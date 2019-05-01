Microsoft Shares-How Long And How High Can The Growth Cycle Last?

Microsoft-No Slowdown in this house!

One of the keys to successful analysis or the successful management of a large tech enterprise is picking the right secular trends. It is the reason that entrepreneurs can get rich and the reason why senior managers at large businesses can make their options valuable. Over the course of Microsoft’s (MSFT) history, the company has been on both the right side and the wrong side of technology. Over the last several years, with the advent of current management, the company has been on a roll in backing the right secular trends. During that period, the company’s shares have been the subject of some amount of skepticism, both on the pages of SA, but as well on the part of well-known analysts. In the midst of reactions to this last quarter, a long-time, well known analyst at Jeffries reiterated his underperform rating-his cavil, stated on multiple occasions is his belief that cloud growth will never result in material profit and that the Windows OEM outperformance seen last quarter will not persist.

Is there much to say beyond this company has horses in all of the fast races. This article is not intended to be all-encompassing or to review every nook and cranny there is to be seen at Microsoft. I wrote such an article about 9 months ago and not all that much has changed since that point. But the purpose of this article is to try to focus on the reasons for Microsoft’s rapid growth. In fact, I do think there may be value in exploring the specific reasons as to why this company has been able to take its growth rate from rates just barely above zero, to the mid-teens. Is that sustainable? And can margins track along with growth as a greater proportion of revenue comes from highly competitive business areas that are not like the company’s hoary cash cows? Microsoft shares have had a huge year in terms of share price appreciation and I don’t expect every year to reprise that performance. But for long-term investors looking for some growth and some stability, these shares offer a bit of both and are likely to do so into the foreseeable future.

Microsoft is a GARP name. Its shares, by definition are not for all classes of investors. I have owned the shares for some years now after I became convinced that the pivot was working and would continue to do so. While the 14% growth (16% in constant currency) reported by the company is not extraordinary in the universe of high-growth IT names, it is certainly better than MSFT has been able to achieve in some years. It is probably worth mentioning that bookings were noticeably higher than reported revenue growth-reaching to more than 20% growth in constant currency. In particular, Azure bookings growth would actually belie the headlines of declining overall percentage growth for the service-they are actually rising in constant currency terms as users make larger and longer commitments to the service. Part of this is an increase in longer-term Azure contracts, but part of this is simply that many areas of Microsoft’s business have attracted longer-term commitments due to the ability the company has to offer its users solutions that solve a multiplicity of IT problems. Bookings growth of 20% has been experienced for Azure is starting to show up in deferred revenues now, and while bookings will not always show such noticeable over-performance, I believe they indicate some of the future potential for Microsoft growth and margins.

This quarter was again marked by a very high level of available renewals whose absolute number was greater last quarter than historical trends. Renewals customers are very likely to expand their usage footprint and this has happened, and is likely to continue to happen.

The shares have risen by 38% this past year, with much of that coming in the year-to-date appreciation of 28%. Microsoft’s current market cap, based on my projection of weighted average shares outstanding of 7.5 billion, is just shy of $1 billion-the third such company to flirt with that valuation. That brings the current enterprise value to about $915 billion. Microsoft’s current EV/S is around 6.6X, just slightly higher than average for its growth cohort-given my 12% estimated growth. On the other hand, MSFT’s free cash flow margin of nearly 30% is well above the average for its growth cohort, and has been working higher in recent periods.

The questions to be addressed in the balance of this article relate to the sustainability of MSFT’s growth coupled with some guesses about valuation. And no, I don’t expect MSFT shares to rise another 38% over the next year-and as a GARP investment, I do not think they have to do so in order to satisfy my own investment objectives. MSFT shares are ballast to any growth-focused IT portfolio and that is the basis for my own investment and my investment recommendation.

Why is Microsoft growing so fast

I think most readers are aware that MSFT is continuing to gain share with its cloud offerings. Why is Microsoft taking share from Amazon (AMZN)? I suspect that it ultimately has to do with the ancillary offerings users are able to procure from Microsoft. In particular, lots of users will wish to enjoy a seamless experience including Dynamics and Office 365 running on Microsoft’s cloud. Of course, there is a bit of pushback from users not wishing for an all Microsoft experience but if I had to guess, the reason Microsoft has been able to gain share are essentially its focus on hybrid cloud, coupled with its ability to provide users with a suite of technology that cannot be matched using AWS.

