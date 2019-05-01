U.S. Oil Production Disappoints To The Downside In February

On the issue of crude quality, US oil production is getting lighter and lighter.

Adjustments accounted for 16.708 mbbls of crude storage build according to the monthly report.

But there are far more questions than answers in this report as the weekly + adjustment saw an increase in production.

The decline came from GOM, and this is likely due to maintenance.

EIA 914 was released today and US oil production moved lower m-o-m to 11.682 mb/d. This was a drop of 189k b/d from January's volume of 11.871 mb/d. This also marks the first month since last year that the weekly US oil production figure surpassed the monthly figure.

More interestingly, however, is the fact that the trued-up US oil production showed an increase m-o-m.

It's actually quite difficult to explain why this has taken place considering that all the other variables were aligned.

Now looking at the EIA 914, here are the big changes m-o-m:

GOM: -187k b/d (maintenance)

North Dakota: -64k b/d (likely due to weather)

Colorado: -15k b/d

New Mexico: +26k b/d

Texas: +61k b/d

The Permian basin appears to be growing just fine with North Dakota and Colorado showing lower production volumes. The drop in GOM production is likely due to maintenance.

Our view on US oil production is to assume that the capacity today is around 12.2 mb/d. That's been the basis for our weekly EIA crude storage estimates and we have US oil production rising to 12.9 mb/d by year-end. But the large divergence in the data is very hard to explain. At least in the old days, one could look at the adjustment and figure that US weekly oil production was understated or overstated. Nowadays, who knows what the adjustment factor is really implying.

There are far more questions than answers from this month's EIA 914 report.

Crude Quality

On the crude quality side, a noticeable trend is developing.

If we look at the API gravity breakdown in US oil production, this is what we see with US oil production sub 40 API versus 40+ API:

Most of the production growth has been concentrated in 40+ API gravity crude.

Now if we broke the 40+ API gravity category down to 40-45 and 45+, you can see that a large part of the growth over the last 9 months has been from 45+ API gravity crude.

API 45+ gravity crude production change since May 2018:

API 40-45 growth - 295k b/d

API 45+ growth - 604k b/d

It's clear from the recent trend that US oil production growth is getting lighter and lighter, which will further exacerbate the crude quality issue we are already seeing in the market. Medium/heavy crudes are getting a premium to light in demand regions and this will likely worsen into year-end. And with IMO 2020 around the corner, global refinery throughputs will increase more in the second half of 2019, further exacerbating the medium/heavy shortage we are already seeing.

If you have not been paying attention to this issue, now is the time.

