4 Reasons Why I Am Long Energy Transfer

While not the safest or highest quality midstream MLP, ET certainly contains value and passes my "5M" test.

A quick look at ET to see if it passes my filters for inclusion in my opportunistic real asset portfolio.

I am long Energy Transfer (ET) due to its attractive asset base, much of which generates stable cash flows, improving investment grade balance sheet with a large amount of retained cash flow, mouthwatering valuation, and aligned, experienced management. It is arguably the most attractive high-yield stock available today, though not without risks stemming from its ambitious growth projects, large size, and potential for new political and/or regulatory challenges. In this article, I look at ET through the lens of the four "M" filters that I use in assessing whether a stock would make a good long-term investment or not.

#1 Moat

While ET lacks the impressive asset base of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), it still generates pretty stable cash flows. Nearly 90% of the MLP's cash flow is under long-term, commodity-resistant contracts. This proved vital during past steep oil price declines where the company's cash flows continued to flow steadily. Furthermore, most of its contracts are volume-committed, helping to shield it from declining usage during a recession.

Another factor boosting the safety of ET's cash flows is its geographic diversity across the country as well as economic diversification across the U.S. energy value chain (included a fully-integrated platform spanning the entire midstream value chain). In fact, ET's geographic diversification is among the best in the midstream sector as one of only three operators servicing all 15 major US oil & gas producing regions of the country.

Source

Furthermore, their integrated assets allow solid commercial synergies including gas, crude and NGLs.

Additionally, their interstate pipelines and Texas network are exceptionally well positioned in the most active basins, with high, stable returns and efficient-scale competitive advantages. In particular, the Texas intrastate pipeline system is impressive because it is the largest intrastate pipeline network in the U.S. and is capable of serving the entire state's gas demand all year. As the only game in town for Texans, ET has strong pricing power, combined with minimal incremental capital investment requirements to drive strong returns on invested capital. Given its immense scale and impressive network, this pipeline has significant barriers to entry that should protect its pricing power for years to come.

#2 Money

ET's balance sheet is not even close to being the best in the sector, but it is good enough to make this a fairly conservative long-term investment as it has an investment grade credit rating (Baa3 from Moody's with a stable outlook).

Furthermore, the company is focused on improving its balance sheet metrics. Current Debt to EBITDA is 4.6x, but given the company's strong growth profile (13% cash flow growth expected in 2019) funded in large part by the $2.5-$3 billion per year in retained free cash flow, that leverage ratio is expected to fall this year to within its target range of 4x-4.5x. While investors always like a lower leverage ratio (who doesn't?), this leverage ratio may actually be more optimal as it will enable them to achieve higher returns on equity (especially given that their weighted average interest rate is low at ~4.75%) and their enormous free cash flow retention and distribution coverage (1.7x-1.9x expected this year and expected to grow from here to over 2x by year-end) gives them plenty of non-debt liquidity.

#3 Market

The most attractive aspect of an investment in ET is its very attractive total return potential. First and foremost, it trades at an extremely attractive EV/2019 EBITDA, even beating out Kinder Morgan (KMI):

At ~9.5x total EBITDA, investors are earning ~10.5% returns on invested capital (including debt on ET's balance sheet) and returns on invested equity (i.e., the share price) in the mid teens.

On top of this attractive valuation, ET is growing very rapidly. In Q4 2018, DCF/unit grew at a brisk 24.4% year-over-year pace to a level that would be $2.32 on an annualized basis. That means that based on an annualized rate of its most recent quarter, ET is trading at 6.6x DCF (~15% DCF yield). Looking at the company's growth pipeline, it appears that it has no plans of slowing anytime soon, especially considering that it is self-funding its growth as well:

Finally, its very safe and growing distribution of ~8% is very attractive as well.

#4 Management

While management has made mistakes in the past and tends to place large bets via acquisitions (the latest example being the Lake Charles LNG facility), chairman Kelcy Warren has a decent record as CEO and does have substantial skin in the game (owning a whopping 31% of the company). The fact that management is focused on deleveraging and self-funding growth (while the equity trades at such a low cash flow multiple) by retaining a large amount of free cash flow also shows that management is investor-friendly. Management isn't the main reason I am bullish on the company, but it is aligned and competent enough to give me confidence that they won't destroy unit holder value.

Risks

Not all of ET's assets are long-term stable cash flowers as a significant portion of its cash flows stem from businesses that may prove to be commodity sensitive over the long-term. Of course, additional risks include execution risk as there are bound to be hiccups in some of its many growth projects, interest rate sensitivity, and potential anti fossil fuel legislation (i.e., pro "green" energy) following the 2020 election depending on its outcome.

Investor Takeaway

ET is arguably the cheapest of the large midstream MLPs available today. Combine its 8% distribution with its nearly 2x coverage and its double punch of lucrative current income alongside aggressive growth should make every investor salivate. While its balance sheet is not the most conservative in the sector, it is still investment grade and improving. Furthermore, the company's self-funding model should prevent any sort of investor dilution while also giving the company flexibility to repurchase units if the market fails to rewards successful growth investments.

While its large network of assets is not as widely moated as peers such as EPD, Enbridge (ENB), or Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), ET has transformed itself into one of the largest midstream energy companies with an enviable network of natural gas infrastructure. Furthermore, management is fully aligned, owning roughly a third of the company.

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for Real Estate Investors To access my “Top Ideas” join us at High Yield Landlord. We are the largest community of Landlords on Seeking Alpha with over 300 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets and trash ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ET and MMP via put options