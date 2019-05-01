Parker-Hannifin: Lord Deal Looks Solid

Parker-Hannifin (PH) has announced a bolt-on deal which initially was welcomed by investors, as enthusiasm faded a bit after the news was priced in. I must say that I like the deal and valuation of Parker-Hannifin at large as I am looking to expand a tiny position on potential dips of this long-term value creator.

The Deal

Parker-Hannifin has reached a deal to acquire privately held Lord Corporation in a $3.67 billion cash deal. Lord is based in North Carolina and is a privately-held company which has been around for nearly a century, currently employing over 3,000 workers.

The company generates about $1.1 billion in sales from adhesives, coatings and specialty materials as well as vibration and motion control technologies. These products and technologies are used in aerospace, automotive and industrial markets.

The deal is driven by strategic benefits with the addition of complementary products in similar markets as scale and shared services should allow for synergies to be realised as well. PH is especially happy with the addition of greater exposure to the aerospace market, high-end automotive and industrial automation.

The company believes that the deal will be accretive to both organic growth and EBITDA margins, as well as cash flows and earnings per share, which sounds compelling. The real kicker has to come from cost synergies, seen at $125 million a year although the full run rate of synergies will not be achieved until 2023.

About Those Calculations

The nearly $3.7 billion deal does not come cheap at 3.3 times sales, yet the margins of the acquired business are quite solid. The purchase price comes in at 15.1 times adjusted EBITDA, suggesting that adjusted EBITDA runs at $243 million a year. The real potential comes from the targeted synergies, as full realisation of synergies should reduce the EBITDA multiple to 9.9 times which looks rather compelling. That being said, the $125 million synergy target looks optimistic, perhaps too optimistic, equal to about 11% of total sales.

Reality is that the impact on all of PH is rather modest as the company itself is a $14.3 billion business already in 2018, suggesting a roughly 7-8% increase in pro-forma revenues.

The Market Reaction

The market initially liked the acquisition. Note that PH itself generates about $2.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA each year. The 132 million shares which are outstanding traded at $183 ahead of the deal announcement, for a $24 billion equity valuation. Including net debt (and some pension liabilities), the enterprise value amounts to 29 billion, at about 12 times EBITDA.

That makes that the deal multiples looks high, yet the company is buying a higher margin business with rapid growth in return, as synergies could reduce the multiple to 10 times EBITDA. The reasonable multiples and quality of the business was probably the reason why shares rose by $7 per share at first in response to the deal announcement, corresponding to nearly a billion in value being created, but that move largely faded.

Net debt, at around +$5 billion ahead of the deal, will essentially double to $9 billion as this remains manageable given the earnings power of PH. With $2.5 billion in EBITDA on its own, and Lord adding about $225 million in synergies (and $350 million following realisation of synergies), leverage ratios are seen around 3.1 times if synergies are included, otherwise at 3.3 times.

In terms of the earnings picture, we can make the following conclusion. Alongside the second quarter earnings release, the company guided for earnings per share to come in at $11.35-$11.85 per share. This comes in at $1.50-$1.56 billion in actual dollar terms. Lord is expected to contribute $188 million in EBIT. Assuming 4% cost of financing on a $3.675 billion deal, incremental interest expenses are seen at $147 million. This simplified calculation suggests $41 million in pre-tax earnings contribution. With a 20% tax rate, that works down to a $0.25 per share accretion number. If synergies are fully realised, accretion could come in at another $0.75 per share!

What Now?

Trading at $182 per share, the valuation of PH looks largely fair. Shares trade at around 15-16 times earnings, as multiples could easily fall another turn if promised synergies are realised, although leverage is relatively high already as well of course.

So while the earnings multiples are very modest, specifically given the strong positioning of the firm, reality is that this remains a cyclical business despite differentiation efforts and improved positioning towards long-term growth markets, although leverage is a bit on the high side.

Reality is that PH is an incredibly well-run business in the long run and structurally trades at more compelling valuations than many peers in the wider industrial space. While the somewhat larger increase in leverage is concerning at generally a good point in the economic cycle, I do not expect major problems on this front just yet as cash flow generation is strong and organic growth is very solid. While the run-up from $40 in 2009 was very impressive, reality is that the recent momentum has not been that strong. This comes after shares traded above the $200 mark already in early 2018 and essentially have been stagnant for about two years' time by now.

Last time I checked on the shares was the summer of 2018 as I noted that higher earnings and lower expectations marked greater appeal just after the Clarcor deal closed. Shares traded in the $155s at the time as I noted that those levels were cheap enough to start to look compelling and buy the dip. I have indeed bought a small position, but nothing more than a handful of shares in order to gain a spot on my watchlist. For now, I am looking to add on the dip on the back of continued growth and more reasonable valuations.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long small position