American Tower: It's Profitable, But It's Not Your Usual REIT

The stock has surged higher making it expensive at present. So for now I'm on the sidelines waiting for a pullback.

The company has a solid history of revenue and earnings growth with more growth expected for 2020.

Financials

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has produced strong growth over the last decade with earnings increasing at 18% per year and more growth is forecast for 2020. The company operates with solid profit margins and returns on equity. Over the last decade the company’s profit margins have averaged around 17% and its return on equity has averaged around 15%.

The company has a history of operating with fairly high debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $18.4 billion representing 56% of its total asset value. The company’s total debt represents 79% of its total asset value. These debt levels are a little high for my liking, but the company does have a history of operating successfully with high debt ratios. The reason I don’t like high debt levels is that companies find it more difficult to secure additional financing if needed. There’s also an increased risk of bankruptcy.

The company also has a history of operating with minimal working capital. American Tower’s current ratio is 0.5 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) do not cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances.

American Tower’s forward PE multiple is 46x with a stock price of $193. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 69x and its book value multiple is 16x. These multiples imply that American Tower is expensive. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.8% and a trailing yield of 1.6%.

American Tower has a strong history of growth. The chart below visually shows American Tower’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

American Tower data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, American Tower has a history of revenue growth and the company’s earnings have trended upwards. The analysts are expecting American Tower’s revenue to dip slightly in 2019 before recovering in 2020. The company's earnings are forecast to continue increasing through to 2020.

Business Plans

American Tower’s is formally classified as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), but it operates more like a corporation. The Real Estate reference is to the fact that the company owns the towers that mobile carriers use to transmit and receive signals from mobile devices like cell phones. The mobile carriers lease the cell towers from American Tower’s.

American Tower’s is a global tower infrastructure company with James Taiclet - Chairman, President and CEO stating in the company’s latest earnings call,

Our commitment to enhancing American Tower's industry leadership as the only true global mobile infrastructure provider.

I like that management has a positive attitude. This is reflected in the company’s strong growth over the last decade. The company has around 171,000 towers located around the globe. The company continues to expand having added around 24,000 towers during 2018. Around 20,000 of these towers are located in India and were acquired from Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. American Tower’s also entered the Kenya market having acquired over 700 towers from Telkom Kenya.

The company is focused on increasing its tower numbers as its source of revenue growth. I think this shows that management is proactive and has a positive attitude. The natural question to ask is “why are these telecommunications companies selling their towers”. I suspect the answer is "to free up capital". This is essentially the same reason businesses lease plant and equipment as opposed to purchasing – it reduces capital expenditure and the lease payments are made from its cash flows and are tax deductible. All up, telecommunications companies selling their towers to American Tower’s benefits both parties.

American Tower’s CEO made the statement,

Looking to 2019, we expect another solid year of new business across our portfolio. We again anticipate leading the industry with respect to organic growth in the U.S. and believe we are well positioned on a global basis to take advantage of the substantial investments being made by our tenants on their mobile networks.

American Tower has towers located around the globe and is increasing its presence in emerging markets. One of the issues that American Tower faces with developing countries is the lack of electricity supply to remote tower sites, which requires the use of diesel generators to supply power.

The company is working with leading universities in the field of power generation and power management in order to reduce operating costs. These include the use of solar panels which would be cost effective in hotter climates such as the African countries with American Tower’s CEO stating,

In Africa, we expect to make meaningful investments in fuel management in 2019.

I think that investing in alternative energy sources is a good move by management. Considering that American Tower’s operates in many hotter regions, I think it makes sense for the company to reduce its energy running costs, as reduced running costs means increased net profits.

I think that American Tower’s has a solid business model. Operating the towers essentially means that the mobile carriers provide their own equipment and American Tower’s simply collects the leasing payments. This provides a reliable source of recurring revenue as these leases are typically long-term contracts of 10-years. After the initial tower construction costs (if built) or acquisition costs (if acquired), the ongoing costs are basically just energy consumption and maintenance inspection costs.

I think that American Tower growth model will ensure its future growth. While the company faces competition from the likes of Crown Castle International (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC), this is just normal business as all companies have competitors.

Stock Valuation

American Tower has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 18% per year over the last decade and this rate is expected to continue through to 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 18% gives a forward PEG of around 2.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 46x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that American Tower is overvalued with a stock price of $193. Its fair value would be around $75.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

American Tower chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade American Tower’s stock price has climbed higher with minor pull backs along the way. The stock even rallied late last year while the stock market pulled back from its all-time high. This year the stock has surged higher as the stock market recovered.

The stock has rallied around 23% this year. Since the pullback in early 2018 the stock has gained 49%.

Comparing the current rally to the strong rally in 2017 which peaked at 47% (after its pullback in late 2016) shows that the current rally has essentially made the same gain as the 2017 rally. The concern I have here is that in the short-term I think the stock has reached its limit and is vulnerable to a pullback. It could trade higher for a bit longer, but the stock is overbought and due for a pullback - which will happen sooner or later. I think that over the next year its stock price would probably consolidate its current strong advance. After a consolidation I suspect that the stock will rally again.

Over the long-term I think that American Tower’s will continue trading higher in line with its strong earnings growth. If future earnings growth disappoints then I would expect that its strong uptrend would be at risk of a correction as the stock is quite expensive.

Conclusion

American Tower has a business model that produces recurring revenue through leasing contracts. The company is growth focused with its acquisition strategy of acquiring towers from mobile carriers and leasing them back. The company also expands organically by building their own towers. American Tower’s is also working on reducing its energy running costs, primarily in regions with limited electricity supply.

American Tower is a profitable company that has a history of operating with fairly high debt levels. The stock is expensive, but it’s also a growth stock with a strong history of growth. I think that management has the right attitude to maintain American Tower’s growth into the future.

The company does pay a dividend with a moderate yield, however, the stock has surge higher and I’m a little concerned that it has rallied too fast and is due for a pullback in the short-term.

Sooner or later the stock will pullback, but at present I think the stock is too expensive to buy. Should the stock pullback to a more reasonable valuation, then I think it would be a strong buy, but for now I’m on the sideline. Patient investors with a long-term view could consider buying, but they would need to be prepared for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.