Booming Growth In Smart Home Market Makes Control4 A Smart Choice

Shares could see 100% upside as the installed base expands, strategic initiatives take hold, and the size of the platform is seen as an opportunity to drive upgrades and services.

The company has less than a 1.5% penetration within the US of its target market (households over $150K income) and is growing its installed base at 20% per year.

The Set-Up

I am personally all in on Control4 as my highest conviction upside call in the last 5 years. The combination of margin of safety and massive upside opportunity provides an alpha rich opportunity that investors could profit from today.

I have one previous bullish call on Control4, from April 2015, when the stock traded for $12 per share. Since that time, Control4 shares have twice reached the mid $30s (in late 2017 and late 2018 respectively). The stock currently sits at just over $17 per share as we enter May 2019.

In the time since my April 2015 article the stock is up about 40%. However, significantly more has happened both for Control4 and the industry in that time period. Control4 has seen its revenue double from just under $150M in 2015 to guidance of ~$300M in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA has almost tripled from $14M in 2014 to ~$40M in FY 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 500 bps to 14.6% in FY 2018. Finally, and most importantly, the installed base of homes with Control4 systems has more than doubled from 180,000 homes at the end of 2014 to 385,000 homes at the end of 2018. One of the, if not the, most significant parts of the bullish thesis for Control4 is around the company's installed base and the ability to monetize that growing installed base in the future (which the market is ignoring from a valuation standpoint today). The market values Control4 entirely as a book to bill hardware business without any stickiness from its current installed base or opportunity for future product upgrades or bolt on software service offerings.

I briefly noted above that the industry has evolved significantly since my original call on Control4 in 2015. Over that time, Amazon (AMZN) Alexa devices have dominated the market allowing a DIY solution for homeowners to take the first step in making their homes "smart." Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have both launched consumer devices and solutions in the smart home arena. Major manufacturers of smart doorbells, cameras, and security systems have exploded onto the scene. Ring, Nest, Blink and other smart home devices have been acquired by major players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google. Voice control, primarily via Alexa, is still in its infancy but is conditioning consumers to speak to and control any electronic device in our homes over time.

Almost every major home-builder today now offers a smart home as a standard feature in the homes they build. These homes are WiFi certified and come with the backbone of infrastructure built into the home allowing for scale and growth when it comes to connected and wireless devices.

With the rapid change that has occurred in just the last few years there has been one thing that has not happened. The proliferation of devices and options for consumers has not relegated the professional installation market obsolete as many predicted. If anything, as consumers are bombarded with even more offerings and options the need for professional and integrated systems becomes more obvious. Thus, the success and growth evidenced in the results from Control4 since 2015.

Technology is complicated and always has been. There is an assumption, which is completely incorrect, that smart devices such as Alexa, Apple Homekit, or Google will supplant the need for professionally designed and installed smart home systems.

The majority of our lives is spent in our homes. Most people don't fix their plumbing, repair their electrical systems, install AC systems, or dig up cable lines themselves when the cable/internet goes out. Almost all of us drive cars. We put gas in our cars and air in the tires. But we don't service the engine, repair broken hoses and belts, or replace transmissions. We all use computers or iPads. When they give us the blue screen of death we don't open up the computer and repair software code or hard drives. We can go to the pharmacy and buy medicine over the counter for the common cold. When we can't get better we go to the doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

The above logic on how we value service and service providers should hit home for most and form the foundation for why Control4 is a massive buy opportunity for investors: technology in our homes will require professional installation and support, potentially forever, and at least for many more years to come. As connected home devices proliferate consumers will place an increasing value on dedicated systems that can seamlessly integrate and manage these connected devices. For that reason, Control4 is massively undervalued as one of the few companies offering a platform for seamless integration with expert support.

The Playbook

Investors need to understand 5 themes around the Control4 story to understand why the Stock can double in value (and then some)

Why is the stock currently undervalued and trading at 50% of its 52-week highs? Past financial performance, 2019 outlook, and the impact of acquisitions on financial results. The implication of recent strategic initiatives: Hiring the individual that started the Amazon Alexa program, homebuilder partnership for new construction, and certified dealer showroom roll-out. The TAM and DIY vs. Professional Install. The value of the growing installed base and the software offerings from the company. What investors are missing today and what will drive the valuation of the company materially higher.

