The Problem Of Too Much Cash

Thought For The Day: If you’re in a situation of excessive cash, now may be the time to look at value funds.

Your Portfolio Should Match Your Goals

“In the institutional world, understanding your time horizon comes down to ‘asset liability management,’ or making sure that you don't have short-term liabilities and long-term assets, or vice versa...Whether you are a pension fund manager or an individual investor, understanding what the money is for and when it is needed should be the first step to improving the probability of achieving your goals.” (Franklin Templeton Investments)

A Booming Market

“Global equities dominated the performance ledger for the major asset classes in April with solid gains. For the first time since last July, all the major slices of the world's stock markets - US, foreign developed and emerging markets - topped the winners' list for calendar month.” (James Picerno)

Buffett Buyback Of Berkshire?

“In a richly priced market the best prospect for a large deployment of cash may be the one obscured in the foreground - Berkshire itself. Every utterance by Buffett in recent years has suggested that in his view (and the view of Charlie Munger) Berkshire is cheap compared to the market as a whole. There are now few companies left, perhaps none, cheap enough for Buffett to bid on.” (Jim Sloan)

In a highly creative analysis, Jim Sloan deploys one of his great talents, namely his imaginative penetration of Warren Buffett’s thinking. His essential question is what does Buffett do with all the cash he’s accumulated when there seem not to be any attractive acquisition targets. He concludes that buying back Berkshire shares may be Buffett’s best bet, and it will be interesting to see if his channeling exercise is vindicated at the Berkshire annual meeting this weekend.

But underlying the analysis of Berkshire (BRK.B), and the real reason you should read Sloan’s article, is a fundamental question about personal portfolio management, namely: What do you do when you have more cash than you ideally should be holding? I have frequently advocated holding high levels of cash, but that doesn’t help in this situation, one Sloan describes as holding levels of cash that exceed the benefits of liquidity and optionality; they’re just a drag on returns. As he puts it:

For several years, I have held more cash than I would prefer to hold. My reasons are more or less the same reasons as Buffett's. At current prices, I don't see much that meets the criteria for a good investment to the same degree as the stocks I already own.”

Someone already seated on a cash hoard has neither the need nor the ability to substantially lower his risk. He wants portfolio growth, but everything looks overpriced. He likes his own stocks, but buying more just raises the average share price of his portfolio. You see the problem. I’ll offer a few ideas, but note they’re just conceptual; I have no stock recommendations, whereas Sloan does – Berkshire, which seems quite plausible.

If adding to safe money does not serve your purpose, and stocks feel expensive to you, the first place I’d look for an alternative risk-based investment is real estate. But here too we have the problem that in many markets, real estate is reaching record prices.

The next conceptual step, when “everything” is so expensive, is to look for the pockets of value that always exist, sometimes in plain view because these investments – be they stocks or real estate – are “unloved.” As I write, Pitney Bowes (PBI) has lost about a fifth of its value in a matter of minutes on lowered 2019 guidance.

That of course raises the eternal question as to whether the stock is a bargain or basket case. I certainly do not know the answer, which brings me to the next conceptual step. This may be one of those times where investors would do well to pay for expertise, for example through the purchase of shares in a value fund or money manager. The age of the internet instills confidence in people that they can quickly develop expertise in any subject and obtain what they need for free. But this is surely an illusion. You can make money in the end by paying for expertise you lack. And for something worth a lot – the expert deployment of your capital – paying fees makes sense.

Moreover, the problem of too much cash may be a very good justification for hiring a financial advisor for long-term asset management. Why? People who sit out markets miss all the big moves that pay decades worth of advisors’ fees and then some. An advisor’s job is to keep you invested toward the realization of your goals, which are likely to differ from matching a market benchmark.

The next conceptual step in this discussion is which value fund or which advisor. That will require your extensive research. I’d simply say: be very careful with this. For example, if you are persuaded that what you need is a value fund, know that the word “value” is appended to many funds with quite disparate results. Capturing the value premium takes time and patience, but also human judgment. This is one area where indexing may not be the way to go.

Finally, whatever strategy you decide on, you need to stick with it. Moving in and out of strategies just fuels losses. That is a common problem even in, especially in, the world of value investing, which can be very hard to tough out. FPA Capital’s famed manager Bob Rodriguez once noted that investors pulled half their assets from his fund in 2000 when he started raising cash, while Internet-addicted shareholders wanted excitement. They very soon got that with the dot-com-bomb of March 2000, but missed out on the extraordinary returns Rodriguez delivered for those who remained. Ditto for Jean-Marie Eveillard’s First Eagle Fund, which lost two-thirds of its assets during that time.

Holding cash is critical – that’s what enabled Rodriguez and Eveillard to scoop up bargains. But that’s not the same as sitting out of markets; since the dollar loses to inflation, it is a recipe for loss. If you’re in a situation of excessive cash, now may be the time to look at value funds. Buffett’s Berkshire, a diversified holding company of banks, insurance, airlines, tech stocks, is Sloan’s choice, and there are others out there as well.

