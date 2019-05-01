Archrock Offers One Of The Most Compelling Risk-Reward Propositions In Today's Market

Archrock pays a very safe 5% dividend yield with an astronomical 3 to 1 coverage ratio, expected to soon rise to 5.5% and to 6% next year.

Archrock is one of two leaders in the "natural gas compression" space which has been growing annually as natural gas production increases.

Archrock (AROC) is one of two leading companies in the recession-resistant “natural gas compression” space (the other is USA Compression (NYSE:USAC), discussed in my previous article USA Compression Partners Offers The Safest 12% Dividend Yield In The Stock Market Today). I believe both USAC and AROC are likely to exceed a 20%-25% total return over the next 12 months — and to do so with minimal downside risk. Although my crystal ball does not work that well beyond a year or two, I would not be surprised if both AROC and USAC offer compounded annual returns in excess of 20% over the next few years.

I now present the nine-step process I have used over the past 40 years to decide whether a stock is worthy of my investment dollars.

Step 1—What Business Is Archrock In?

Since this article is being addressed to a general investor audience, I will provide some background that will help the reader understand AROC’s business.

Natural gas (“NG”) is obtained from underground reservoirs that are often quite far from the population centers where the NG is used, and in the US, NG normally makes that trip in underground pipelines. But if you put NG in a pipeline, it will just sit there unless you use huge compressors to push it down the pipeline—and that is, in essence, what AROC does.

Like USAC, most of AROC’s revenues come from providing “compression services” to companies that want to move their NG through pipelines (the “Contract Operations” business). Also like USAC, a small part of AROC’s business – called “gas-lift” - involves using compressors to maximize oil production.

AROC has a second division (the “Aftermarket Services” division) which sells parts and repair services to customers who run their own compressors. This is a low-margin business (under 20% compared to 60% for the “Contract Operations” business) but it does bring in additional profit and allows AROC to “cross-sell our contract operations services.” (2018 10-K, p. 10 SEC Filings).

Step 2—Is This a Good Business to Be In?

My second step in evaluating AROC is to determine the demand/supply balance for AROC’s services. This helps determine (A) downside risk, and (B) the potential for upside growth. In AROC’s case, the nature of the compression business virtually assures minimal downside risk while providing substantial upside potential.

As the graph below shows, NG production has risen tremendously in the US over the past few years, and everyone agrees that NG production will continue increasing in 2019 and 2020. Indeed, many experts believe that NG production will continue increasing beyond 2050, although my own projection is that NG production may begin to plateau—at a much higher level than today’s production—in the early 2030s.

Short-Term Energy Outlook - U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA)

Whereas domestic NG production averaged 83 BCF/d (billion cubic feet per day) in 2018, NG production already hit 90 BCF/day this year and EIA projects that NG production will increase further to 92 BCF/day next year (an 11% increase in NG production between 2018 and 2020).

Essentially all of that NG has to be compressed in order to be moved from producing areas to consuming areas. In fact, depending on the length of the trip, the same NG often has to be compressed multiple times, so the demand for NG compression services is guaranteed to go up over the next two years (and very likely, the next 10-15 years).

The demand centers for NG, shown below, explain why NG production is increasing so rapidly:

2017 2018 2019 2020

Consumption (billion cubic feet per day) Residential Sector 12.09 13.46 13.41 13.18 Commercial Sector 8.67 9.33 9.28 9.00 Industrial Sector 21.78 22.69 23.10 23.38 Electric Power Sector 25.39 29.10 29.05 30.02 Total Consumption 74.32 81.68 82.53 83.56

Source: EIA U.S. Natural Gas Consumption by End Use

As you can see, NG consumption in the US will increase about 1 BCF per year, from 82 BCF/day in 2018 to 83 BCF/day this year and 84 BCF/day next year.

Further downside protection for AROC shareholders is provided by the sources of consumption for NG. The “residential” consumption is generally pretty recession-resistant because people are unlikely to change their home-heating practices, year-to-year. As can be seen from the table above, both “commercial” and “industrial” consumption are projected to increase a bit each year because generally, as GDP (gross domestic product), increases 2-3% every year, industrial and commercial activities also increase to a similar extent. Although a recession can certainly decrease commercial activity (and can therefore decrease NG demand), those decreases are generally very mild and transitory.

But the “electric power” sector is the most interesting demand center for NG, both because it's the largest demand center for NG and because it's the demand center that will grow the most between 2017 and 2020 (from 25 to 30 BCF/day, a 20% increase over a period of three years). There are several reasons for this, including the replacement of aging coal-fired power-generation plants with NG-fired plants and the fact that many nuclear plants are reaching the end of their design lives and are often retired because they are too expensive to upgrade or replace.