1) Current Depressed Valuation

Shares of Control4 moved between $22 and $36 per share for the better part of 2017 and 2018. When the company reported earnings in early November 2018 it lowered its revenue outlook for Q418 and FY18. The company followed that up with a somewhat tepid outlook for Q119 and FY19 when guidance was given on the Q418 earnings call in February 2019.

It's notable that during that same time period the Dow and S&P were in the midst of 15% corrections as seen below. Given how massive those corrections were, and that the target consumer for Control4 has a household income of over $150,000, it is not surprising that some business was pushed out into future periods.

Nevertheless, the stock has been taken down primarily as a result of what the market is assuming to be a sustained business slow down. Additionally, the company guided for Operating Income/Adjusted EBITDA to be down in FY 2019 compared to FY 2018:

The company called out a 60-70bps negative gross margin impact related to the tariffs imposed by the US on certain goods imported from China. Recall, that the US has implemented multiple rounds of tariffs on over $250B in goods imported from China dating back to 2018. The US had previously threatened to expand the tariff from 10% to 25% on $200B worth of goods with the increased rate going into effect on March 1, 2019. As the governments of the US and China are engaged in productive talks to end the trade war, the March 1 tariff increase was delayed.

During the Q418 earnings call, the CFO said the following with regards to how the guidance from Control4 was modeled with regards to the tariffs:

And then, the other issue obviously is tariffs, and our current guidance assumes the 10% tariffs through the first part of Q1. We are assuming that the 10% tariffs increase to 25% as currently enacted and continue at 25% through the balance of the year. So the tariffs do put pressure on gross margins when comparing 2019 to 2018.

A follow-up exchange between an analyst and the CFO is shown below in which the CFO clarified that the tariffs not increasing to the 25% rate would be upside compared to the guidance provided by the company:

Rich Valera - Analyst And if in fact the tariffs did not go up, would you see 60 to 70 basis points better? Or is it just that if you didn’t have any tariffs at all? Mark Novakovich - CFO I don’t have a split between the impact of 10% and 25%, but let’s just say 40% of that expense would continue as a rough estimate.

As noted, the tariffs did not increase on March 1 which will provide upside to the company's profit guidance for 2019.

Also slightly impacting Gross Margin guidance for 2019 is the impact of opening a new distribution center in the US that will allow for 2-day delivery for dealers. The company noted that pre-opening and costs to ramp up this new distribution center would impact 2019 before being a tailwind in the future.

Control4 made an interesting acquisition of a company called NEEO in February 2019. More to come on NEEO later and how this acquisition will be a catalyst for a significant jump in 2020 revenue growth. In 2019, NEEO will be a drag on earnings with $3.5M in expenses and no revenue. Without the NEEO drag ($3.5M) and the impact of Tariffs ($2.1) the company would be growing operating earnings in 2019.

All things being equal, it's understandable that the market did not like the guidance. A trip down memory lane with regards to the past financial performance and a deeper dive into the 2019 guidance and the NEEO acquisition provides context on why the current market reaction presents a huge buying opportunity.

2) Past Financials, Guidance Deep Dive, and Acquisitions

The table below provides the key data points from a financial standpoint over the last 5+ years for Control4:

Control4 has an impressive track record of top-line growth, EBITDA margin expansion, and generating substantial cash flow from operations (as a % of market capitalization).

With respect to the guidance in FY 2019 there are a few notable items.

The first is that the company has exceeded consensus estimates in 12 straight quarters as noted in the Q418 earnings presentation. This is a company that is clearly conservative in its guidance.

The second item of note relates to the revenue guidance of a 9.4% increase for 2019. The Q1 revenue guide implies growth of only 5%. The implied Q2-Q419 revenue increase is almost 11%. The shock to the system from a major market correction in late 2018 is being felt in Q119. The company expects to return to and exceed its 10% organic growth rate guidance for the balance of the year and investors should find comfort in that.

