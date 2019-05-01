Defensive Investor Finds Hooker Furniture Attractive

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) was incorporated in Virginia in 1924, so it is celebrating its 95th year of operations as one of the nation's five largest publicly traded furniture sources. HOFT is a designer, marketer, and importer of casegoods (wood and metal furniture, leather furniture, and fabric upholstered furniture. It serves the residential, hospitality and contract (primarily senior housing) markets. With only 11.785 million shares outstanding, its market cap (based on a 4/26/2019 closing price of $29.03/share) is only $342.1 million, putting it a "below the radar" of many institutional investors, but larger than Bassett Furniture (BSET) or Flexsteel Industries (FLXS), but slightly smaller than Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH).

The stock has dropped from around $50/shr last fall to its current level of about $29/shr, I suspect largely due to concerns about tariffs on furniture and components imported from China. More than 80% of HOFT's net sales come from imported casegoods and upholstered furniture, most of which is sourced from China and Vietnam. HOFT seems to have largely managed through tariff issues so far, through a combination of modest price increases, accelerated inventory purchases (before the tariffs went into effect) and re-sourcing product through non-impacted countries. Another Seeking Alpha contributor just recently posted an article (link here) with a fairly detailed explanation of the company, its markets and risks. I will not repeat that material, but I also believe the stock is interesting at these levels.

Those who have read my other Seeking Alpha articles know that I like to look at stocks using Ben Graham's criteria for Defensive Investors as outlined in his book, The Intelligent Investor. With the major stock indices all at or near all-time highs, it is increasingly rare to find stocks that meet Graham's criteria. Let's see how HOFT fares using Graham's metrics for a sound investment for the Defensive Investor.

Graham's first criterion was Adequate Size of the Enterprise. As noted in the introductory paragraph above, HOFT is either a small-cap or micro-cap stock, depending on your definition. Would Graham have ever advocated investing in a small-cap or micro-cap stock as a defensive investment? Graham acknowledges that "minimum figures must be arbitrary" and goes on to suggest a minimum sales level of $100 million as a threshold. Note that Graham did not define size based on market cap, but rather on sales. It should also be noted that the last edition of The Intelligent Investor was published in 1973, so Graham's $100 million threshold should be updated to reflect a current equivalent. Using the inflation calculator at calculator.net, $100 million of sales in 1972 is roughly equivalent to $621 million of sales today. HOFT posted sales for the year ended February 3, 2019 of $683.5 million. I'm willing to say that while on the lower end of Graham's scale, he might be willing to accept this if the other criteria are met.

The next criteria relate to A Sufficiently Strong Financial Condition. Graham suggested a current ratio in excess of two-to-one and long term debt less than net current assets (working capital). HOFT's February 3, 2019 balance sheet reflects current assets of $234.9 million and current liabilities of $64.4 million, for a current ratio of 3.65, and net current assets of $170.5 million. Long term debt totaled $29.6 million. Therefore, HOFT meets both the current ratio test and the debt less than net current assets test. Even if you adjust the total debt to include $45 million in lease liabilities, the test is still met.

Graham also valued Earnings Stability, requiring that defensive investments have positive earnings in each of the past ten years. HOFT has been profitable for each of the past ten years. While the company changed fiscal year ends from in the 2006-2007 period, ignoring a two month stub period in between, they have been consistently profitable for the past 20 years, with a dramatic improvement since the Great Depression of 2009-2011.

Source: Hooker Furniture Corp 10-Ks

A Dividend Record with uninterrupted payments for at least the past 20 years was Graham's next requirement. Looking back over HOFT's 10Ks, I trace dividend payments back to at least 1995. The current dividend is $0.15/quarter, yielding 2.07%.

Source: Hooker Furniture Corp 10-Ks

Graham's Earnings Growth criterion requires a little math. Graham sought "a minimum increase of at least one-third in per-share earnings in the past ten years using three-year averages at the beginning and end". The data from the Diluted EPS chart above is helpful in this exercise. HOFT posted diluted EPS of $3.38, $2.42 and $2.18 over the past three years for a three year average of $2.66. In the 2007-2009 three-year period, HOFT posted diluted EPS of $0.62, $1.58 and $1.18, for a three-year average of $1.13. The current three-year average ($2.66) is 2.35x the three-year average from ten years ago ($1.18). Even if you throw out 2009 as an usually poor year and use the 2006-2008 period, the three-year average is $1.27 and the current average is 2.09x the three-year average from the 2006-2008 period. Clearly the earnings increase is more than 1.33x or the one-third increase Graham sought.

Graham was known as a value investor and sought to acquire shares of companies exhibiting a Moderate Price/Earnings Ratio. He stated that the current share price should not be more than 15 times the average earnings of the past three years. In the paragraph above, we showed that HOFT has posted average diluted EPS of $2.66 over the past three-year period. Applying a 15x multiple to those average three-year earnings yields a maximum price of $39.90/shr. HOFT is currently trading at roughly 73% of that price.

Graham also sought stocks representing a Moderate Ratio of Price to Assets and suggested a price to book value of not more than 1.5x. HOFT's current book value is $22.33/shr, so its price to book ratio is 1.30x, which is less than Graham's maximum. HOFT's tangible book value is $15.90/shr, so its current price to tangible book is 1.83x. Graham didn't specifically identify a price/tangible book criteria, but he did allow for a "near miss" on either the P/E or P/BV so long as the product of the two did not exceed 22.5. In this case, HOFT's P/E (using the three year average EPS) is 10.9x and its (more conservative) P/TBV is 1.83x. The product is 19.95, which is safely below the desired 22.5.

A significant portion of HOFT's growth in recent years has come through acquisitions, which were largely funded through a combination of debt and shares. It will be interesting to watch management's balance sheet management going forward. Management also accelerated inventory purchases late last year to move inventory into the US before the tariffs went into effect. This reduced HOFT's cash from operating activities and free cash flow for the year. This should be a temporary phenomenon as the inventory works through the sales cycle, but will also bear watching. Additional tariffs on imported furniture are also a concern, but I believe HOFT represents an attractive investment opportunity at current levels. Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

