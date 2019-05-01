Townsquare Media: Digital Solutions Could Be Catalyst For Growth

On the surface Townsquare Media (TSQ) looks like one of those under-the-radar stocks that is about to take off. Unfortunately, it has looked that way for several years. Management and product missteps have contributed to the impaired performance, but there are developments that make it appear that growth and profitability may be on the horizon.

Townsquare Product Segments

Townsquare Media is centered on radio stations predominately in small and rural areas. The company owns and operates 321 radio stations serving 67 small and mid-sized markets, and in 2017 its stations captured the number one market share of radio revenue in 44 of their 67 markets. The radio advertising business has been a stable revenue generator since the company went public. Townsquare's other lines of business, live events and interactive, are currently a much smaller portion of their business.

With all the advertising options available, one would think that radio is a shrinking market. However, industry statistics show surprising growth. As per the company's 2017 10K:

Since 2012, U.S. local advertising spending on radio and digital has increased at an 8.1% compound annual growth rate and is projected to grow at a 7.5% compound annual growth rate through 2022.

TSQ's advertising segment performance has been in line with these projections over the last few quarters, so the growth opportunity in this segment shouldn't be ignored.

Recently the focus for Townsquare has changed to its digital marketing solutions to help complement its core radio advertising business. The two products are:

Townsquare Ignite: A digital programmatic advertising platform that offers customer targeting solutions. As per the 2018 Annual Report, "[Ignite] combines first and third party audience and geographic location data and Ignite is able to hyper-target audiences for our local, regional and national advertisers, providing them the ability to reach a high percentage of their online audience."

Townsquare Interactive: Includes traditional and mobile-enabled website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, social media management and website re-targeting.

In addition, the company's Live Events segment helps promote the radio advertising brand. This segment consists of festivals, concerts, expositions and other experiential events, with the primary revenue source being ticket sales, sponsorships and concessions.

The Bull Case

With the advertising segment, the performance is stable and it seems reasonable to expect single digit growth in that unit going forward. One tailwind on that growth is 2020 is an election year, so advertising will have a bump next year. In this world of growing advertising options, to the surprise of many, radio continues to attract listeners.

After several years of a disjointed product strategy, it seems that Townsquare's product segments are better aligning to produce synergistic growth. The company has been trying to make a business out of the live events segments for years, but has recently sold off many of the assets in that segment. Given recent performance for the Live Events segment, I would be satisfied if they just positioned that segment to be a brand building marketing expense that occasionally makes money.

The real focus of the refined product strategy looks to up-sell radio advertisers to other forms of digital advertising in the Townsquare digital solutions portfolio. Townsquare Ignite can be used as a cross media advertising buy platform, making it easier for customers to centralize all its advertising campaigns through Townsquare. CEO Wilson stated in the Q4 2018 earnings call:

[Ignite] was our fastest growing business in 2018. The number of orders running per month has increased from roughly 1000 per month on average in 2017 to approximately 1800 per month on average in 2018 driving greater than 50% year-over-year revenue growth.

and in the CEO letter to shareholders published 3/12/19:

..we believe we can continue to grow and scale Townsquare Interactive into a 100 million revenue business within approximately the three to five years.

This goal does seem realistic given recent growth in Interactive Subscribers:

If they can achieve the stated growth goal, that would give them an improved revenue growth profile representing approximately 20-25% of company revenues. I have to believe most small businesses would much rather outsource their advertising campaigns to someone who knows how to advertise on all the myriad of platforms. In the Q4 2018 Earnings call, CEO Bill Wilson noted that 70% of their broadcast clients buy more than just the broadcast product.

Note that Townsquare does not break income out by segment, so we are limited to breaking this performance out by revenue. I think it is reasonable to speculate that incremental margins on digital products will likely improve with growth.

