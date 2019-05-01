Procter & Gamble: A Lousy Investment At Current Levels

When the overall sentiment of the stock market is overwhelmingly positive, it creates an underlying force of upward momentum. A company that presents even minor positive news can see its stock price skyrocket. These "micro-trajectories" within the broader stock market are important for investors to monitor and gain a feel for. A perfect example of this is The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). The company had been cycling between the $70s and $80s for years due to growth concerns. The company has been able to produce a spark of organic growth over the last few quarters, and the stock has launched to new highs over the past year. While Procter & Gamble is a fantastic company, investors should note that shares are now trading in a valuation territory that could easily be detrimental to short-medium term total returns.

Source: YCharts

Procter & Gamble has been on a tear over the past year, shooting up more than 46% over that time frame. There is a lot to like in Procter & Gamble. The company boasts a robust portfolio of consumer product brands, 22 of which generate more than $1 billion in sales every year. The company is a dividend champion that has raised its dividend each year for the past 62 years. The company is an all-time model of wealth generating consistency. If you had invested $10,000 once in 1995, that investment would be worth more than $109,000 today.

Source: The Procter & Gamble Company

However, over much of the past decade, Procter & Gamble had gotten too big for its own good. The business was facing growth struggles. Despite generating more than $86 billion in revenue in 2013, all but just over $2 billion was driven by the company's top 50% of brands. That means approximately half of Procter & Gamble's portfolio was barely contributing to the business.

The company announced plans to cut costs and divest non-strategic assets in the summer of 2014. What followed was a list of moves made by management, highlighted by several multi-billion divestitures including the company's $12 billion deal to offload its beauty products business to Coty Inc. (COTY).

Source: YCharts

While these events caused revenues to bottom out, the process has "cut the fat" off of Procter & Gamble and put the company in a position to rediscover growth. Organic sales and earnings growth has begun to find traction over the past year, which is why the stock price has aggressively leaped higher.

However, while some analysts are identifying Procter & Gamble as an undervalued stock in today's market, the underlying data suggests otherwise. The stock's incredible run over the past year has outpaced the progress made by the business.

A year ago, the stock at $72 per share traded at 17.06x its FY2018 core EPS of $4.22. This represented a 12% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 19.26x. However, now the stock trades at $106. Based on estimated FY2019 earnings of $4.46, the stock's earnings multiple has jumped up to 23.76x. This now represents a 23% premium to Procter & Gamble's 10-year median multiple. Simply put, the high quality of Procter & Gamble's earnings didn't allow for the stock to fall too far. However, the underlying upward current of a strong bull market has caused the stock to shoot up on what has been something as simple as modest organic growth.

While consensus analyst estimates are pointing towards better growth in the years to come (earnings growth has been roughly flat on a net basis as the company downsized over the past five years), the estimated EPS growth rate of 6-7% per annum is not enough to justify such a high earnings multiple in our view. For example, we can project out a few scenarios to illustrate the potential P/E compression that investors risk at these valuations.

The below chart represents a combination of valuation scenarios over the next few years. The projected earnings are based on analyst estimates for 2019 of $4.46 and a 7% growth rate for both FY2020 and FY2021. The non-bold dollar amounts are resulting share prices based on bold figures.

FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 $4.46 $4.77 $5.10 PE Ratio Maintained $105.96 $113.33 $121.17 PE Ratio Reverts to median of 19X $84.74 $90.63 $96.90 PE Ratio Reverts to 17X $75.82 $81.09 $86.70

While this chart doesn't factor in dividends of $2.98 per share (per year plus raises), this basic illustration shows a lot. Investors are essentially asking to see losses on their investment over the next three years if the stock fails to maintain its 23% premium on historical norms. We would need to see shares correct down to the 19x range or $84 per share to consider Procter & Gamble for a long-term position.

This doesn't mean that investors holding Procter & Gamble should sell. Procter & Gamble is one of the best companies on earth, and holding such companies over very long periods of time is a very effective method to generate wealth. We would only sell in a scenario where a valuation crosses a completely illogical threshold such as 40x earnings where the overvaluation is so extreme that proceeds from a sale could be more effectively utilized elsewhere.

However, it does illustrate that valuation is important and, especially so, for large and mature companies that are unable to quickly burn off a premium valuation. While Procter & Gamble is a great company, at these pricing levels, it is a potentially lousy investment.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.