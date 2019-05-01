IBM: Hybrid Cloud Is The Future

Thesis

In this article I discuss International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). IBM is one of the most well-known companies in the world. The company is currently the subject of many bullish and bearish analyses. Bullish analyses often focus only on the high dividend yield and low valuation relative to historical averages and the S&P 500. But this is not enough for me to take a position in a stock. On the other hand, bearish analyses often only focus on IBM’s declining revenue, rising debt load and lack of growth in the “cloud” relative to Azure from Microsoft (MSFT) and AWS from Amazon (AMZN). But saying that, IBM is a leader in hosted private cloud and well-positioned for growth in hybrid cloud. IBM, which is already a player in hybrid cloud, is buying Red Hat Inc. (RHT) to clearly position the company as a leader in hybrid cloud and open source software. Furthermore, despite the slowly increasing debt load IBM still has a conservative debt profile, interest coverage is still adequate, and the company has substantial free cash flow to de-leverage. This combination makes me a buyer of the stock.

Overview of IBM

IBM is a global information technology company that provides integrated enterprise solutions for software, hardware and services. IBM’s focus is large, multi-national customers and running mission critical systems. IBM typically provides end-to-end solutions. Notably, in the services business, IBM is one of the world’s largest information technology (IT) providers based on revenue. In software, IBM’s software business is mostly middleware, which is the software layer that connects applications and devices to each other. In hardware, IBM sells the zSystem mainframes and also the Power-based servers. The company reports business segments that are Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems and Global Financing. IBM generates annual revenue of ~$80 billion.

IBM is Buying Red Hat

Of note, IBM is acquiring Red Hat for $34B ($190 per share in cash), an open-source cloud solutions provider. Red Hat, Inc. has a leading position in hybrid cloud, which would in turn make IBM the No. 1 provider of hybrid cloud solutions when combined with its own operations. IBM and Red Hat have a history of partnership on Linux. In addition, both are leaders in hybrid cloud. The deal is expected to be accretive to cash flow and accelerate revenue growth for IBM. Red Hat will operate as a distinct unit within IBM.

International Business Machine Corporation is Acquiring Red Hat, Inc.

Source: arstechnica.com

IBM’s Revenue Declines

Notably, IBM has reshaped itself over the past several years leading to lower revenue. Revenue peaked in 2011 at ~$107B and today revenue is about ~$80B. Some of this decline has been due to the sale of both the x86 server business and the chip business. IBM sold its x86 server business to Lenovo for $2.3B in 2014. Although this business had revenue of about $4.6B it was low margin and was essentially breaking even. One can argue that this was good move since it reduced IBM’s exposure to the volatile server market. IBM also divested its semiconductor business. IBM essentially paid Globalfoundries $1.5B in cash to take the chip manufacturing business off its hands in 2014. IBM also took additional impairment charges. Chip manufacturing required significant capital expenditures and was also losing a significant amount of money and divesture of the unit freed up capital for strategic initiatives. Notably, revenue was reduced to about $82B in 2015 and has been slowly declining or flattish since then to about $80B in 2018 mostly due to competition from the “cloud”.

What Is Hybrid Cloud Anyway?

The rapidly growing cloud market includes Software as Service (SAAS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PAAS) and hosted private cloud. This is in contrast to traditional or on-premises IT. But saying that, there are significant differences between companies that are cloud providers. However, the market is dominated by AWS by Amazon, Azure by Microsoft and Google Cloud by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) with over 50% combined market share. AWS is the largest cloud provider and Azure is the fastest growing cloud provider. IBM fits in as the fourth largest player with roughly mid-to-high single digit market share. Notably, IBM is currently a leader in the hosted private cloud market segment but is not as big a player in SaaS, IaaS and PaaS. But that is changing as IBM adds SaaS applications for marketing, HR, finance, analytics, e-mail, etc. on to the cloud. This segment is a natural fit as IBM operates many global data centers and can run applications for customers.

Differences Between On-Premise IT, IaaS, PaaS and SaaS

Source: bmc.com

Hybrid cloud is the combination of public cloud, private cloud and traditional IT. IBM defines hybrid cloud as “a platform for applications and infrastructure, built on two or more components from public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises IT.” The main challenge for on-premises IT or private cloud is cost to operate and cost to scale. Public cloud on the other hand is lower cost to implement and operate and is easily scalable. However, many enterprises have concerns over data security. Fully 25% of companies using SaaS or IaaS have experienced data theft while 20% have experienced an advanced attack.

Hybrid cloud permits customers to use multiple cloud providers combined with hosted private cloud and traditional IT to meet the needs of the customer. Since IBM already is a leader in hosted private cloud, hybrid cloud is a natural extension if IBM’s current strategy. The hybrid cloud market is expected to grow rapidly out to 2023 attaining a total market of ~$98B. I expect IBM to gain a leading market share of that amount. Notably, the market for hybrid cloud is growing at the expense of private cloud as seen in the chart below. Furthermore, usage of hybrid cloud is greater in larger organizations as seen in the second chart below. IBM is focused on running mission critical systems for large organizations, and thus the hybrid cloud market is a natural extension of IBM’s current strengths.

