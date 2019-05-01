Berkshire Violated Its Own Board Independence Rules

This transaction might violate the "no material relationship" requirement of the NYSE for independent directors. A majority of the board may not be independent as required by the NYSE.

Berkshire Hathaway Disclosed a Related Party Transaction in its Proxy Filing

On March 15, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A and BRK.B) disclosed that Walter Scott, Jr., an independent member of the board of directors and up for re-election, and also the Chairman of the Governance Committee, which reviews the independence of directors at Berkshire as well as (at least up until 2018) review all related party transactions, sold two tranches of a portion of his 8.1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company ("BHE") to BHE.

The first tranche was sold to BHE in 2018 for $107 million, and the second tranche was sold on February 21, 2019, two days before the signing of the 2018 10-K by the board of directors on February 23, 2019, and four days before it was released to the public on Feb. 25, 2019, with no indication in the 10-K that Mr. Scott had received any money from BHE, for $293 million. Here is the relevant section on page 6 of the Proxy report filed on March 15, 2019:

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway filing DEF 14A on March 15, 2019 (Proxy filing). Underlining and highlighting by Hake.

How much was sold? The section does not say what percentage of BHE was sold by Scott, and whether Scott received cash or shares in Berkshire Hathaway. All we know is that the total amount received by Scott was worth $400 million, and the total number of shares of BHE sold to BHE was 565,093 shares. Now the 2018 10-K (filed on 2-25-19 with the SEC and signed off on by the board on 2-23-19, two days after the 2-21-29 second tranche) indicated that Berkshire Hathaway now owned 90.9% of BHE. This is up from the 90.2% indicated in the 2017 10-K filing. So that implies that Mr. Scott likely sold 0.70% of BHE between the two transactions (Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Berkshire and CEO of BHE still owns 1% of BHE). (Note: the math here is a little vague since the 2017 proxy says Mr. Scott owned "about" 9% of BHE in 2017 but the 2018 proxy says he now owns 8.1%. This implies he sold 0.90%, not 0.70%. Berkshire's two 10-K's imply an increase of 0.70% in BHE so I decided to use that figure).

Implied Valuation of BHE. This implies that Mr. Scott's remaining stake in BHE of 7.40% (8.1% - 0.70%) is worth $4.3 billion. Here is the math:

Source: Hake estimates

I considered that theoretically, Mr. Scott sold all of his shares for $400 million. But that would mean that 8.1% of BHE was worth only $400 million, implying the BHE's total value is just $4.9 billion. That would not make much sense. First, BHE had $20 billion in revenue in 2018 and earned $2.47 billion in pre-tax earnings. This would have been a super bargain sale. The valuation ratios would be for one-quarter of sales and just 2x pre-tax. That would be way too low. Second, the much more likely valuation was $57.1 billion for BHE, as seen in the table above. This implies a price/sales ratio of 2.9x, and a price/pre-tax earnings of 23x for BHE.

Some Procedures Previously Established by Berkshire Hathaway Were Not Followed

1. Who reviewed the deal? The 2018 proxy section shown above says that the Berkshire Hathaway audit committee reviews all related party transactions (see the first paragraph in the 2018 "Related Party Transactions" section on page 6 of the 2018 proxy). That's funny. The same section in the 2017 proxy says that the Governance Committee reviews all the related party transactions. And remember Walter Scott is the Chairman of the Governance Committee. Here is the section from the 2017 proxy (also on page 6):

Source: Berkshire Hathaway filing DEF 14A on March 16, 2018 (Proxy Filing). Underlining and highlighting by Hake.

The company must have changed its procedures to accommodate Mr. Scott. Since he is selling huge chunks of BHE back to the BHE, Berkshire realized he really is not independent enough to be reviewing related party transactions. So the authority for these deals was switched to now be reviewed by the Audit Committee. Here is my point. Doesn't that really imply that Berkshire realizes Mr. Scott's independence from Berkshire Hathaway is basically compromised? The NYSE has a standard that an independent director must not have any "material relationship" with the company in order to be considered independent. It seems to me that receiving $400 million from a subsidiary of the company, having a remaining stake of $4.3 billion (and probably further sales to be expected by shareholders of Berkshire), and having the Governance Committee transfer its role to the Audit committee for reviewing related party deals (since Mr. Scott is the head of the Governance Committee) is evidence of a "material" relationship with Berkshire.

The 2018 proxy says that Greg Abel (who owns 1% of BHE and is its CEO) and "Berkshire" decided on the valuation. Apparently, there was no third party review of that valuation. Greg Abel, who is not an independent director of Berkshire Hathaway, but who had every incentive to make sure the valuation of BHE is very high in the transaction, was a party to the valuation analysis. I reserve my judgment here, but I think it deserves further looking into.