Regarding the company's valuation, it has always been a cheap stock. The estimates published on Seeking Alpha show a FY 2019 Price/Sales ratio at 0.25, and a 2020 estimate at 0.24. Estimates show a PE off 2019 estimates of 5.44. 2020 estimates have earnings growth at 20%, which I don't think even the bulls believe is sustainable, but if you assume an average 5 year growth rate of 10%, that still gets to a forward PEG of .5. Throw in a Price to Book of .32 and cash per share of $3.24, and this $5-$6 stock seems pretty attractive. The company has a seemingly safe dividend yield of over 5% (unless interest rates move up to force management to deal with the debt service). Finally, as per the Q3 2018 earnings call, they have a $137 million NOL carryforward, leading them to believe they will not be a material cash tax payer until approximately 2024. So there are lots of things to like from a valuation point of view moving forward

The Bear Case

One needs to look no further than the past earnings since the company went public to support a bear case:

Over time investors have realized the income expectations have been too high. The big dip in 2018 was due to write-offs in the Live Events segment - most notably the divesting of their North American Midway Entertainment unit at the cost of a $38 million non-cash impairment charge (Live Events generated 42 million in revenue in 2018). For years this has been a problem segment, and while it appears management has finally put its arms around the problems, the proof has yet to show up in the earnings releases.

Speaking of management, there have been recent changes in the executive suite. Steven Price moved from CEO to Executive Chairman in October 2017, replaced by co-CEOs Bill Wilson and Dhruv Prasad. Then in January of this year Prasad abruptly resigned his position, leaving Wilson as sole CEO. CEO musical chairs for a company that has struggled to make profits does not inspire confidence going forward. A bull case could point to Wilson/Prasad being responsible for fixing the Live Events business under their watch, but that might also just be circumstantial evidence.

Share class structure would also have to be listed under the bear case. Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. holds a controlling interest in the company and holds a significant amount of potentially dilutive warrants:

Oaktree controls approximately 71.6% of the voting power on matters presented to stockholders, including the election and removal of board officers.

Townsquare Interactive is the future growth driver, however there could be margin concerns to consider. If you look at some of the Townsquare interactive websites, they appear to be adequate, mobile responsive small business websites built on the WordPress platform. Each site seems to be heavy with custom content generated by in house writers, which from a customer on-boarding expense point of view could be a concern. Clients purchase Interactive websites on a month to month basis with no long term contract, so customer churn would be a margin problem given the initial setup costs. In the Q4 2018 conference call, CEO Wilson mentioned they are still building out the service and support team, which would also put pressure on margins.

If you look at the reviews on GlassDoor for Townsquare Interactive, you will see a picture of a cold call/heavy sales environment. Numerous entry level employees and content writers. Interactive doesn't appear to be a classic digital template product where incremental margins are high. For the near term I wonder how much this unit growth will translate to increased income.

As with many companies that appear to be inexpensive, there is usually a metric to help explain it. In this case, it is the company's debt. As per the 2018 10K:

As of December 31, 2018, we had $555.3 million of outstanding indebtedness, net of deferred financing costs of $5.2 million, with annual interest expense requirements of approximately $34.0 million. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $34.3 million, which represented 72.8% of cash flow from operating activities for continuing operations.

That translates to a lofty net leverage ratio at approximately 5.1. Roughly half this debt is made up of 6.5% Unsecured Senior Notes due in 2023, the other half is term loans. The company does pay a 5% dividend, so it does generate cash that could be used to pay down debt, but management has not made debt reduction a priority. In the Q2 2018 earnings transcript co-CEO Prasad stated excess cash flows "first going to go to pay our dividends, then we look for accretive investments and then after that we'll look to reduce our debt with our excess free cash flow." While management does not seem concerned about the leverage (and ownership structure may have something to do with that), any change in interest rates or market risk tolerance will show up in the share price.

Conclusion

The best news here is the company's refocusing of its product segment strategy, and it appears that the market has yet to recognize this. I like Townsquare's business model, a suite of tools, centered around a stable radio business, to help up-sell small business customers who want help allocating and spending their advertising dollars. I have to believe there is a good market for small businesses who would much rather outsource their advertising campaigns rather than try to figure out the overwhelming and growing advertising options available to choose from. Whether or not management can execute this strategy is the big question.

Valuation is very attractive, but historically this has been a perennial value trap. In 2017 I got into the stock at $10 and out a short time later at $7, so I have been wrong once before. But if I liked the stock at $10, I should love it now at just under $6.

Even with the concerns listed above, I may re-initiate a small position prior to the upcoming earnings release. The thesis would be the stock pops a bit because Live Events is not a huge drag on the quarter, and Interactive performs better than expected. I don't think there is any hurry to jump in and try to catch a rocket that is about to take off, but the recent product realignment may finally move the needle enough to provide Alpha.