The third item of note is that the guidance assumed that the China tariffs increased to 25% on March 1. That tariff increase has not happened and at this point I think most of us would wager that the tariffs will go away completely. Tariffs not increasing to 25% will provide a 40bps lift to gross margins this year. The results should reflect that as early as the guidance given for Q2 when the company reports earnings in early May

The fourth item impacting guidance is the launch of the homebuilder program. The CFO provided some interesting commentary on a number of items at a March 18 investor conference with Cowan (between the 7-minute mark and 8:30). One item of note from the webcast was that as of March 2019 there are over 30 builders, delivering 10,000 to 20,000 homes per year, that are attempting to standardize Control4 home automation in each home. The initial price point for the hardware in these homes can be as low as $500 (also noted during the webcast, starting at 9:30-minute mark). This price point is materially below the average price point the company has traditionally targeted. Given the importance of increasing the installed base, I will trade lower absolute revenue growth for continued growth in installed base. If you look at the above table, revenue grew 12% in 2018 but the installed base grew by 17%. The CFO quietly noted during the same Cowan webcast that the builder program offers the proverbial Trojan horse strategy. Get a foothold into the foundation of the home and the company is granted the opportunity to provide upgrades in the future.

The fifth item keeps with the homebuilder theme. During the Q4 earnings call it was clear 2019 guidance was cautious with regard to the outlook for new home sales. However, homebuilder stocks are trading at 52-week highs on soaring new home sales and mortgage rates are near 12-month lows and 20-30bps below where they were when the company provided its 2019 guidance earlier this year (see chart below). The outlook for new home sales is markedly better as we enter May 2019 than it was in February when the FY 2019 guidance was provided.

Lastly, the company made a somewhat quiet but in my opinion very important acquisition of a company called NEEO in February 2019. NEEO was the most funded smart home project in the history of kick-starter campaigns. The company's product was a smart remote that was envisioned to last for months without charging, have patented technology to sense the user based on recognizing the palm/hand holding the remote, and had an impressive user interface. Early versions of the product were beautiful but the software was glitchy. Control4 immediately ceased selling the NEEO remote when the company was acquired. It's pretty clear that a new remote will be launched and if it is launched this year that is a massive revenue/earnings upside to the current guidance.

In summary with respect to guidance, the company is being extremely conservative, and it is likely investors will get the first guidance upgrade of the year during the May earnings call at least with regards to EPS due to tariff increases not yet being implemented.

Continuing with the acquisition discussion, the company has used the significant cash flow from operations to buy back stock (limiting dilution from stock-based comp) and to make strategic acquisitions. From 2016 through 2018 almost $50M was spent on acquiring companies specializing in networking, cloud services, remote management, and premium audio speakers. Looking back at the table above you can see that the acquisitions in 2016/2017 corresponded to revenue growth of 28% and 17%, respectively. The average revenue growth in those two years surpassed the installed base growth bolstering the support for sell-through opportunities as the installed base continues to grow. New products equal new opportunities to upgrade or expand existing smart homes. The company was relatively quiet on the acquisition front in 2018 and the NEEO acquisition in early 2019 will likely not impact results until 2020. However, we have a road-map for what that impact will look like as previous acquisitions drove revenue growth to over 20% in the year following a major acquisition.

The below pictures show the NEEO remote and a typical Control4 remote:

Care to guess which remote is the one the company just acquired? If you guessed the black one on the bottom you are probably still one of the 5 people in the world still using a VCR.

Control4 has lacked a visually appealing remote. The company's software works on tablets but nobody wants to hold an iPad to change the TV. The NEEO remote has the potential to be a device that almost every Control4 owner decides they need. If the company continues to increase its installed base at the rate seen in previous years there will be an installed base of almost 450,000 Control4 homes at the end of 2019.

Previous acquisitions made by the company were more specialized (speakers, networking, cloud services). The company has a massive opportunity to sell a state of the art remote to its entire installed user base. The NEEO remote and hub (or brain as it was called) retailed for $299. Assuming that the $299 price was the Control4 MSRP, if just 25% of the Control4 installed base purchases 1 remote for their home, the company would see a $33M revenue lift in 2020 from just remote sales. Large custom homes would certainly require more than 1 remote and it is not hard to see the opportunity for this acquisition to materially move the needle for the company.

The Street is currently modeling 10% revenue growth for FY 2020. I would confidently project that Control4 will continue to see at a minimum its 10% organic growth, and with the launch of a new remote, would likely see another $30M+ in revenue for total growth that would approach 20% in FY 2020. The average analyst price target on Control4 is at $29 per share (compared to a $17 price for the stock currently) with models assuming 10% revenue growth for 2020. As the company's plans for the NEEO remote come into focus, the analyst community will in turn come to ratchet up 2020 guidance and price targets.

