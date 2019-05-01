Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund: The Inevitable Cut Could Not Be Delayed

The fund did not suffer great damage from the cut, owing to the margin of safety it had from its wide discount.

However, the new distribution is still not fully secure.

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

As mentioned in our latest CEF Weekly Roundup, Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX) cut its distribution by a huge -21.4% this week, from $0.035 to $0.0275 per month.

An excerpt from the press release:

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ((NYSE American: FAX)) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, today announced that it has reduced its monthly distribution from $0.035 per share to $0.0275 per share, commencing with the distribution payable on April 30, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of April 22, 2019 (ex-dividend date April 18, 2019). This represents a change in the annualized distribution rate from 8.7% to 6.8% based on NAV as of March 31, 2019. The investment objective of the Fund is to obtain current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. The Fund has returned 7.8% annually since inception, and 6.9% for the 10 years, to March 31, 2019, respectively1. The Fund's distribution policy is to provide investors with a stable monthly distribution out of current income, supplemented by realized capital gains and, to the extent necessary, paid-in capital. The Fund's monthly distribution has remained unchanged since February 2002. The current reduction in distribution takes into account many factors, including, but not limited to, current and expected earnings and Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASIA) Limited, the Investment Manager, economic and market outlook. The Investment Manager has advised the Fund Board that it believes that the reduced monthly distribution is more consistent with the sustainable earnings of the Fund.

The inevitable could not be delayed

We fully expected the distribution cut to happen, as discussed in "Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Is Overdue For A Distribution Cut" (public link). We wrote at the time:

A distribution cut from FAX is long overdue, meaning that the 16-year streak of constant distributions may be soon coming to an end.

Just like that, the almost two decades of distribution stability has been broken!

(Source: CEFConnect)

Reader "ChequeMate" used more colorful language in describing the distribution cut, remarking that "the king of Asia Pacific bond funds has bowed down":

The three reasons we gave for our prediction for FAX's distribution cut was:

Decline in Australian bond yields Strength of the U.S. dollar Overdistribution eroding NAV

Since none of these trends showed signs of reversing, the inevitable distribution cut simply could not be delayed any further.

The manager's own reasons for the cut were generic on the point of being useless (reproduced from above press release):

The current reduction in distribution takes into account many factors, including, but not limited to, current and expected earnings and Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASIA) Limited, the Investment Manager, economic and market outlook.

Market reaction muted

FAX fell nearly -4% on the news but has rebounded somewhat over the past few days and sits only less than -3% under the price before it announced the cut.

Data by YCharts

Why FAX fared so much better in response to the cut compared to the PIMCO and Allianz cutters (PHK, PGP, RCS, NCV, NCZ) that saw such tremendous damage to their share price?

The simple answer is that FAX already had a large margin of safety because it was trading at a wide discount, even before the announcement of the cut. Before the announcement, FAX was trading at a discount of -12.22%. This widened to -14.64% after the announcement, a 250 bps or so decline in valuation.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Contrast this with the excessive, and in my opinion, unwarranted premiums that the PIMCO and Allianz funds were trading at before the announcement and you can see why FAX has been relatively sheltered from this damage (see "Is There A Buying Opportunity After PIMCO And AllianzGI CEF Cuts?" for our discussion of the PIMCO/Allianz cuts).

Fortunately, holders of FAX did not overvalue distribution stability and, so, they weren't too severely punished by the distribution cut this time around.

Future outlook

In the press release announcing the cut, the managers stated that (emphasis mine):

The Investment Manager has advised the Fund Board that it believes that the reduced monthly distribution is more consistent with the sustainable earnings of the Fund.

The operative above is "more". Remove that word and you could be forgiven for thinking that the distribution is now fully covered... So, just how safe is the new distribution?

Here, I have both some bad news and some good news. The bad news is that while coverage at the old distribution rate of $0.035 was an abysmal 53%, the new distribution rate of $0.0275 is still only 66% covered.

The good news is that the earnings/share of the fund has increased, albeit only slightly. As we noted in our previous article, in the 6 months ending April 30, 2018, the fund recorded $0.10 in net investment income per share. In their latest annual report, the fund reported $0.21/share in NII over the entire year, meaning that it must be earned $0.11 per share in the last 6 months of the year. Unfortunately, this is still a decrease from the $0.23/share in income recorded for 2017. The negative headwinds for FAX that I noted in our previous article do not appear to have subsided just yet, at least with regards to the fund being able to stabilize its earnings.

(Source: SEC)

The latest Section 19 notice also shows that the March distribution (at the old rate of $0.0350) was only 40% covered by net investment income, with the remainder coming from ROC. At the new rate of $0.0275, the coverage from NII is only 50% assuming that the earnings remain constant.

In terms of NAV stability, the fund has seen only a partial recovery from the lows reached last year. The NAV currently still sits below the psychological $5 level, while also being significantly lower than the NAV value one year ago. Coupled with the low coverage of 66%, this suggests that the new distribution should not be considered to be very safe, despite the -21% cut last week. While I don't expect another reduction to be imminent given the last cut was announced just last week, investors should be mindful of this possibility in the months ahead, especially if the NAV starts to trend downwards again.

Data by YCharts

We're currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund ((CEF)) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.