But what's not included in the table above is the tremendous increase in NG exports from (A) the US to Mexico (mostly by pipeline) and (B) from the US globally (via LNG). LNG stands for “liquefied natural gas” and the graph below shows that LNG exports from the US will quadruple in two years - from 2 BCF/day in 2018 to 8.2 BCF/day next year. But regardless of whether NG is being consumed domestically or is being exported, it has to be moved down pipelines — and that requires compression.

Short-Term Energy Outlook - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Adding further to the downside protection provided by AROC is a consideration that rarely garners investor attention — but should. Many people lump NG compression services along with general “oil services” but I believe that's a big mistake because compression services are needed not only for the gas that's being produced from the wells being drilled right now — compression is also needed for the gas that is flowing from the wells drilled last year, and the year before. Obviously, all of that gas needs to be compressed in order to move it down the pipelines — regardless of when the well was drilled. Therefore, in contrast to many “oil services” companies whose fortunes may rise and fall with the rise and fall of drilling activity due to changes in oil prices, AROC’s revenue should keep increasing because as more gas is flowing in pipelines, more compression services are needed.

Finally, both USAC and AROC have about half their fleets under contracts via which the customer has agreed to pay a fee every month even if the customer does not ship as much NG as it expected to. The fact that these contracts last from one to five years also gives stability to AROC’s revenues.

In summary, there's universal agreement among stakeholders that NG production in the US will increase significantly over the next decade, and that therefore, demand for compression services must increase as well. This fact offers tremendous downside protection for a well-run “compression services” company.

Step 3—Is Archrock A Good Choice For An Investment in The “Compression Services” Space?

AROC (via its predecessors) has been providing compression services since the 1950s.

I view both USAC and AROC to be very well-managed companies with the two biggest compression fleets in the business (3.5 million horsepower, give or take a few, for both companies). Both companies focus on the more-in-demand “high-horsepower” compressors (>1000 horsepower). They both provide compression services to top-tier energy companies (Anadarko (NYSE:APC), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Enterprise Products (EP), Williams (NYSE:WMB), etc) in all the major NG basins.

Thus, both USAC and AROC would be superb choices for investing in the compression space.

Step 4--Archrock’s Dividend and Anticipated Dividend Increases

To begin with, I strongly prefer investing in dividend-paying companies for a couple of reasons. First, the fact that a company pays dividends offers downside protection because as the stock price goes down, the yield goes up, which tends to decrease the amount of downside exposure.

Second, perhaps for the reason just discussed, studies have shown that dividend-paying companies generally offer better long-term returns than non-dividend payers.

When I study a potential investment in a dividend-paying company, the very first question I ask is “how likely is the company to continue paying that distribution?” I need to be 98% convinced (nothing in life is 100%, and most definitely nothing in the stock market is 100%) that the dividend is safe because I know that if the dividend gets cut, the yield may be cut and the share price will also drop, possibly significantly, causing a double-whammy to my stock account.

The discussion regarding the safety of AROC’s dividend is a short—and happy—one. At the $10.57 closing price on 4/26/19, AROC’s dividend yield was 5%. Although this would be on the low end of yields for midstream MLPs (and much lower than USAC’s 12.21% yield based on USAC’s closing price of $17.20 on 4/26/19), a 5% yield would be at the very high end for commonly-traded C-corps. For example, Apple’s and Microsoft’s dividend yield on 4/25/19 was 1.42%, Nike’s was 1.01%, Verizon was 4.32% and Caterpillar’s was 2.53%. I believe the average yield of dividend payers in the S&P 500 is under 3%, and of course, most investors’ money-market accounts barely pay 2%. Even a 10-year Treasury pays under 3%, and the best muni funds are in the 4% range.

Therefore, by comparison to the yields earned on trillions of dollars of investor funds, a 5% dividend yield is very respectable, but two more things make AROC’s dividend even more attractive.

First, the coverage of the yield is an astronomical 3 to 1. By comparison, a coverage ratio of 1.1 is considered acceptable for most MLPs and a ratio of 1.2 is considered good (USAC’s is 1.2). Even AROC recognizes that a coverage ratio of 3 is excessive, and in the most recent earnings release, AROC has guided to a goal coverage ratio of - 2 here. In the same earnings release they also guided to a 10-15% increase in the dividend in 2019 and another such increase in 2020. Interestingly, AROC just declared its fifth quarterly dividend of 13.2 cents (payable on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 8, here.

This 13.2-cent dividend is 10% above the previous 12-cent quarterly rate. The fact that the 13.2-cent dividend has now been declared five times suggests to me that there is a very good likelihood that next quarter’s dividend may increase 10-15% above this quarter’s 13.2 cents.