3) Recent Strategic Initiatives

Charlie Kindel/Amazon Alexa

In mid-2018, without much fanfare outside of the home automation industry, Control4 hired Charlie Kindel to be the SVP of Product and Services. Typically an SVP hire is no big deal, but in this case, Control4 hired the guy that "created, led, and grew Amazon's Alexa Smart Home division" as noted in the press release. Charlie had previously spent over 20 years at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) working with the Windows Phone and other consumer applications. This hire has been mentioned by analysts but is largely flying under the radar. Why would the guy who ran Alexa, without a doubt the most successful smart home gadget on the market, leave to come work for Control4? Why would he choose to commute from his home in Washington each week to work at the Control4 headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah? Martin Plaehn, the CEO of Control4, had this to say about Charlie on the Q2 2018 earnings call when discussing the hire:

Charlie's skills and experience with software platforms, open architectures, developer and partner ecosystems, mobile applications and scalable cloud services makes Charlie a fantastic fit to drive exciting innovation at Control4

I continue to think back to the bearish argument that Control4 is a hardware company. Nothing in the above comment about why Charlie was hired speaks to hardware. Control4 may not yet get credit for being a software company with a massive installed base but the time is coming.

Time will tell why exactly Charlie left Amazon. His own personal blog and experiences give a glimpse as he talks about being tired of the DIY model with regards to true home automation. When the guy who ran the Amazon Alexa program jumps ship to work for the company the bears think Amazon will put out of business, it would be prudent to stop and take note. I would also point out that the proxy statement this year noted that Charlie specifically negotiated for an automatic vesting of all time vested RSUs/Stock Options in the event of a change in control. Typically, and as is the case for the CEO of Control4, automatic vesting only occurs in a two-step process with both a change in control and the loss of a job. Inquiring minds want to wonder if Charlie was just a great negotiator or if he has a gut feeling for how this plays out (i.e., Control4 getting acquired and Charlie wanting the option to decide to stay or go and get paid either way!)

Control4 management, on conference calls and at investor events, consistently talks about a deep partnership with the Amazon Alexa team. The engineers at Control4 and on the Alexa team speak on a weekly basis. Do you think Amazon would rather an Echo in the room of my 5-year-old or multiple Alexa enabled devices in custom homes providing voice control for rich people? It's pretty clear that Amazon sees Control4 as a partner, and given the demographic of the core Control4 customer, it should not surprise anyone that Amazon values this relationship.

If I had to make a prediction on this front I would predict one of two things:

Charlie Kindel will replace Martin Plaehn as CEO (Martin is over 60 years old and the average CEO retires by 62)

Amazon will acquire Control4

Those are my personal predictions reading the tea leaves. I would be more confident in the prediction of Charlie as the next CEO. The Amazon acquisition would make sense as well. The Control4 system and penetration into affluent households would pay for itself in any number of ways. The ability to leverage the 5,000+ dealers for Control4 and other expert install service would also fit nicely with the Amazon model. The company made one if its largest acquisitions ever when it purchased Ring for over $1B in 2018.

Homebuilder Program

Control4 began working directly with national and regional homebuilders in early 2018 to make their products standard in the homes built by these companies. In connection with this effort, in early 2018 the company launched an entry-level product that retailed for $350. This controller was targeted for more of a single room application (i.e., thermostat, doorbell, security system). It provided the perfect opportunity to begin to penetrate the new home market and build the overall install base. Management has noted on multiple earnings calls how the revenue impact from the base offering in a production home is not going to move the needle dramatically. However, the install base and opportunity for future upgrades and service offerings is the real value of offering a more affordable product.

On the Q3 2018 earnings call, the CEO noted that over 25 builders were now offering Control4 products as standard features representing 9,000 new homes being built on an annual basis. The CFO noted during the March 2019 Cowan investor conference that the number of builders had increased to over 30 builders (7:40 mark within webcast) and now represented between 10,000 and 20,000 annual new home closings that Control4 could potentially serve. In a short period of time, between earnings calls and not widely reported, the company rapidly expanded its builder partners. Based on the increased outlook for annual home closings compared to adding just 5 more builders, it is likely at least one large builder partner has been added.

The builder partner growth will be an important metric to watch going forward given that it was just launched in Q118. The production builder partnership has the potential to push the install base materially higher.