Indeed, in considering the growth Microsoft is achieving, some of the details-beyond the growth of Azure-are really quite noticeable. Just to provide a frame on what is driving growth-Azure-probably now about 11% of revenues grew at 73% last quarter. It really isn’t terribly surprising to find Azure growth gradually declining-at $13 billion Azure is already one of the largest businesses to be seen in enterprise software. But without belaboring the point, out of the 14% percentage points of reported growth, about 60% came from Azure, and it certainly makes it simpler to forecast teens growth for this company going forward.

Most recently, Microsoft announced an expanded partnership with VMWare (VMW). The partnership is all about offering a set of joint solutions in the hybrid cloud. Microsoft has lots of different partnership arrangements with various degrees of importance. This will likely be above the mid-point in terms of the revenue contribution from such partnerships-but it will not be moving the needle either. The partnership that VMW/MSFT has announced at the Dell Technology world is equivalent to, although perhaps a bit more extensive than a similar arrangement VMW has with AWS. But it highlights, I believe, one reason that Azure continues to gain share and that is the emphasis MSFT has placed on the hybrid cloud. That continues to be a secular trend that MSFT management saw early and has used as a growth lever-that will continue to be the case.

But beyond the headline number of Azure, many other elements of this company are contributing at levels that have not been entirely understood and accepted by many investors. Just to provide a list of some of the items that I think are worth noting in developing a longer-term growth rate would include Office 365 Commercial-30% growth; LinkedIn-27% growth; Dynamics 365-43% growth. There are many reasons why these offerings are enjoying strong growth-obviously as users continue to migrate workloads to the cloud, Microsoft Dynamics is attracting market share altering proportions of the migrants. Without discussing the details, not only are seat counts still rising at dramatic rates for Office 365, but so too are attach rates of ancillary services. LinkedIn is continuing to grow at rates greater than it had achieved as an independent vendor-both a consequence of the Microsoft affiliation but also the very strong employment market.

Microsoft doesn’t break out the revenue contribution of its specific products and that is probably a reasonable decision. But taken together, these high-growth businesses for Microsoft constitute at least another 10%-15% of revenue-and again, even if growth rates of these business segments descend in percentage terms, as seems inevitable over an extended time, they are certainly going to add 200-300 basis points to annual growth for the foreseeable future.

These days Microsoft has made a significant focus on what it calls Teams. Teams is a platform that integrates with Office 365 and includes chat, meetings, notes and attachments. Teams is an offering that competes with Slack, the soon to be public business that specializes in simple chat. Teams is already a revenue source of some consequence and is probably one of the reasons why the company’s growth in Office 365 has been maintained at strong levels. Teams is probably not yet a major factor in the business segment Microsoft calls Commercial Cloud-but it certainly has a substantial potential given that it seems that all large enterprises are looking to develop a standard for Chat services. It seems likely that Teams has had a materially baleful influence on a private Indian company called Zoho, and that much of the growth of Teams has come from displacing that solution. Over time, the math of the situation is simply that the segments of MSFT that are seeing the most rapid growth will become a greater proportion of total revenues. In turn, this means that the company’s long term average growth rate is likely to rise and not fall over the next several years.

Last quarter, of course, Microsoft enjoyed some positive and negative activity from its less “growthy” products. Most significant on the positive side was Office Consumer whose revenues grew at almost double-digit rates, significantly greater than expectations. There was also some unexpected strength in on-premise server business and Enterprise services. These are not sources that are likely to continue to grow at the same rates that was achieved in Q3.

On the other hand, gaming revenues, which showed reported growth of 5% were below expectations-essentially a function of lower than forecast strength in 3rd party titles. The growth in search revenues, at just 12% was also below recent trends.

I would not count on this company achieving consistent mid-teens growth and the shares are not really priced for that level of attainment. But I do think forecasting that the company will achieve growth somewhere in the lower double-digit range for at least the next several years is far more likely than had once been accepted. This old dog, is now in the running for best in show at the Kenilworth Dog Show. It has really learned a host of new tricks.

Valuation and Monetization

Microsoft for many years has been a metaphor in the IT space for attaining very high margins and not for attaining high growth. The lack of growth is something to be assigned to the hoary past. But what about margins? As mentioned earlier, the regnant bear on this name contends that Microsoft will never achieve the level of margins for Azure that Amazon has achieved for AWS. Part of the problem in responding to something like that is the analyst in question leaves the question of “why” from his analysis.

