United Overseas Bank: A Near 4.5% Yielder For Dividend Investors To Consider

Singapore’s major three major banks have long been considered to be among the safest banks in the world. There have, however, been some concerns over increased NPL formation in recent months and reduced opportunities for NIM expansion. Notwithstanding these concerns the major banks in Singapore, like United Overseas Bank Ltd. (OTCPK:UOVEF), seem well positioned to weather short term headwinds given its strong capital position. UOB also offers an attractive yield of close to 4.5%.

Macro-environment, Capital and Asset Quality

With economic growth in Singapore more sluggish in recent months NPL formation started to accelerate amongst SME’s and businesses in the construction and services industries. The manufacturing sector has been the biggest drag on the economy as orders from China declined substantially in the wake of its trade dispute with the United States. There is some cause for cautious optimism that this trend will reverse in the near future as February exports to China increased. This is particularly noteworthy as exports to China are traditionally more likely to decline in February as a result of the Lunar New Year.

An improved economic outlook could act as a positive catalyst for UOB, although such improvement alone is unlikely to result in significant share price appreciation in the near term. In the near-term investors are likely to be more interested in loan growth figures as total loans in the banking sector grew by 5.8% YoY at the end of 2018. This came in significantly below the 10% YoY that was reported for the period ending July 2018. It is expected that loan growth is likely to remain low throughout much of 2019 which could be a drag on earnings growth and the share price.

Despite accelerated NPL formation UOB’s overall NPL ratio remained relatively low at 1.5% which is the same as the two other major Singapore banks. Investors will likely be monitoring these developments closely particularly if economic growth remains somewhat anaemic. UOB’s CET-1 CAR (Common Equity Tier-1 Capital Adequacy Ratio) is currently at 13.9%, which is sufficient to ensure that a dilutive capital raise would not be necessary in the foreseeable future.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The bank’s leverage ratio at 7.6% is currently the highest amongst the major banks in Singapore. Its important to note that although with traditional leverage investors would look more favourably upon lower leverage this is not what is measured by the leverage ratio. The leverage ratio is a ratio introduced by the Basel III regulations, that essentially weighs all risk equally with a few minor exceptions and calculates how much capital the bank holds relative to that risk. This high leverage ratio therefore further speaks to the bank’s strong capital position.

(Source: Company Fillings)

The Dividend and Earnings Outlook

UOB is expected to yield around 4.5% for the full year 2019, which is the highest of the major banks in Singapore. This relatively high dividend yield comes as most of the major banks in Singapore have been steadily increasing their dividends. It seems highly probable that UOB will continue to increase its dividend going forward particularly if it can maintain reasonable earnings growth.

(Source: SimplyWall.st)

UOB’s expected payout ratio at around 50.5% is also broadly in line with that of its peers and does not give rise to any concern at this point in time. The biggest threat to the dividend would be significantly lower than expected earnings growth. In this respect investors would be well served to continue monitoring the bank’s COF (Cost of Funds) as the increased concern over NPL formation could see rising COF which in turn could result in a lower NIM.

(Source: Marketscreener)

This will particularly be the case upon implementation of the IFRS9 accounting standards, that requires banks to adopt pro-cyclical loan loss provisioning. This could see any asset quality distress resulting in higher loan loss provisions than previously anticipated. Although this could result in lower earnings growth, in my view, it is unlikely to result in a dividend cut given that the bank’s overall asset quality remains good and in light of the low payout ratio.

Valuation and Conclusion

UOB is trading at around 1.18 times expected book value for FY 2019 which is broadly in line with that of its peers. Its current P/B ratio does not give rise to concern that the stock may be overvalued particularly in light of the bank’s history of delivering steady earnings growth. Its P/E ratio of around 10.8 is similarly reasonable for a bank that offers a dividend yield of more than 4%.

(Source: Marketscreener)

The stock therefore seems to be trading around fair value. I am also of the view that the bank’s in Singapore makes for some of the safer investments in Asia. In the near term there, however, seems to be few catalysts for significant share price appreciation. Earnings also seem unlikely to grow exponentially in the near term but patient investors could be well rewarded with slow and steady dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I receive complimentary access to simplywall.st and use their charts and data where relevant. Please note that, with the exception of the chart from simplywall.st, all charts were created by the author with the source indicated below being that of the underlying data.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.