Certified Dealer Showrooms

In May of 2018 Control4 launched its Certified Showroom program with dealers both in the US and internationally. The initial launch included 140 dealers and as of the March 2019 Cowan conference, over 200 dealers were operating Certified Showrooms with 50 more in the process of opening up.

This program is still relatively new. When you consider the time needed for a consumer to decide on a large scale or custom smart home project, design it, order the equipment, and complete the install one can understand how the benefit of these showrooms is not yet baked into the company's results. Control4 is putting some weight behind this program in terms of prominently featuring Certified Showroom dealers when consumers search the Control4 website. Other aspects of this program ensure that consumers will have an "experience" with the push of one button driving multiple smart home interactions. When potential home buyers purchase a home, new or resale, they tour the home and touch and feel it. The ability to see what you are buying is paramount in the home buying process. The same can be said for a large scale smart home project. Being able to see a showroom, modeled as various rooms in a house, will drive greater penetration and sales.

The company has noted that the revenue growth rate from Certified Showroom dealers is significantly higher than other dealers. With over 5,000 dealers the opportunity to expand the program (and drive brand loyalty from dealers) is immense.

4) The TAM and DIY or Professional Install

If you read a bearish argument on Control4 it usually begins and ends with the company offering a niche product and a target addressable market much smaller than what the company espouses. There are dozens available on Seeking Alpha for your viewing pleasure. There are almost 19M homes in the US with a household income of over $150,000 and for years Control4 has noted this is the company's target market. Control4 has penetrated 1.6% of this market in the US.

While the company has not publicly stated a shift in its target addressable market, there are signs this is occurring behind the scenes. One example is the production home program where the total revenue to the company from the product install might only be $500 per house as described by the CFO in the March investor presentation. The company currently shows the following graphic as part of its Q418 earnings presentation:

It then transitions to the following graphic which shows the average revenue per customer:

In a 2016 investor presentation found here, the company noted that the average revenue from a single room installation was $4,500. Fast forward to 2018 and the average revenue for a Starter project is $1,000. The company does not clearly say it but we can easily infer that a Starter project is similar to a single room installation. Further, almost 50% of the company's revenue as of 2018 now comes from either Starter or Value projects that range from $1,000 to $2,000. Why is this important? Because the TAM for Control4 is increasing. You don't need a $150K household income to do a $1,000 or $2,000 smart home project. The bearish argument does not give credit to Control4 for offering more affordable product, increasing its value proposition, continuing to grow revenue, expanding its TAM, and most importantly rapidly growing the installed base.

If the bears were willing to give credit to a larger addressable argument they would quickly pivot back to the argument that Control4 offers a commodity that consumers don't need. That the DIY gadgets offered by Amazon, Google, and countless others will render Control4 obsolete. If that argument was not yet settled by the Amazon Alexa head leaving to join Control4 then let me offer additional evidence.

Over 1M new homes are built in the US every year. 2018 is the year that "smart homes" went mainstream with regards to new construction. The largest builders including D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Pulte (NYSE:PHM), and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) all rolled out smart home initiatives. These builders have over a 10% market share for all new homes in the US and as they go so goes the industry. It is now an expectation that a new production home is a "smart home." The definition of "smart" differs for each builder. Some include doorbells, Alexa devices, thermostats, and more. Others have even more basic programs or on the high end more elaborate ala carte offerings.

There are two commonalities with regards to new homes and how they are being made to be smart. The first is that the homes must be WiFi certified. The backbone of infrastructure with regards to wiring, outlets, WiFi routers, and other infrastructure needed to support a connected home is now included. Almost all builders now highlight homes designed to ensure there are no dead spots with regard to WiFi signals.

The second commonality is "white glove" installation or service. What this means, in a nutshell, is that the builders realize that simply handing you keys to your smart home and saying "good luck" would be a complete failure. The offerings from Pulte, DR Horton, KB Home, and Lennar all feature professional white glove service post closing. Said another way, a dealer or low voltage company which installed the smart home products will meet you at your home and explain how to use the smart products after you move in.

The homebuilders are the canary in the coal mine, so to speak, with regards to the debate over DIY or Professional install for smart homes. Experts and analysts can pontificate all they want but the companies that build new homes are unequivocal in stating that professional set-up and service is required. Think about that. The plumber does not meet you after you buy your house to show you how the plumbing works. Nor does the roofer, the flooring installer, or the appliance manufacturer. But you will receive professional support related to your connected home. Open and shut. Case closed. Professional install and support is a foundation of smart homes.

