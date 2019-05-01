No, Tesla Would Not Love To Be In India

Musk said in March that Tesla would love to be in India this year or the next.

CEO Elon Musk said in March that he would love to bring Tesla Motors (TSLA) to India in 2019 or max 2020. Based on the ground realities, I strongly believe that he would not really love to be in India in the near future and should postpone his plans until at least 2022.

Tesla Roadster Source: Inverse.com

Indians would love to own the stylish Tesla cars; however, there is a possibility that Tesla might not be able to sell as many cars as it would like to call its India venture a success. In this article, I attempt to discuss several points covering India’s demographics and income preferences, challenging domestic car market, ongoing downturn in the auto market, government policies and lack of sufficient subsidies, and infrastructure challenges to present a case that Tesla should not rush into India. If I miss out on any substantial information relevant to the topic, please use the comments section to contribute to the discussion.

Mean Wealth Per Adult In India

Tesla, whenever it comes to India, 2019 or 2020, will simply be too expensive for mass adoption. One of India’s leading car portals, CarDekho has published a list of the Tesla cars expected to hit Indian roads in 2019. Among these cars, the Model 3 with a base price of $35000 in the US is the cheapest. In Indian Rupee terms, this car should cost Rs 25 lakh (1 $US = INR 70). This, in itself, is a huge price for a car in India. Most of the cars sold in India are under the price cap of Rs 15 lakh.

But, after the imposition of the current import duties, the cheapest Tesla car, according to CarDekho will cost a whopping Rs 50 lakh. This is expensive even for some of the richer segments of the country.

So, what can be said about the higher priced models of Tesla? Well! Only the affluent families will be able to afford them, and we can’t say for sure that they will insist on only buying Teslas whenever they want new cars. Unless Tesla starts its manufacturing unit in India, the company may find it terribly hard to push sales consistently.

As of mid-2018, according to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2018, the mean wealth per adult in India stands at just $7020. So how will Tesla make inroads in this country?

Source: Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2018

India has a highly favorable demography with more than 41 percent population in the age bracket of 25-54 years. This age group, especially when India’s median age stands at just 27.9 years, is expected to drive the Indian economy ahead and this is the segment that is supporting the car financing market in India.

If Tesla really wants to attract these potential customers, then it will have to launch a cheaper car and offer numerous competitive service benefits, or manufacture in India. Because the potential customer base for Tesla is also very likely to include recurring customers, hence, this group can help script the company’s growth story in India.

Source: Indexmundi

India Is A Very Competitive Market

That India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a vibrant young population and an enormous potential for the car market appeals to many. According to the World Bank, India’s GDP growth is expected to accelerate to 7.5 percent in fiscal year 2019-20. And Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer of India’s top think tank NITI Aayog, had recently commented that India has a ratio of merely 22 cars per thousand individuals. Other countries have much higher ratios when it comes to cars per thousand individuals.

UNITED STATES 980 UNITED KINGDOM 850 NEW ZEALAND 774 AUSTRALIA 740 CANADA 662 JAPAN 591 CHINA 164

Source: EconomicTimes

This indicates immense potential for the auto sector in India. Then why have many big companies failed? GM (NYSE:GM) has already closed its India operations while Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCAU) did not produce a single car under its brand name in February raising speculations that the company plans to exit India amid sustained poor performance. The world’s biggest automakers have failed to understand and attune their processes according to the Indian consumer’s needs and preferences. Only two companies – Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India – have had what can be defined as success; they have a combined market share greater than 65 percent.

Source: EconomicTimes

These two companies have worked very hard over the years to establish their stronghold in India and have seen consumer interest, and loyalty grow with time. The same cannot be said about others. Although the euphoria of owning a Tesla EV might push up the sales initially, the same cannot be confidently expected about the future. Tesla, if it does not learn from the mistakes of others like GM or FIAT, may run into losses.

The Government Policy Initiative Lacks Teeth

The Indian government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has shown intent in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles as it battles high crude oil imports and dastardly levels of air pollution. As it aims to bring down its carbon footprint, India continues to talk high and loud about the progress it is making on the EV front, however, little action is taking place on the ground.

On March 8, 2019, the Ministry of Heavy Industries And Public Enterprises notified the Phase-II of FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) in India with a budget of Rs 10000 crore (US $1.4B) for a three-year period from April 1, 2019 until 2022. Since this budget was more than double the previously estimated budget of Rs 4500 crore (US $650M), it was expected to provide the much-needed boost to the EV sector. Data taken from the official website shows that a significant chunk of the fund is to be distributed towards providing demand incentives.

Source: Department of Heavy Industry, Government of India

The following category of vehicles will be eligible for availing demand incentives:

Buses (only EVs)

4-Wheelers (EV, PHEV, and SHEV)

3-Wheelers including registered E-Rickshaws

Electric two-wheelers

The scheme’s incentives will be applicable to mass transportation options or those registered for commercial purposes in 3W, 4W, and Bus segments. Privately owned 2Ws will also get covered under the scheme. This means that Tesla, unless used as a taxi (who will drive Rs 50 lakh taxi in India?), will not receive the demand incentive which is extremely essential towards its mass acceptance. I think the government has also killed the progress by capping the maximum ex-factory price to avail the incentive to just Rs 15 lakh. This effectively shuts the door on all long range electric vehicles including the luxury/premium vehicles planning their foray into the Indian market.