2. Did Berkshire follow its own related party sale procedures? It is very strange that the 2018 proxy report specifically states that Mr. Scott is supposed to receive Berkshire Hathaway shares if he sells his shares in BHE. In fact, it even states that Greg Abel is able to receive cash if he sells, but not Mr. Scott. Nevertheless, Mr. Scott's holding in Berkshire Hathaway did not increase from 100 Class A shares in the 2017 proxy to 100 Class A shares held in the 2018 proxy. One could reasonably assume that he did not receive $400 million worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares. He received $400 million in cash proceeds. This disregards a specific section called "Directors Independence" of the 2018 proxy (page 4), which says he should receive Berkshire shares:

Source: Page 4 of 2018 Proxy Report dated March 15, 2019. Underlining and highlights by Hake.

What' also interesting here is that the third paragraph was not in the 2017 proxy. This paragraph is about Mr. Abel and the fact that he has a put right and Berkshire has a call right for his BHE shares and that the proceeds are specifically to be paid in cash (not shares of Berkshire which the previous paragraph indicates that Mr. Scott is supposed to receive). Mr. Scott only has a put right and Berkshire can not force him to sell his BHE, as Mr. Abel would be forced to under the Berkshire call right. Therefore, since Berkshire only has a right of first refusal if Mr. Scott wants to sell his BHE shares, he has to accept Berkshire shares and not cash. But we showed that did not happen.

Why was this paragraph added this year? It seems to make my point even more vigorously, that Berkshire did not follow its own independence procedures. I assume the reason that Mr. Scott, an independent director, as opposed to Mr. Abel, a non-independent director, was to receive Berkshire shares so that there would not be an incentive for Mr. Scott to "milk" cash money out of Berkshire for such a large stake. This incentive would tend to skew his judgment about any deals related to such a large subsidiary (NYSE:BHE) and make his judgment not so independent. This incentive can be perceived as likely to violate the "non-materiality" requirement of the NYSE for independent directors. Woops. I guess Berkshire forgot to follow its own procedures here.

Does Berkshire Hathaway's Board of Directors Really Have a Majority of Independent Directors?

The NYSE requires this, as does NASDAQ. Berkshire has 14 directors, 8 of whom are designated independent. That leaves a margin of two more independent than not independent. If Mr. Scott is not really independent, then there is a tie: 7 independent and 7 not independent. This would not meet the requirements of the NYSE to have a majority of independent directors. And of course, let's not even talk about the other clear conflicts of interest that Bill Gates has with Buffett. Gate's foundation has received over 243.3 million Class B shares from Mr. Buffett since 2006, up 13.5 million shares from 2017 alone (worth $2.7 billion at an average price of $200 per B share). Does that make him not independent? You can argue both ways, but I personally believe that it makes him not independent. (It's probably not a violation of independence but is worth noting that Stephen Burke is a director of JPMorgan Chase but Berkshire owns 1.5% of the company.).

Conclusion.

Here is the bottom line: Mr. Scott is not an "independent" director of Berkshire, and Berkshire seems to have violated its own procedures about maintaining his independence. As a result, there is not a de facto majority of independent directors governing the company as required by the NYSE. Given the biting article that came out in Barron's magazine about the company, I thought shareholders should reflect on this before they vote on May 4, 2019, at the annual meeting.

This is important. Yes, Buffett controls the company. But the proxy specifically states on page one of the Proxy (third paragraph) "if a director nominee in an uncontested election receives a greater number of votes "withheld" from his or her election than votes "for" that director's election, the nominee shall promptly offer his or her resignation to the Board." So it is theoretically possible that if enough votes for Mr. Scott are withheld, assuming shareholders felt he was not independent enough (not including Mr. Buffett's votes, of course), he could be asked to resign. Then the company would be in violation of the NYSE independence rules and a new director deemed independent would have to be appointed. Didn't Mr. Buffett once tell the employees of Salomon Brothers, when he became the CEO in the late 80's to not play close to the line? Where are the integrity, honesty, disclosure details and clear incentives for Berkshire's Chairman and board to ensure that Mr. Scott is clearly perceived as "independent"?

Personally, I think Berkshire's board should not be composed of so many friends, family and deal makers tied closely with Buffett and the company. The board needs a more critical, skeptical thinking person - someone willing to challenge Buffett. There are five people in their late eighties and nineties on the Board who have been with Buffett for a long time, including Mr. Scott who is 87. Maybe now that this episode has been revealed, Buffett will make some changes. (You can also read some of my previous articles on Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway in Seeking Alpha.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.