker rates

Ton mile increase

Ton mile demand is expected to increase big time thanks to the ramp up of US exports (every cargo from the US has to travel a longer time to reach its possible destination than if the cargo comes from the Middle East). If we correlate this with the OPEC cuts and the ramp up on US exports we can expect a stronger rate environment. If ton mile demand increases ship demand increases too: if journeys take longer there will be the need for more ships (or a higher rate of utilization so higher prices) to meet demand.

Euronav's 4Q presentation

In this image from Euronav's earnings presentation we can see how this increase in ton mile demand means that there will be demand for more ship.

IMO 2020

IMO 2020 is a regulation enacted by the International Maritime Organization that targets sulphur content in maritime fuel. Starting in 2020 the amount of sulphur in marine fuel will have to drop from 3.5 to 0.5 (an ~85% reduction). To comply with it, shippers can either start using marine gas oil (MGO), ultra-low sulphur oil (ULSFO) or install scrubbers in the ships.

This regulation can be very bullish for rates as it will increase oil trade: more oil will have to be used to produce lower sulphur fuels (and therefore more transportation will be needed). Sweet American oil (shale mainly produces this kind of crude) will be exported to other countries while the USA will import heavy crude which will be discounted due to the little demand there will be for it (American refineries have the most advanced technology and can "transform" this heavy oil into other products).

Clean tanker trade will be also increase as the low sulphur fuel will have to be distributed around the world, incrementing vessel demand.

Teekay Tankers cash flow potential

Teekay Tankers is a levered "bet" on the tanker market. If rates were to increase, TNK's cash flow can be huge, but if they stay low for a while the company can suffer greatly.

Source: TNK's 4Q earnings presentation

TNK's sensitivity to tanker rates is exposed in this image: if rates were to reverse to their mid-cycle rates (based on 90% Clarksons global average 15-year mean) the company would be generating ~$1 per share in free cash flow (about $270 million).

Free cash flow represents net income, plus depreciation and amortization, unrealized losses from derivatives, non-cash items, FCF from equity accounted investments and any write-offs or other non-recurring items, less unrealized gains from derivatives and other non-cash items.

Considering their definition for FCF we can try to estimate the earnings TNK would produce if the company generated $270 in FCF. First of all we would have to subtract depreciation and amortization (for 2018 it has been about $30 million per quarter so I'll assume it's kept constant at about $120 million annually), which leaves us with $150 million.

Teekay Tankers earnings

In 2018 unrealized losses from derivatives, non-cash items, write-offs and non-recurring items were not meaningful and therefore I won't include them in the calculation to keep it simple. Therefore, net income from $270 million in FCF would amount to about $140 to $150 million (depending on derivatives, write offs, non-cash items and non-recurring items).

Dividend suspension

TNK's dividend was suspended to strengthen the balance sheet. In the 4th quarter conference call an analyst asked if this was a one-off suspension or it was for the longer term. Management answered that their policy of distributing 30% to 50% of their net income has not been suspended (therefore they will get back to it).

Management also pointed out that from their point of view it's better to strengthen their balance sheet than distributing a small dividend. As they pay down debt the market will reward this with a higher share price (theoretically).

It is important to consider that the sale-leasebacks that have been carried out do not have any restrictions on dividends (therefore management is free to decide to pay dividends or strengthen the balance sheet).

TNK's bigges issue: its debt load

Interest expense for the whole year has been $58,653 million, rising from $31,294 the year before. This huge interest expense weighs heavily on earnings and free cash flow.

Total debt in 4th quarter of 2018 amounted to ~$1,110 million (current obligation related to capital leases, current portion of long-term debt, long-term debt and long-term obligation related to capital leases). Cash and cash equivalents+restricted cash amounted to ~$57 million, and therefore net debt at the end of 2018 was $1,053 million.

TNK's 4th quarter earnings presentation

For the next two years it seems like TNK will be able to meet it's obligations without too much problems, but by 2021 if tanker rates have not gone up the company will have huge problems to refinance it's obligations (it will have to pay $452 million) in one year.

Net debt to EBITDA currently sits at ~8, a very high ratio but if rates do go up EBITDA will surge and the ratio will come down (even without reducing debt, just by incrementating EBITDA).

Conclusion

Everything seems to point to a rate strengthening for the second half of the year (IMO and ramp up on USA exports) after a decent first half. This strengthening on rates (if it happens) will make tanker companies surge: they'll report huge cashflows, and as I have explained, Teekay Tankers is prepared to be one of the biggest winners due to its leverage (for once leverage won't be a bad thing for the company).

Nevertheless, if rates do not go up TNK is set to suffer greatly. This is a high risk high reward play: if rates do go up TNK can be one of the most benefited companies, but if they don't for a long time TNK's debt will weigh heavily. If rates do go back to their mid cycle-rates the company can generate its actual market cap in FCF, and ~$150 million in net profit (this would imply a 2 P/E).

Another way to benefit from a surge in rates in the oil tanker market is investing in Euronav (NYSE: EURN) which has a far stronger balance sheet (even though this company's fleet is basically made up of VLCC unlike TNK which is centered on Suezmax and Aframax).

