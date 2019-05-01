Bitcoin And The Cryptosector: Spring Awakening Or Just A Thaw?

Winter has had a firm grip on the crypto sector for over a year. At least, it became obvious who was swimming naked when the tide went out. However, during the last four months the sector managed to build out a bottom and posted an impressive recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has already increased nearly US$2,500 from its December low at $3,125. This is a gain of more than 75% in just four months! Other altcoins such as Binance Coin (BNB-USD) +518%, EOS (EOS-USD) +291%, Cardano (ADA-USD) + 280%, DASH (DASH-USD) + 219%, Ethereum (ETH-USD) + 126% and Monero (XMR-USD) + 89% easily outperformed Bitcoin´s stunning performance. The crypto sector once again provided savvy investors and traders with unbelievable returns.

However, there is still an extremely high number of skeptics out there who think the possible evolution of "money" towards a decentralized digital market money is unthinkable. More legitimate opponents expect massive intervention by central bankers and regulators to defend the fiat money monopoly.

While many more chapters on the sense and nonsense of cryptocurrencies have yet to be written in the future, one thing stands out in my humble view: For the first time in human history, there is a free and global competition of free private market money! Ideally, the swarm intelligence of the free market will choose the winner or the winners sometime in the future.

Overall, the recent recovery may merely be a temporary thaw. However, it could also be the beginning of a new crypto spring...

Review: I called the crypto winter!

Last year, in the March 2018 edition of the Crypto Research Report, I suggested a further correction could occur and warned about a potential crypto winter, when Bitcoin was still trading at over US$11,500. Since then, prices have corrected down to US$3,125 despite sharp and profitable counter-movements. With the failure at the round psychological mark of US$10,000 end of April 2018, the series of lower highs became more and more obvious. Nevertheless, Bitcoin prices were able to remain above US$6,000 during the summer. It was not until autumn that this extremely important support became fragile and finally broke down. Source: Tradingview, Former support at US$ 6,000 turned to strong resistance

Technically speaking, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) had been running into a descending triangle/ bearish wedge during the first 10.5 months of 2018. After bouncing off the support zone around US$6,000 six times and at the same time establishing a series of lower highs, it was just a question of time before the support around US$6,000 would break. Breaking such a strong support will crash any market. A similar formation in the gold-market occurred in 2013, when gold was bouncing off its support at US$1,520 before finally crashing down from the descending triangle.

The same is true in an uptrend as well. The more often a market runs against a resistance zone the less strong the resistance line becomes. This is similar to Bitcoin’s resistance around US$1.000 - US$1.200. It took a few attempts before Bitcoin finally broke through that number to the upside. After that, the massive rally in 2017 really started to gain steam.

Further falling prices were also suggested in the October edition of the Crypto Research Report. Consequently, after the US$6,000 support was broken, Bitcoin’s price halved again. However, an impressive recovery of 75% has been observed since mid-December when Bitcoin hit its low of US$3,125. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading around US$5,150, and has completed its first bottom formation. However, moving higher Bitcoin will experience numerous resistances levels going forward!

Altcoins have been annihilated

Parallel to the bleak price development of Bitcoin, most altcoins had lost between 80% and 100% of their peaks. Many projects have now been buried. Fraud, mismanagement, and lack of a good business model were widespread. Rightly so, utility coins garnered a shady reputation for the entire blockchain industry.

However, I am still convinced that the public blockchain technology has fundamental value as a non-confiscatable asset for wealth preservations. Highly motivated and specialized tech teams worldwide are still working in the background on the further development of numerous blockchain and crypto projects such as Blockstream’s Liquid, the Lightning Network, and Plasma.

Therefore, the epic popping of the 2017 bubble could actually offer an enormous opportunity. Generally, small investors lack knowledge and discipline, as they trade and invest very emotionally. They usually don’t have deep pockets and give up at the lows and buy at tops. Smart money, which is not necessarily institutional money, does the opposite: buying when prices are low and nobody is interested, while selling once everybody wants to buy. Strong hands have a plan and are patient. Just recently, the crypto markets have been very quiet, and investors were able to slowly accumulate during a very depressed environment. Of course these times of opportunity do not last too long. Right now the sector is showing serious signs of too much optimism in the short-term. To be successful and to handle the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, a radically countercyclical approach is therefore needed.