This article highlighting a panel discussion of large production builders' executives is a must read with regards to the need for professional installation and support for smart home products. Some of the best quotes are:

From the KB Home executive:

We learned if we go to the customer and say, ‘Here is your package, congratulations on the house, good luck with it,’ that’s not going to work. What we needed was a white glove service that comes to the home after they have Internet connected,

From the DR Horton executive:

There is no smart home program that is going to succeed without a white glove service. Period. End of discussion,” he said, adamantly. “Don’t do it via video. Don’t expect them to find it on YouTube. You have got to have somebody in their home with their devices showing them how to do it.

Those are pretty powerful quotes and in my mind the bears can argue all they want that DIY will supplant the professional install market. It might happen in the distant future but it is hard to see how. Most people can't get their Alexa to work seamlessly every day. The pace of technological innovation will continue to be frenetic and as one generation of technology is mastered the next will be breaking onto the scene. Hence the importance of an infrastructure and system that can scale like Control4.

5) Valuing The Installed Base and Software Offerings

When I read analyst reports about Control4 I never read about the installed base. Nip, zilch, nada. I understand the importance of quarterly and annual growth and that is how Wall St. is valuing a company like Control4. You absolutely need to judge this company, like any other, on top-line revenue growth and profitability. I think it's ridiculous that Control4 trades at 1.3 EV/Revenue valuation but I will save that for the closing argument.

If you leave with nothing else from the thesis leave with this. The installed base of homes with Control4 hardware is the company's greatest asset.

Every additional home that is added to the installed base is an additional potential referral for another customer. People move from starter homes to larger homes and back to smaller homes over the course of their lives. Millennials want to do everything different including expecting to live in their current home for less than 5 years. Each time a homeowner moves that creates an additional opportunity for a new owner to be wowed by a connected home and the existing owner to start with a new system in their new home.

Consumers are creatures of habit. How often do you change your cell phone provider, cable provider, grocery store, or even barber? On a more comparable front, how many iPhone users are thinking about switching to Android (or vice versa). If you drive a Ford your probably aren't thinking you really want a Kia out of the blue. Consumers desire consistency and a lack of complexity. An integrated smart home system that is working flawlessly is going to be the last thing a consumer wants to ditch to try something new. Control4 is creating an extremely sticky install base and has not even scratched the surface on how to monetize this installed base.

Some key examples:

Product innovation happens. When a new iPhone comes out people buy it. Control4 will have the opportunity to sell upgraded product or newly innovated product to its existing installed base (i.e., a new remote as discussed with the NEEO acquisition). The installed base was ~275,000 homes when the company made its last significant acquisitions in 2016. Those acquisitions pushed revenue growth to an average of over 20% in 2016/2017 as the acquired products were sold into the installed base of users. The install base will approach 450,000 homes when the company launches its next truly innovative product (likely the NEEO remote or a variation of it in 2020). The impact of production innovation and the resulting ability to move the growth needle will benefit immensely from the expanding installed base.

Product also goes obsolete. Cars get old and smart home systems will get old as well. Nobody complains about buying a new car. The same logic will hold true with a smart home system and a replacement cycle will eventually come into play for Control4 from its installed base with regards to more substantial upgrades than just new devices or features.

The other obvious example is services. Currently, Control4 offers a subscription service called 4Sight which does a number of things including mobile remote access to your home, voice integration with Alexa, and the ability to do simple custom programming changes after the dealer install has happened. This service costs $100 per year. The company began to really market the service offering in 2017 along with the ability for consumers to renew electronically and auto-renew (previously dealers had to handle the renewal). 4Sight subscribers grew to 71,000 (30% YoY growth) in 2018 but still represented less than 20% of the total install base.

Management has been coy about the impact of 4Sight and the related financial impact. We know that dealers receive $20 of the $100 subscription for every renewal. It is likely then that the EBITDA margin profile is somewhere north of 50% after taking into account cloud hosting costs and other maintenance costs for the service. With 71,000 subscribers 4Sight is generating just over $7M in revenue on an annualized basis for the company. At an assumed 50% EBITDA margin profile 4Sight would have generated just over $3.5M in EBITDA for 2018 (annualized). This subscription service could have generated just 2.5% of the company's revenue but almost 9% of its total EBITDA using the above assumptions.