In addition, if AROC really intends to decrease coverage from about 3 to a still-very-high 2, they are going to have to increase the dividend a bit over 15% each year. Of course, they may choose not to reach their “2” coverage guidance and therefore provide more cash to expanding their fleet even more than already planned. If that is the plan, they may delay attaining a 2.0 coverage ratio until 2020 (or even 2021) if market conditions suggest that the capital would be better used to expand the compression fleet.

Step 5—Archrock’s Financials and Guidance Support A Projection of A One-Year 20-25% Return.

Like USAC, AROC had a very good 2018, here. Overall revenues grew from $794 million in 2017 to $904 million in 2018 (14% revenue growth) and adjusted EBITDA (a metric commonly used in valuing midstream companies) in 2018 was $352 million, 26% higher than 2017’s $280 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $98 million in 4Q18, up from $89 million in 3Q18 and $74 million in 4Q17. This represents a sequential EBITDA increase of 11% and a y-o-y increase of 32%. These increases are due to (A) higher utilization of fleet horsepower, from 85% in 4Q17 to 89% in 4Q18, (B) the fact that total operating HP increased from 3.25 million in 4Q17 to 3.53 million in 4Q18 (a 9% increase), and (C) increases in lease rates.

“Cash available for dividend” (a metric similar to the more common “distributable cash flow” (“DCF”)) increased from $50 million in 3Q18 to $58 million in 4Q18 (16% sequential increase). Dividend coverage was 3.4 (including a one-time benefit without which the coverage ratio would have been around 3.0)

Bank covenant leverage (a measure of indebtedness) improved in 4Q18, down to 4.4. Generally, a leverage ratio under 5.0 is considered acceptable, and a leverage ratio of 4.4 would be considered good to very-good by most MLP investors (even though AROC is not an MLP, its operations are similar to those of some MLP’s, hence, the comparison).

Guidance for 2019 was as follows:

Net income will climb from $29 million in 2018 to a range between $73 and 103 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to reach $370 to $400 million in 2019, compared to $352 million in 2018 (14% increase based on upper end of guidance).

Due to the great demand for compression services, AROC is planning to add 285,000 to 300,000 horsepower in 2019, most of which already is contracted out to customers. Given that substantial growth rate, total capital expenditures will climb significantly from $319 million in 2018 to between $350-$410 million (midpoint of $380 million) in 2019. Given the fact that domestic NG production has already reached 90 BCF/d (compared to 83 BCF/d in 2018), I believe that demand for compression services has grown further above the high demand level already seen in 2018. Therefore - since AROC has a substantial amount of excess cash after paying its dividend, and given that AROC can execute its capital plan without issuing equity — I'm projecting that AROC’s capex in 2019 will be closer to $400 million than to $350 million, and indeed 2019 capex may possibly exceed $400 million.

In summary, AROC’s financials and 2019 guidance, combined with markedly increasing demand for compression services, give us additional confidence that the 5% distribution is secure, and that a 15%-20% upside in the stock price (correlating with 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA and at least a 20% increase in the dividend) is reasonable for the next 12 months.

Step 6—Income Tax Considerations

AROC is a C-corp (unlike USAC, which is an MLP). Some investors much prefer C-corps over MLP’s because C-corps issue MISC 1099s as opposed to the K-1s issued by MLP’s. Because I think K-1s are a breeze (see my USAC article USA Compression Partners Offers The Safest 12% Dividend Yield In The Stock Market Today) for a detailed explanation of my thoughts about K-1s) I consider this a non-issue but for those investors who much prefer MISC 1099’s over K-1s, AROC carries that positive for you.

Step 7—Risks

As the reader has gathered from the foregoing comments, I view AROC as a very safe way to get a total return of 20%-25% in the next year (and likely the year after). However, nothing is risk-free and I want to discuss some of the risks here.

First, the whole energy field is unloved by investors and there is a reasonable “risk” that this may not change. I put “risk” in quotes because this “risk” is obvious—ie, were this not the case, AROC’s stock price would not be $10.57. However, I include this in the “risk” category because if the energy space becomes even more unloved than it is already, that may kill any capital appreciation potential for this stock.

Second — and this also is not really a “risk” but more like a caution — my crystal ball for USAC only looks out to 2021, so I'm not saying you should buy AROC and hold it for decades (indeed, I would never make that recommendation for any stock). Although the EIA looks out to 2050 in their predictions, I think doing that is a fool’s errand. Macro conditions can change so quickly that it's difficult to predict commodity pricing/demand/production or global geopolitical events a year out, much less three years out.

