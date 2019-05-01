Why I Am Prepared To Sell My Remaining 50% Stake In Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp. has limited NII-upside as far as its floating-rate debt portfolio is concerned.

The business development company once again had a decent quarter and no problems covering its dividend payout with net investment income.

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) released earnings for its first fiscal quarter on Tuesday. The business development company once again outearned its dividend with net investment income, and will pay shareholders another $0.02/share supplemental dividend in June. That said, though, Ares Capital Corp.'s shares are trading near two-year highs now, and sell for a premium to net asset value, which suggests that the BDC has limited valuation upside. An investment in Ares Capital Corp. comes with a forward dividend yield of 9.4 percent.

Ares Capital Corp. - First Quarter Overview

The first quarter was a successful quarter for Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp. raked in $0.48/share in core EPS in the last quarter compared to $0.38/share in the previous quarter. Net investment income was reported at $0.47/share compared to $0.34/share in the year-ago period. Hence, Ares Capital Corp. easily managed to outearn its $0.39/share quarterly base dividend.

Here's an earnings snapshot.

Ares Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio didn't change much at all in the first quarter of 2019. The business development company is still heavily overweight first and second lien senior secured loans which combined accounted for 74 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio, as opposed to 76 percent in the previous quarter.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset type and industry.

As far as Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio quality is concerned, investors don't need to worry: The BDC's investment portfolio performed well during the last quarter.

Ares Capital Corp.'s non-accrual ratio (non-performing loans) at the end of the March quarter declined to 0.4 percent on a fair value basis, down from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter. This means that Ares Capital Corp. essentially has perfect portfolio quality,

Updated Dividend Coverage

Ares Capital Corp. has decent distribution coverage and recently declared four $0.02/share quarterly supplemental dividends in order to distribute excess income. The special dividends will be paid each quarter in 2019 and come in addition to a quarterly base dividend of $0.40/share.

Ares Capital Corp. pulled in an average of $0.38/share in net investment income in the last three years and paid out an average of $0.38/share. However, Ares Capital Corp.'s distribution coverage has improved in the last three quarters thanks to strong sector fundamentals (robust economic growth, high demand for new capital) and portfolio performance.

Here are Ares Capital Corp.'s updated dividend coverage stats.

I expect Ares Capital Corp. to pay a total of $1.66/share over the next twelve months in dividends ($0.40/share base dividend plus three outstanding special dividends of $0.02/share). Since shares today sell for $17.67, an investment in ARCC as a forward dividend yield of 9.4 percent.

According to Ares Capital Corp.'s earnings release, these are the record and payment dates for the upcoming dividends:

The second quarter dividend is payable on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2019. Ares Capital previously declared on February 12, 2019 an additional dividend of $0.02 per share, payable, subject to the satisfaction of certain Maryland law requirements, on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2019.

Limited Upside?

Ares Capital Corp.'s shares are trading near two-years highs after the strong rebound in BDC valuations in the first four months of the year. Today, income investors pay ~9.4x Q1-2019 run-rate net investment income for Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend. Shares also sell for a premium to net asset value.

See for yourself.

Ares Capital Corp.'s shares are now at the brink of being overbought, however, according to the Relative Strength Index, or RSI. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corp.'s shares have gained 13.4 percent.

I penned an article earlier in April on Ares Capital Corp. titled "Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position" in which I discussed why I sold half of my position in the business development company (taking profits after a good run, correcting BDC overweighting in my portfolio). I still own 50 percent of my original position with a cost basis of $15.96, but intend to sell the remainder of my ARCC position should the share price reach my sell range of $18.20-$18.50.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ares Capital Corp. should do moderately well in a rising economy even though the Fed has effectively limited Ares Capital Corp.'s net interest income upside related to its floating-rate debt portfolio when the central bank scaled back its interest rate path in March. In any case, I think Ares Capital Corp. as well as the larger BDC sector are very vulnerable to profit taking after such a strong run in the first four months of the year, and investors may want to tread carefully here.

Your Takeaway

Ares Capital Corp. released a decent set of financials for the first quarter. The portfolio remained defensively positioned and the BDC further reported a drop in its non-accrual ratio which points to very good portfolio quality. The BDC will also pay special dividends throughout the year. That being said, though, I am prepared to sell my remaining 50 percent stake in ARCC into the strength should the stock price continue to appreciate and the stock become overbought. My sell range is $18.20-$18.50. I will consider adding ARCC back to my high-yield income portfolio at the $16 price level during the next market correction.