Herein lies the massive opportunity. With only a 20% penetration of the installed base the ability to scale 4Sight starts with the 80% of Control4 users not yet subscribing. You can bet your bottom dollar that any innovation associated with a NEEO remote offering will feature voice control, and wait for it, the need for a 4Sight subscription to take advantage of all functionalities offered and specifically voice control via Alexa.

I would passionately argue that once again analysts are completely missing the freight train coming down the tracks in the form of a massive lift in high margin software revenue. As Control4 approaches an install base of almost 450,000 homes in 2019, if the company could capture just 50% penetration with the 4Sight service, it would generate over $11M in recurring EBITDA (225,000 x $100 x 50% = $11.25M). The path to a large, on a relative basis, recurring software income stream is right in front of our noses and I believe it will happen much sooner than the market is anticipating.

4Sight is the company's current SaaS offering but it is likely not the last. I would refer back to the quote on why Charlie Kindel was hired and how it was about everything software, services, cloud, and nothing about hardware. We have likely just scratched the surface with regards to software or service offerings that could be offered in the future.

Risks

Every investor should look at any opportunity and understand the risks. With Control4, the existential risk to the investment thesis is that a company creates a device that truly integrates all smart home gadgets at the push of the button. The complexity required to do that, given the tens of thousands of smart home devices from different manufacturers, is slim.

The death by a thousand cuts risk is that consumer adoption of smart home devices slows. It could be concerns over privacy, concerns of artificial intelligence, or other concerns that cause consumers to forgo adopting this technology. There are not many instances in the US history of where technological innovation was ignored by consumers and it is hard to believe that would happen in the smart home space.

Finally, a new competitor could emerge and disrupt the business model. Control4 is making 50% margins selling its products to dealers. The company has noted that dealers are making 40% margins selling to consumers. These products and the installation of them are extremely profitable throughout the manufacturing and distribution stream. These levels of profits invite competition. Growing the installed base rapidly and grabbing market share is the greatest way to fend off future competition which is the strategy Control4 is embarking on.

From a margin of safety standpoint, the company has proven to be smart with the significant cash flow generated each year. It is reinvested back into accretive acquisitions and at times to offset stock based compensation dilution. With strong cash flow generation, no long-term debt, and cash equaling almost 20% of the company's market cap, Control4 is set up to weather short-term market gyrations.

The Final Takeaway

Control4 sits at the epicenter of a rapidly expanding market, full of complexity and gadgets, and provides consumers an affordable offering to truly live in a smart home.

If everything until now makes sense the question is obviously what is the market missing. A few observations:

Control4 is a small cap stock with a decent analyst following but not a massive amount of coverage

News flow is dominated by gadgets (Alexa, Homepod, Sonos, Google) when it comes to the smart home discussion

Much of what has been presented herein with regards to strategic initiatives, monetizing the installed base, and growth from the company's SaaS revenue is not reported at all

The question then becomes how do you value Control4 and what is the catalyst for the stock to trade higher. I would first remind everyone that this was a $36-stock at multiple points in 2017 and 2018 compared to the $17 level now. The only difference was the revenue growth rate was slightly higher. As I have pointed out, I think the installed base growth rate is more important than revenue growth, and the installed base grew at 17% in 2018. I also believe the company will launch an innovative remote control as a result of the NEEO acquisition. We will likely begin to get some insight into this over the next few months and hopefully a full scale launch at the annual CEDIA Expo in September 2019. During the Cowen analyst presentation in March the CFO noted that new innovative product would be announced in the Q2/Q3 time-frame. 2020 analyst revenue models expect 10% growth, which is the company's organic growth target. If Control4 drops an innovative product as I suspect, that has heavy sell-through to the installed base, revenue could easily grow 20% in 2020. If product innovation drives 4Sight adoption then both the top and bottom line could blow past estimates.

A simple approach to highlight the valuation disconnect is to compare Control4 to Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) as shown below:

Alarm.com is receiving a massive premium because the bulk of its revenue is via a SaaS subscription revenue model primarily focused on home monitoring/security services.

There are similarities in the businesses. Both use third-party dealers to install the equipment and as the point of contact with the customer. Both recognize that professional installation is required to ensure complex systems function properly.

Alarm.com truly does have a larger addressable market than Control4. However, the two companies' growth rates with regards to revenue/EBITDA and the comparable amount of cash generated by the respective businesses do not warrant Control4 being valued at an 80% discount to Alarm.com.