AWS has reported operating margins of 29% of a trailing twelve-month basis, another uptick from levels of the prior quarter and a noticeable uptick for year over year margins. At this point, Microsoft doesn’t break out operating margins for Azure. There are some who believe its margins to be at or below break-even based on the methodology of backing out assumed margins for the balance of the intelligent cloud.

What we do know based on company commentary is that Azure gross margins were materially higher on a year over year, but that the growing mix of Azure IaaS and PaaS revenue has constrained any change in the overall metric operating margin within Azure. We also know that overall margins in Intelligent Cloud were 33% last quarter, compared to 34% in the year earlier period. And the company is forecasting that the material improvement in Azure gross margins will continue based on current trends but will be partially offset by more IaaS and PaaS revenues in the mix. Finally, the company is expecting that growth in deferred revenue to remain at elevated levels, a phenomenon mainly impacting Azure. And finally, the company reported that the gross margin of its Commercial cloud offering grew 500 basis points to 63% driven by significant improvements in Azure gross margins.

It is my view, based on what we really know, as opposed to what we might back out, that Azure will ultimately achieve the same or higher margins than AWS or the other business segments within Microsoft. As renewal revenues, coming from the higher level of deferred become significant, margins will rise quite dramatically. And scale is very important in terms of the margins of a service whose fixed costs are so very high.

Finally, I think that looking at Azure margins in isolation misses the point of the Microsoft strategy. Microsoft is not gaining share in the Cloud space because its Cloud is somehow better than that offered by AWS. There are those who say that it is better and an equal number who differ. And whether or not Azure is somehow better misses the point. It is the presence of Azure that has driven such huge growth of Dynamics and Office 365. Whether the margin gets reported for Dynamics or Azure is basically meaningless. The offers that Microsoft is making with Azure is far more extensive than the offer AWS can currently make because of all of the other services available with Intelligent Cloud.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft has many other high-growth segments, even beyond its cloud-based applications. Some of these segments are at levels that make operating losses inevitable. I would be surprised if Teams is a positive contributor to margins at this point. GitHub was loss making when it was acquired. The AI offering of Azure is still in its earliest stages. All of these businesses are going to see margins grow as they reach scale. Microsoft’s highest segment margins actually come from Productivity and Process, and to an extent, as outlined above, the growth of that segment is partially a function of the cross selling with Azure.

Microsoft management, uncharacteristically provided an initial look into FY ’20 expectations with the CFO talking about double digit growth and consistent operating margins. My guess is that the company will at least attain low double-digit growth, slightly stronger than the current consensus target as seen by First Call. And I would be surprised as well, if the company did not see some growth in operating margins, particularly due to the impact of running the high level of deferred revenues through the income statement.

As it happens, estimates for both revenues and EPS continue to rise. EPS is no longer something that most analysts rely on to value companies-neither do I really-but I do believe that free cash flow margins will continue to show gains at rates greater than revenues.

Should readers own Microsoft shares?

The short answer from my perspective is yes. The real question is entry strategies and price points. Microsoft will never be a company that can support the kinds of growth rates that yield aggressive valuations. It is a huge business and self-evidently one of the most valuable companies in the world at this point. Such things do not typically yield the highest percentage returns.

But I think that Microsoft’s valuation can still show increases, albeit not at the levels of the recent past. The shares still do not quite reflect either the growth or the free cash flow margin that the company has been achieving. It is about another 7 months until the company’s next expected date to announce a dividend increase. I imagine the dividend increase is likely to be at a slightly faster cadence than the rather modest 10% increase the company provided last November.

I suppose there are investors who own these shares for their prospective future dividends, but that is not really the story here-it will be a very long time before the growth rate of Azure comes down to a point where capex doesn’t consume most of the company’s operating cash flow. It is nice bit of lagniappe, but honestly that is about all it is or will be.

Given that the company’s shares are recommended by most investors, optimizing an entry point is going to be a fraught exercise. I don’t ordinarily think buying new highs is something that will produce positive alpha, but in this, I would have to think that it would take a noticeable market correction to derail the forward progress of the shares. At this point, like Chateau d’Yquem, the shares are something to put away for the wedding of a daughter or some other favored relative-it is far easier to store than the wind, although unlike the wine some inspection will be needed along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.