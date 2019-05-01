Tracking Chinese Copper Demand; Antofagasta Is Our Preferred Play For Upside Exposure

Antofagasta is our preferred play to assert upside exposure to copper this year.

We expect an acceleration in Chinese copper demand later this year following the turnaround in the Chinese economy.

Chinese copper demand has disappointed so far this year, based on our bottom-up analysis.

Since Chinese copper demand represents around half of global copper demand, we believe that it is essential to assess the current state of Chinese copper demand as accurately as possible to anticipate the future price direction of copper.

In our research, we model Chinese copper demand on a bottom-up basis, as follows:

Source: Orchid Research

While it is important to review all the downstream copper sectors, copper from the power sector accounts for the largest part of Chinese copper demand and as such, we will focus more closely on it.

Source: Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, apart from air conditioners production which should robust growth (+22% YoY in Q1), other downstream industries consuming the red metal post negative growth.

Most importantly, the contraction in power grid investment deepened in March (-34% YoY) after a 9% YoY fall in the first two months of 2019.

Our China copper consumption index (3CI) is therefore in negative territory, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Orchid Research

While the current state of Chinese copper demand appears to be disappointing so far this year, what will drive the copper price is the forward Chinese copper demand.

In this regard, we note that the Chinese economy has enjoyed a turnaround in Q1, mainly driven by a notable easing in fiscal/monetary policy by Chinese authorities. This should translate in stronger copper demand in the coming quarters, we think.

More specifically on the power sector, it is important to note that investment in power grid tends to be higher in the last two years of a five-year period (2015-2020). This is especially true considering that the Chinese government remains cautious regarding the stability of the current economic recovery and as such, it should remain willing to boost infrastructure investment, as China State Grid investment signals.

Source: JPM

Against this, we believe that copper prices will trend higher in the coming months and next year.

To assert upside exposure to copper, two approaches are possible: 1)playing the copper price (via ETF or the futures market) or 2)playing mining shares.

While we would have preferred to play the copper price rather than miners in 2015 when balance sheets were weak, we feel now more confident to play the miners at this juncture because balance sheets have notably improved since 2016 and are now in a strong position. The chart from Jefferies illustrates nicely our point.

Source: Jefferies

Based on this metric, we particularly like Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF).

While a number of mining company shares remains undervalued based on EV/EBITDA multiples, we find that Antofagasta is one of the cheapest among its peers.

Source: Macquarie

Our 12-month price target is USD 14 per share, a 20% upside from current level. Our view assumes that investors, who have been cautious since the recovery in copper prices since the year-start, will gradually move from defensive plays (Rio, BHP, Anglo) to more leveraged plays like Antofagasta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.