Type Of Cloud Architecture

Source: mcafee.com

Hybrid Cloud Usage As A Function Of Organization Size

Source: mcafee.com

IBM’s Debt Picture Is Not Simple, But Total Debt Is Conservative

IBM’s total debt was ~$50.0B at end of Q1 2019 including short-term and long-term debt. This has trended up from about $26B in 2009. But notably this debt is divided between Global Financing debt of $29.5B and core (or regular) debt of $20.5B. But notes and account receivable and short-term financing receivables offset Global Financing debt. In addition, IBM has $18.1B in cash offsetting core debt giving it a net core debt of $2.4B.

Global Financing debt provides funding to customers to buy or lease IBM’s IT solutions. This includes sales-type and direct financing leases, commercial financing receivables, client loan and installment receivables, lease receivables and loan receivables. Although IBM is carrying the debt, credit losses and write-offs are relatively low due to the short-term nature of most of this debt. For instance, at the end of 2018 write-offs for lease receivables was $15M and write offs for loan receivables was $20M out of a total of $19.3B of this type of receivables. These amounts are almost immaterial for a company the size of IBM.

In any event, IBM’s interest coverage is currently over 16X for long-term debt. Although this has dropped significantly over the past 10 years it is still much higher than many other companies. After IBM purchases Red Hat, total debt will increase substantially. IBM’s interest payments will also increase but the company is planning to suspend share buyback. This will leave significant FCF available to de-leverage. In 2018, IBM repurchased $4.4B of stock and in 2017 the company repurchased about $4.3B of stock. Assuming similar numbers in 2020 and 2021, then suspending buybacks will permit IBM to reduce debt by ~$8.7B. Note that this does not account for accretive FCF from Red Hat, which generated $941M of FCF in 2018.

Dividend

No discussion of IBM is complete without talking about the high dividend yield and its safety, which is an attractive feature for many investors. The current dividend yield is over 4.5%, which is significantly higher than the average since 2010 as seen in the figure below. It is also much higher the S&P 500’s average dividend yield of 1.9%. The 10-year growth rate is about 12.6%. The payout ratio is only about 47% in 2018 and thus there is little risk of a cut. Furthermore, the dividend cost IBM about $5.7B in 2018 and $5.5B in 2017, which is much less than FCF of approximately $12B giving the company a dividend-to-FCF ratio of less than 50%. Note that this does not account for accretive earnings and FCF from the impending Red Hat acquisition. Red Hat had income of $434M and FCF of $941M in 2018. I expect IBM to continue raising the dividend and maintaining a roughly 50% payout ratio. There is currently little risk of a cut. Those that argue that debt is too high putting the dividend at risk may not have accounted for the difference between Global Financing debt and core debt.

IBM’s Dividend Yield Since 2010

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Now let’s examine IBM’s current valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS of $13.90, the company’s current stock price is undervalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 12.0, which is near the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $166.80. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 11.0 (bearish) and 13.0 (bullish), I obtain a fair valuation range of $152.90 and $180.70. At the closing stock price on April 26, 2019 of $139.44 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 77% and 91% of estimated fair value. The market is essentially pricing IBM as if it will have flattish to slightly declining top and bottom lines in 2019. If IBM demonstrates a return to low single-digit growth, then small investors could see higher multiples then the current P/E ratio.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio Bearish Base Bullish 11.0 12.0 13.0 Estimated Value $152.90 $166.80 $180.70 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 91% 83% 77%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Now let’s examine IBM for a bullish, base and bearish cases after the Red Hat acquisition. For the bearish case, we will assume that IBM is not able to successfully integrate Red Hat or grow its core cloud and SaaS operations and will thus experience (1%) EPS growth. In this case, we assume a P/E ratio of 10.0 or about the same as today. For the base case, we assume that the IBM has reasonable success integrating Red Hat and grows its core cloud and SaaS operations and hence experiences 3% EPS growth. In this case, we assume a return to long-term average P/E ratio of 12.0. For the bullish case, we assume that IBM has greater success with the Red Hat acquisition and its core cloud and SaaS operations demonstrates greater growth. In this case, we assume that bottom line growth approaches mid-to-high single digit growth rates of 7%.

Estimated 5-Year Price Target Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio Bearish Base Bullish 10.0 12.0 13.0 Estimated Value $132.19 $193.37 $253.44 % Upside From Current Stock Price (5.1%) 38.9% 82%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

There is a wide range of outcomes on valuation for these three scenarios. In the bearish case, the current stock price is too high and will contract (5.1%). In the base case, IBM’s stock price has a 38.9% upside. In the bullish case, there is an 82% upside.

Final Thoughts

IBM is a leader in providing IT solutions to customers. But the company has experienced little topline growth over the past several years due to divestures and the changing IT landscape. The “cloud” has transformed the nature of IT. There has been significant growth in public cloud often at the expense of traditional IT and private cloud where IBM had strengths. However, hybrid cloud is forecasted as having significant growth in the future. IBM is focusing its core operation on hybrid cloud. Furthermore, it is buying Red Hat and thus making a large bet on the future of hybrid cloud. If IBM and its management are successful, there can be significant upside in the stock price of ~39% - 82%. In the mean time a patient investor is paid a safe ~4.5% dividend yield. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.