Is Bitcoin Dead?

Of course Bitcoin (BTC-USD) isn't dead. Even though the first crypto currency has only existed for a decade, Bitcoin has been declared dead countless times already. During this period, however, the value of a Bitcoin rose from US$0.003 to almost US$20,000. Without a doubt an unseen and incredible success story! And even at the current exchange rates of around US$5,150, you´d still have to pay almost four ounces of gold for one Bitcoin!

Bitcoin died many times in many "bubbles"

The necessary collapse of the crypto sector has just been weeding out the bad business models. A similar situation occurred after the bursting of the dotcom bubble at the beginning of 2000/2001. More than 75% of the tech companies founded during the Internet boom in the late 1990s went bankrupt. But some of the biggest and most powerful companies of all time emerged from the ashes: Amazon, Google and eBay, for example, not only survived the crash, but are now an integral part of our everyday lives. The share prices of these companies have increased more than a hundredfold in the last 15 years. The same can be expected for some selected cryptocurrencies over the next ten years.

Of course, the market capitalization of the entire sector, currently around US$168 billion, is negligibly low compared to other sectors and is far away from its peak of almost US $850 billion in January 2018. The daily trading volume, at just around US$40 billion, is also nearly 60% below its highs of December 2017. Many small investors either sold their crypto investments at high losses or are blindly holding (holding) onto their underwater positions. At any rate, speculative money had left the sector and has not yet returned. This lack of speculative money can also be observed by the decline in blockchain conference participants throughout Germany and Switzerland. Conference organizers had to give free tickets away in order to fill the hall.

Market Sentiment in the Short and Medium Terms

The mood in the crypto sector reached an absolute low in mid- December. One tool for determining the exact trend reversal point is the Fear & Greed Index. The index reached a low of 10 in mid-December. As in all asset classes, returns are based on the individual behavior of countless market participants. The vast majority of buying and selling decisions are made very emotionally. Medium-term turning points often observe extreme fear or blind greed. Mass psychology is an underlying factor driving prices in any market. At market tops like the one in December 2017/January 2018, everybody is bullish and invested. Exactly at this stage you can observe blind greed. At bottoms the contrary is true, everybody is afraid, depressed and has lost his beliefs plus sold his positions in blind panic.

Source: Crypto Fear & Greed Index

Generally, sentiment analysis makes the following assumptions: extreme fear is a sign that investors are worried. That could be a contrarian buying opportunity. When investors are getting too greedy and optimistic, the market might be due for a correction.

The Fear & Greed Index consists of five different data sources and is calculated automatically on a daily basis. Values of 0 mean extreme fear, while the maximum value of 100 stands for extreme greed and exuberant optimism. The index is comprised of several variables. Bitcoin volatility makes up 25% of the index. An unusually high volatility is a sign of an anxious market, similar to the stock market. The market momentum or trading volume contributes a further 25% to the index calculation. Market sentiment on social media including keywords on Twitter, are weighted 15% in the calculation. Weekly surveys among crypto investors and the Bitcoin dominance compared to the more speculative altcoins make up 15% and 10% of the index respectively. The index is rounded off with various Bitcoin search queries (Google Trends data), which provide the last 10% for index calculation. An example of this is the query "Bitcoin price manipulation", which is clearly a sign of increased fear in the market.

Source: Crypto Fear & Greed Index

Over the last two weeks, the Fear & Greed Index has reached relatively high levels of optimism, which should be a cause for concern. Due to Bitcoin´s recent sideways consolidation around US$5,150 things have cooled off some how, suggesting that the top of this recover might still not be in place...

In the bigger picture and according to market sentiment analysis using the Fear and Greed index, the ideal time to buy based on sentiment analysis is already behind us. It should also be noted that an extreme euphoria can rarely be observed in a bear market. Should it arise, it must be interpreted as a good sell signal. If a market is in a bear-market, which we are until Bitcoin recaptures at least US$6,200), then any rally/recovery will create too much optimism, while the overall trend is still down.

