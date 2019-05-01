Is Powell Preparing Investors For A Rate Cut?

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and President Trump. Source: NBC

Financial markets continue to melt up, regardless of how corporate earnings perform. The S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow Jones (DIA) are up Y/Y by 11% and 10%, respectively. Both indexes are at or near their 52-week highs. The strength of financial markets could be driven by recent comments from the federal reserve. At its March meeting, the Fed intimated rates could shift in either direction:

"The appropriate target range for the federal funds rate could shift in either direction based on incoming data and other developments," noted several participants at the last FOMC meeting on March 19-20. The view that evolution of the economic outlook and risks to the the outlook "likely warrant leaving the target range unchanged for the remainder of the year," were expressed by most of the participants, according to the FOMC minutes. As well, some participants say they'd "judge it appropriate" to raise the target range if economic growth runs above its longer-run trend rate, an outlook they currently expect.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hiked rates by a quarter point in December and intimated more rate hikes could lie ahead. Recent comments from the Fed are a sea change from those provided just a few months ago. The Fed also continued to unwind its balance sheet - considered hawkish. At mid-April, the Fed's balance sheet was at $3.9 trillion, down from $4.1 trillion in mid-December.

The March jobs report showed jobs grew by 196,000, unemployment was 3.8% and wage growth exceeded 3%. These metrics imply the economy is strong. However, other signs exist that could put the Fed on pause or even prompt a future rate cut.

PCE Growth Below The Fed's Target

Growth in personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy ("PCE"), is a metric the Fed uses to measure inflation. The target range is 2%. Since the Financial Crisis, PCE growth has consistently been below the Fed's target, despite trillions in money-printing. PCE growth for January, February and March of this year was 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. This implies the economy is cooling. In the past, Powell's rate hikes have been preemptive in order to beat back inflation. However, if he is to remain data-dependent like he has alluded to then it could warrant a pause on future rate hikes.

Flat Yield Curve

One of the longest economic expansions on record has to come to an end eventually. A flat yield curve could reflect this.

The spread between the 10-year and 3-month treasuries is currently about 10 basis points. The fact that investors are willing to bid up prices (and drive down yields) for bonds suggest they do not expect rising prices to lower the value of their fixed income stream. The yield curve actually inverted in late March. An inverted yield curve's ability to predict recessions could be a harbinger of economic malaise:

Historically, a recession can come anywhere from one to two years after the curve flips upside-down, and the stock market usually continues to gain from the day of the inversion until its cycle peak.

President Trump is also pressuring Powell to cut rates:

I am sure the president and his economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, will point to anemic PCE growth and a flat yield curve as reasons to cut rates. These metrics may pressure Powell to pause future rate hikes. However, I believe a rate cut may be too optimistic at this juncture.

Conclusion

Financial markets may believe the economy's vital signs could warrant a rate cut. If the Fed merely pauses future rate hikes then financial markets could continue to melt up over the short term. Long term, I believe a weakening economy and weak earnings growth could hurt stocks. Investors should continue to avoid cyclical stocks and highly-indebted names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.