Incidentally, a major reason for the two-year limit to my crystal ball is that if the Democrats were to sweep the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2021, the perception in the market may be that the energy space is dead, and energy-related stock prices may reflect that perception. The reality will be different, of course — people will still be heating their homes with natural gas in 2021, gas-fired power plants will continue shipping electricity to their customers, and industry will still use NG to run its factories, etc. — regardless of who is in office. But stocks are often priced on perception rather than reality, so whether you view this as a current “risk” or not, this will certainly be something to re-evaluate in 12-18 months.

A third “risk” — although this shouldn’t be so — if the stock market tanks (as some people believe is imminent), AROC’s stock price will drop, even though its income and ability to pay its dividend will likely be unaffected (because NG production will still be increasing and therefore, AROC’s revenues/ability to pay the dividend will also be increasing).

Step 8 — Putting It All Together — Valuation Analysis

In deciding whether to invest in a company, my main focus is on total expected return vs. downside risk. As discussed above, the downside risk on an investment in AROC is low and the dividend portion of the return (5% now, very likely to go up 10% to 5.5% within a few months and to 6% next year) is pretty safe. Therefore, the real valuation question is to determine the likely capital appreciation in AROC’s stock price.

Given the many variables that could impact that answer, I believe this determination is more art than science, and is obviously open to debate. There are a couple ways to estimate likely appreciation that I would like to present.

First, dividend-paying stocks often tend to trade in a narrow band of dividend yield. In other words, if a stock trades regularly at a price that results in a 5% yield, the stock’s price will likely go up if the yield goes up. Although this may not be linear, it does work in both directions. For example, companies that announce significant dividend cuts — especially those with lofty yields — will often drop 30%-40%. In contrast, companies that increase their dividends often undergo capital appreciation in the price. Since I consider it very likely that the dividend will go up at least 10% (and 15% is quite possible) in the next three months and another 10%-15% increase will be on the radar in 12 months, I think a 15% appreciation on that basis is reasonable.

Some analysts use an enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA metric for valuation purposes. For various reasons, I prefer using market cap (“MC”). I have presented both numbers in the chart below, and I include USAC’s numbers also.

KEY METRICS FOR USA COMPRESSION AND ARCHROCK Closing price 4/26/19 Market cap on 4/26/19 EV on 4/26/19 2018 EBITDA Market cap divided by 2018 EBITDA EV divided by 2018 EBITDA EBITDA--Upper end of 2019 guidance Market cap divided by 2019 EBITDA upper end EV divided by 2019 EBITDA upper end AROC $10.57 $1.38 billion $2.90 billion $352 million 3.92 8.1 $400 million 3.45 7.25 USAC $17.20 $1.66 billion $3.42 billion $333 million 4.98 10.3 $420 million 3.95 8.14

Table by the author.

If one uses market cap in the valuation ratio, that can help us estimate future stock price. For example, AROC’s MC to 2018 adjusted EBITDA ratio is 3.92. In essence, investors today are willing to 3.92 times 2018’s EBITDA in order to own shares in AROC. Assuming sentiment regarding AROC stays the same, if EBITDA rises 14% ($400 million/$352 million) in 2019, then the MC should rise 14%, which means the stock price should rise the same amount (assuming share count stays the same — a very reasonable assumption since AROC is neither planning to issue shares nor to buy any back).

But what if the market becomes convinced — as the data show — that the compression space is both very secure and has a likely nice growth ramp ahead of it, and that AROC and USAC are executing very well in that space? In that case, the market may conclude that the forward EV to 2019 EBITDA ratios of 7.25 and 8.14 are too low (which they are, given that many companies with less-secure forward EBITDA’s trade at ratios exceeding 10X). If that happens, both USAC and AROC might gain an extra 10%-15% in return, achieving a total return exceeding 30% - with minimal downside risk.

That change in sentiment is possible (A) given the pessimism that the energy complex garners today, and (B) given the upswing in oil prices over the past few months. Although oil prices should have a very minor effect on either USAC’s or AROC’s revenues or EBITDA, both of these companies’ stock prices appear to be meaningfully correlated to the price of WTI. If the mood about oil changes, this may be the tide that lifts all boats.

In summary, I view this stock as one with a likely annual 20%-25% total return, which would probably beat just about every money manager in the stock market today. It's difficult to find a company that offers a likely 20%-25% total return while at the same time carrying a very low downside risk, but I believe that both USAC and AROC fit that bill.

Step 9 — What’s a Good Entry Point?

This always is a difficult question to answer and everything I'm about to say should be taken with a grain of salt. Like many other stocks, AROC recovered nicely in 2019, going from sub-$8 in late 2018 to around $10 in late February. Since then, AROC has traded around $10 (plus or minus 5%). Its high in recent weeks was $10.80 (just a few days ago), and it hit a low of about $9.50 in March.

AROC announced earnings on 4/30/19, and if good, that may give AROC a bit of a boost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC, USAC< ET, EPD, CRZO, CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.