BP: Why Not Buy This 5.7%-Yielding Energy Behemoth For Your Income Portfolio

BP (BP) is off to a good start in 2019. The British energy company reported earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday that met consensus earnings estimates. The oil and gas company continued to pull in billions of dollars in cash flow in the last quarter and managed to cover its capital expenditures and shareholder distributions. Shares are attractively valued at less than eleven times projected profits for next year and have a promising risk/reward for income investors. An investment in BP yields 5.7 percent.

BP - First Quarter Overview

BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit, the company's proxy for earnings, of $2.4 billion in the first quarter 2019 compared to $2.6 billion in the year ago quarter. On a per-share basis, BP raked in 11.7 cents compared to 13.0 cents in the year-ago quarter. BP met consensus EPS expectations.

A look at BP's performance results reveals that the company's upstream business suffered from lower price realizations at the beginning of the year which explains the majority of the year-over-year profit drop in the first quarter. BP's upstream earnings fell from $3.9 billion in Q4-2018 to $2.9 billion in Q1-2019, reflecting a decline of 26 percent. As we have seen with other oil majors that already reported results, weak oil prices and weak refining margins put pressure on the earnings of integrated energy companies in the first quarter, and BP has not been an exception.

With lower price realizations weighing on results, it is not a surprise that BP's operating cash flow also took a hit. BP's operating cash flow totaled $5.9 billion compared to $7.1 billion in the previous quarter, down 17 percent.

Here's a snapshot of BP's Q1-2019 results.

Despite the weaker price environment, however, BP once again covered its organic capital expenditures and its shareholder distributions with underlying cash flow in the first quarter.

Oil Prices And Refining Margins Have Rebounded

Two things are working in favor of BP right now.

1. The U.S. economy is in excellent shape and last week the U.S. Commerce Department said that the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter which is a supportive environment for oil demand and price growth.

2. Brent oil prices and refining margins have recovered from the steep drop at the end of last year. A rebound in energy prices points to higher price realizations and stronger earnings and cash flow growth for BP in the second quarter.

BP's shares are attractively valued based on forward earnings. Today, income investors can buy BP's nearly six percent dividend for just 10.2x next year's estimated profits. BP's dividend stream is also much cheaper than the dividend streams of U.S. energy companies including ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX).

Risk Factors Instead

BP remains vulnerable to an economic recession and a decrease in price realizations which would almost certainly mean deteriorating cash flow and, potentially, a lower earnings multiple. That said, though, a U.S. recession does not seem to be on the horizon after strong GDP growth for the first quarter was reported last week. As a result, the upside potential outweighs the downside potential for BP, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

Though lower price realizations triggered a decrease in BP's earnings in the first quarter, energy prices and refinery margins have rebounded throughout the first four months of the year, which points to earnings and cash flow upside for BP, especially as long as the U.S. economy keeps roaring ahead. BP covered its capital expenditures, dividends and stock buybacks with operating cash flow and shares are really sensibly valued given the strength of the value proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