Source: Department of Heavy Industry, Government of India

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes Benz India (OTCPK:DDAIF) said, “FAME 2 doesn’t offer any demand incentive for EVs in the personal mobility space or the luxury segment in specific, and we do not see any demand emerging for the luxury segment. We believe that for an optimal push for EV penetration in the personal mobility space, demand incentives should be extended irrespective of any price bracket or size of the vehicle, as that would stimulate demand from the private car owners and encourage a faster adoption of EVs in this market.”

Clearly, India is not ready for Tesla.

India’s domestic EV manufacturers, Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHDY) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have failed to capitalize on the opportunity. State-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited procured cars from the two companies in order to push towards electric mobility but so dismal has been the performance of these cars that the disappointed government officials have refused the cars for daily commute. The cars reportedly failed to run even 80-82 kms on a single charge within city limits. Despite the failure at home, the government is unwilling to invite and offer credible incentives to the experienced car manufactures who can offer long distance travel in a single charge.

Under the FAME-II scheme, the government aims to set up 2700 charging stations at different locations. However, it remains to be seen how a country with a net power deficit can set up such aggressive targets. The dilemma facing India is how to fight emissions when most of the electricity to be used in charging EVs will be produced by burning coal. For the EV infrastructure to sustain, India will first have to increase its power generation capacity keeping the future in mind.

Additionally, Tesla should note that the government has a habit of shifting the goalposts. While earlier India set up an ambitious target of converting all the vehicles to electric by 2030, the plan, after several disappointments in the implementation of infrastructure policies, has been revised to just 30 percent EVs on roads. This raises doubt about the ability to meet the objectives laid out in the FAME-II scheme. In order to induce confidence in all stakeholders, the government must first lead by example and create an entire chain of processes that utilizes clean energy at all levels. Such commitment by the government will attract even those automakers who are willing but have been waiting on the sidelines to deploy capital in India. Tesla should wait to see if the government can take some concrete steps to begin with.

India Should Take Cues From China

China has undoubtedly taken big strides in the EV market and India can learn many things from the neighboring country. Like India, China is also battling high levels of air pollution but the strong will of the government is paying dividends. China has worked closely with all the stakeholders, right from car manufacturers to local authorities, offered heavy subsidies to buyers of EVs, and in the process managed to create the world’s first and largest electric bus fleet in its megacity Shenzhen. India, like China, should consider EV adoption not just as a plan but as social welfare. Simple steps that the government can take in order to boost EV adoption are:

Giving tax benefits to EV owners irrespective of the vehicle type. Free parking at all places as parking is becoming expensive every year. Subsidized electricity prices for owners charging EVs at home. Using the existing and expanding Metro network to create charging stations alongside the parking area. Providing companies with tax credits when they go for bulk EV purchases or when they set up charging stations at the offices.

The government can do significantly more as it is the biggest enforcer. Unless similar powerful yet practical options are offered, India’s EV dream will remain in doldrums and no car maker, not even Tesla, will be able to capture the full potential of the market.

Downturn In Auto Sector

India’s auto sector is presently going through a big downturn. Inventory levels at dealerships have gone as high as two months and the companies are forecasting weaker numbers for the coming quarters as well. Leading manufacturer Maruti Suzuki in its latest earnings call reiterated slower growth for FY20 signaling that the slowdown is far from over. RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki also raised concerns over the affordability of EVs in India.

The cost involved in electrifying small cars is higher, putting them behind the reach of small car owners.

I think Tesla should strongly heed the warning that Bhargava gave and re-think its India plans. When India’s mass producer is itself struggling to sell the low-priced models, and does not expect the situation to improve in the near future, then can Tesla really have a good shot in the next one year?

Conclusion

In light of the ground situation that has been discussed above, it becomes logical for Tesla to stay out of the Indian car market until the government has successfully implemented the Phase-II of the ambitious FAME project i.e. until at least 2022. Tesla should also wait to see if the government has any plans of reducing the exorbitantly high import duties to make the sedans more affordable and if it can provide with sufficient subsidies to mass market the vehicle. Tesla would hate to rue it later that it entered India in a rush when the government itself was not doing enough to push and support the EV ecosystem and bring losses to its business.

The set-up and maintenance of the charging infrastructure needs to be monitored as well. It needs to be evaluated on a timely basis whether the government is moving in the right direction or not. Things can turn sour if the power-starved state governments do not come on board with the ambitious EV plan. To sustain the EV infrastructure, a framework has to be put in place which deals with generating sufficient power at low costs to make it affordable for the car owners. Fast charging stations are the need of the hour and should be one of the key considerations in the government’s action plan.

Automakers such as Tesla and Mercedes Benz are waiting for a strong policy blueprint before they can commit any meaningful capital. If the authorities keep flip-flopping on their own plans and decisions, they will never be able to attract the foreign investment dollars they desperately seek.

Some things will just take time and not much can be done about them.

The low mean wealth per adult and the ongoing drawdown in the auto cycle are two of the factors which Tesla cannot negotiate on its own but they are worth considering.

Hope this helps!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.