Source: Sentimenttrader

The Bitcoin Optimism Index (OPTIX) published by Sentimenttrader comes to a similar conclusion. Sentimentrader.com do not share their formulas; however, each measure is ranked against its historical norms to determine whether or not the current level is at an extreme. The Optix can go from 0 (maximum pessimism) to 100 (maximum optimism), though it generally stays above 20 and below 80. As with most contrary indicators, when sentiment gets extremely pessimistic, below 30, we should become alert to a potential reversal to the upside as expectations improve from very low levels. When sentiment is very high, above 70, then we should become concerned about a correction as expectations may have gotten too optimistic.

For bitcoin, the Optimism Index has worked best when using a moving average, suchas 10 days. “There is currently a neutral optimism indicator. The psychological low of the last mass panic was measured on December 14, 2018. The calculation is based on future volatility expectations, the average discount of an unspecified Bitcoin fund against its net asset value and general price behavior. Overall, the sentiment analysis recommends a patient stance at the sideline approach in the short- to mid- term.

Seasonality - Bitcoin does not like the summer

Source: Seasonax

So far, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) seems to follow the seasonally determined by Seasonax pretty well. Statistically, however, the most difficult phase for Bitcoin starts in early summer. And only at the beginning of October seasonality moves back to green lights again.

Technical Analysis: Possible Price Targets and Accumulation Zone

Technically, Bitcoin and thus the entire crypto sector were definitely in a bear market until the end of March 2019. But since the sharp breakout above US$4,150 and the rise towards $5,600, however, the situation is not so clear anymore. On the one hand, the downtrend-line of the last sixteen months was clearly broken and since the low in December, Bitcoin has already risen by over 75%. On the other hand, the price continues to move clearly below the former support zone around US$6,000 - US$6,200, while the stochastic oscillator on the weekly chart is completely overbought. Therefore, as long as the Bitcoin cannot clearly regain the psychological level of US$6,000, any price recovery remains only a bear market rally below the crucial resistance zone.

Source: Tradingview; Bitcoin (Bitstamp) daily chart as of April 30th, 2019

At the end of March, Bitcoin was able to free itself from its three- and-a-half months bottom building process. The rise above US$4,150 resulted in massive short covering, which drove prices up almost vertically. Now the technical price target from the ascending triangle has been reached around US$5,200.

In the very short term, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) might still climb towards US$5,700 - US$5,800 US dollars. At least, the daily stochastic oscillator is getting oversold again, indicating that there might be one more leg higher. But its basically impossible to come up with a reasonable risk/reward-ratio at these lofty levels after a five months rally! And of course, the round number resistance around US$6,000 is extremely strong and should by no means be underestimated. In any case, the air is now pretty thin of rBitcoin and the crypto sector in the short-term. A pullback towards the still falling 200-day moving average (US$ 4,433) seems to be inevitable.

Source: Tradingview; Bitcoin (Bitstamp) weekly chart as of April 30th, 2019

Looking at the weekly chart, it would not be a surprise if Bitcoin would make a confusing but consolidating sideways move between US$3.000 and US$5,500 for few months before the sector is ready for a new bull market. Only with a weekly close above US$6,200 the neutral to bearish or neutral stance would have to be reconsidered because in that case technicals would rather suggest a move towards US$10,000.

Conclusion

So far the big picture for Bitcoin and Cryptos lacks a clear trend. Although it only takes another US$1,000 for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to turn on the bull market again, the current setup points towards more need for consolidation. And similar to the closing of the last bear market in late summer 2015, a final pullback towards and below US$3,000 is still possible. 2019 should therefore be a year of transition and any renewed weakness should be bought!

However, as soon as the Bitcoin manages a weekly closing price above 6,200 US dollars, all bearish doubts will be dispelled. Then we have to assume that the correction has reached its final low in December and that since then Bitcon is already in a new uptrend. In that case strategy will change to "buy every dip".

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG BTC-USD, LONG ETH-USD, LONG ADA-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.