The comparison of Control4 and Alarm.com is given primarily to show the disconnect in valuation. 70% of Alarm.com revenue comes from software and services. Less than 5% of Control4 revenue comes from software and services. There should be a disconnect to an extent. At the same time, Control4 is generating significantly higher gross margin from its hardware offerings and has the ability to materially scale its software revenue over time.

Control4 should be valued on a combination of its organic growth opportunity, potential sell-through to the installed base, and the growth in service revenue. As noted, the 2020 forward outlook from analysts assumes a flat 10% revenue growth in their consensus estimates. This is simply not going to be the case. The model below provides a bridge from 2018 to 2020 in terms of what the revenue growth trajectory for Control4 could look like:

The model starts with what the company has provided us. 2018 actual results come from the annual report with 4Sight subscribers being provided as part of the Q418 earnings call. The guidance for 2019 was provided as part of the Q418 earnings call as well. The Installed Base and 4Sight subscribers for 2019 were assumed to be at a constant growth rate as that achieved in 2018.

What analysts are completely missing is the outlook for 2020. My fundamental assumptions for 2020 are shown below and referenced above:

Organic revenue growth rate continues at 10% in FY20 in line with the company's historical results and stated objectives. Gross margin expands back to 53% (mid-point of company long-term guidance) as a result of China tariffs being removed and lapping one-time fulfillment center expansion costs reflected in the 2019 guidance. EBITDA margin expands back to 14.6% or the actual level achieved in FY18. The reason for the reduced EBITDA margin guidance for FY19 was previously discussed and is one-time in nature. The company launches a remote control as a result of the NEEO acquisition. The assumptions for this opportunity were previously discussed in detail but to recap: $299 price and 25% sell-through to an installed base of ~450,000 homes = ($299 x 450,000 x .25 = ~$33.6M). The margin profile of this product should be similar to other products sold, if not higher, and for modeling purposes is in line with the rest of the business excluding software. The company includes Alexa voice control in the NEEO remote offering which drives an increase in 4Sight subscription services. While total subscribers move materially higher in FY20 the assumption is still conservative in the context of 4Sight penetration increasing to only 30% of the installed base. Revenue reflects average of 2019/2020 year-end subscribers and gross margin of 70%. As a comparison, Alarm.com's gross margin on its services offering is north of 85%.

The above assumptions are derived from facts laid out throughout the thesis. If the thesis plays out close to what I have modeled above, Control4 will drive revenue growth of 25% in FY20 and EBITDA will approach $60M. The company has proven, as it did in 2016 and 2017, that it can rapidly grow revenues via bolt-on acquisitions that can be sold through to the installed base. Projecting a revenue increase in line with what the company achieved the last time it made a major acquisition, with an installed base that is now double in size feels very conservative.

For the better part of 2018 prior to reducing its revenue guidance Control4 shares traded between a 10-20x Forward EV/EBITDA multiple as seen below:

The investor community is going to wake up shortly and begin to look past the blip on the radar that is 2019 and into 2020. When they do, they could see a company that is going to re-accelerate growth to north of 20% and push adjusted EBIDTA to almost $60M in 2020.

I would expect shares of Control4 to begin to re-rate higher as the strategy comes into focus. The stock has previously front-run expectations for future growth, and these false starts in the stock price leave us the opportunity we have today. The below table provides forward EV/EBITDA multiples at various stock targets:

I see shares of Control4 returning to $35 per share, which could be greater than 100% gain from where the stock trades today. At a 14.3 forward EV/EBITDA multiple, Control4 would trade at the low end of its range prior to reducing revenue guidance for 2019 and at a 60% discount to Alarm.com.

I don't view the potential for shares of Control4 to double as a multi-year story. I view this as a 2019 story and one that will happen as soon as the cat gets let out of the bag with regards to the company's plans for NEEO and monetizing its installed base through innovation and software offerings.

If history is a guide by the time the company tells us exactly what we need to know, the smart money will have already made the easy money.

Longer term, as I have noted, where there is smoke there is fire with regards to a deep integration with the Amazon Alexa team and the ability to continue growing and monetizing a sticky installed base. Control4 has a seat at the table in a market that will approach $80B over the next few years and has the potential to continue growing at a rapid pace for years to come. Alexa: "turn off the lights and push up the share price"

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.