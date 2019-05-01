McDermott International: Small Short-Term Spending Increases Should Not Overshadow The Long-Term Value Creation

By year end 2020, all legacy CBI projects will be operational, integration will be done, and the value created by the recent merger with CBI will be fully realized.

The updated guidance for 2019 does indicate a slightly higher cash usage than had originally been expected, but this should not overshadow the rest of the good news.

NOTE: Any reference to guidance is to the midpoint of the guidance range.

On April 29, McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) reported 1Q19 earnings. As we had previously forecasted, no new changes to cost estimates were reported at legacy CBI projects. Repeated cost estimate announcements over the past year had been a recurring theme and mainly responsible for the negative sentiment towards the stock since the merger was announced. Now however, the Calpine project is substantially complete, and the last two remaining projects, Cameron and Freeport, are inching their way towards completion (at 90% and 93% complete, respectively).

Source: MDR 2Q18 – 1Q19 earnings slides, Elle Investments

The earnings contained some other pieces of good news. With respect to the backlog, it grew to $15.4B, which is 20% higher than the combined backlogs of the two companies prior to the merger. And with respect to the $475M in estimated annual CPI savings, the synergies have been fully actioned, and the full savings will be realized in 2020 (this quarter they saw $66M of CPI savings).

Unfortunately, the good news seems to have been overshadowed – in the eyes of the market – by a few negative items.

First, CFO is now expected to be ($310M) compared with prior guidance of ($75M). This large downward revision is based largely on the timing of an expected award for a megaproject, as the advanced payment will now not be received until 2020.

Second, the cashflow for 2019 for the Freeport and Cameron projects had been expected to be $21M and ($442M), respectively, but are now expected to be ($33M) and ($455M), respectively. The large downward revision for Freeport is due largely to the timing of milestone payments. Additionally, initial LNG production at the Cameron facility for Trains 2 and 3 has been pushed back a bit, from 4Q19 and 1Q20 to 1Q20 and 2Q20.

Third, the restructuring and integration costs will now be $120M versus $45M. And the ongoing sale of the non-core tank and US pipe segments (expected to close by 3Q19 and 2Q19, respectively) will cost $20M, making the total cost for restructuring, integration, and divestitures now equal to $140M versus $45M.

Lastly, gross debt at the end of 2019 is expected to be $3.7B, up from $3.5B.

Source: MDR 1Q19 earnings slides

These negative items, along with the corresponding downward revisions in operating income and net income, and are why the stock finished down about 8% on the day of the announcement, and then dropped another 8% the day after.

However, we see this as a purely temporary setback. The (more or less) unchanged items from the updated guidance include revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income. We see the results as a validation of the long-term thesis: Once the restructuring, integration, and divestitures are complete, and the CPI savings fully realized, the benefits of the merger with CBI will become clear and will result in strong operating performance. We stand by our previous 2020 EPS estimates, which have come down by just $0.02/share due to the diluted share count now expected to be 188M vs 187M previously. (For simplicity, we have chosen to leave 2020 interest expense at $380M, even though the updated 2019 guidance now has a higher gross debt balance. Once the divestitures are completed and the guidance is updated again, we will incorporate the expected lower gross debt amount and corresponding interest expense into our model.)

Source: MDR 1Q19 earnings slides, Elle Investments

The actual results for 2020 may even come in a bit lower due to the timing of when the CPI savings will be fully realized, but we want to emphasize that this is not material to the long-term thesis. The main takeaway should be that once all the dust settles, MDR should have earnings of above $2.00/share. Given the closing price of $8.09/share on April 30, this gives us a forward P/E of 4x.

We understand the concerns over the debt and energy prices, but these seem misplaced and excessive. The pending sales of the pipe fabrication and storage tank businesses (which are not reflected in the guidance) will be used to pay down debt, as will the growing FCF from the realized synergies. MDR is a strong actionable buy at this price level.

