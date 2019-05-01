Eaton Keeping Its Ducks In A Row And Still Undervalued

Operating leverage and cyclicality are still issues in the Hydraulics business, but Aero is ramping up and the electrical businesses look solid.

In the context of my general view of “long-cycle good, short-cycle bad”, Eaton’s (ETN) performance was largely as I expected in the first quarter. The stock performance also continues to support my general idea that Eaton, along with Honeywell (HON) is a better-than-average choice right now, as the shares have outperformed its industrial peers since the fourth quarter report (though not keeping pace with Honeywell!).

I still have my worries about shorter-cycle industrial markets, but I think Eaton’s broad exposure to a wide range of end-markets across a wide range of geographies helps insulate it somewhat, and I think the company is well-placed to benefit from growth opportunities in areas like data centers, aerospace, and perhaps some renewed vigor in oil & gas. The shares aren’t dramatically cheap, but still offer relatively decent upside in a sector where a lot of names have gotten pricey and where expectations have gotten more and more demanding.

A Duck-Like First Quarter – Quiet On The Surface, But Lots Of Paddling Underneath

Looking at Eaton’s first quarter results is a little like watching a duck on a lake – everything seems serene on top, but there’s some furious paddling underneath. In this case, while the “headline” numbers for revenue and operating income were in line with expectations, the individual components had a little more divergence as that short-cycle/long-cycle split became more clear.

Revenue rose 1% as reported and a little less than 4% in organic terms – not a great result, but not awful in the larger context of weak short-cycle names like 3M (MMM) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and stronger longer-cycle names like Honeywell. Gross margin improved respectably (up 60bp), and operating income rose 6%, with 50bp of margin improvement.

Looking at the segments, the Electrical Products and Energy & Safety Solutions businesses basically tracked the healthy results seen at ABB (ABB) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) in their electrification businesses. Revenue rose 5% in the EP and 8% in the ESS business, or around 6% on a consolidated basis, versus the 5% growth in ABB’s Electrification Products segment and the 7% growth in Schneider’s Energy Management business. EP revenue was just a smidge below the sell-side average, while ESS was a little less than 1% above. Segment income rose 8% in EP and 15% in ESS, with EP beating by about $0.03 and ESS in line. Margin improvement of 80bp and 120bp was far better than what ABB posted (Schneider doesn’t provide quarterly profit information).

Given some of its shorter-cycle characteristics, I’m not surprised that Hydraulics revenue rose just 1% this quarter, though I’m a little surprised that it missed by 5% given the general lack of love for this business on the Street (I think the Street expected better uplift from heavy equipment demand). Segment profit declined 11% (100bp of margin contraction) and missed expectations by $0.03, and the operating leverage of this segment remains a concern and a key work-in-progress.

Vehicle revenue was down 6%, missing by about 6%, but I believe at least some of the miss may be attributable to accounting for the JV with Cummins (CMI) (where revenue grew 27%), but auto markets are clearly weak now. Segment profits declined almost 8%, though margin improved 170bp yoy, and earnings missed by about $0.02. eMobility revenue rose 9%, missing slightly, and the earnings here are still trivial.

Following Honeywell, Eaton had a strong quarter in Aerospace, with 11% growth that was a little better than expected. Profits rose 30% (almost four points of margin improvement) and beat expectations by $0.03.

Mixed Markets Making For Moderate Growth

I think Eaton’s first quarter could be fairly reflective of what this year is going to look like – ongoing health and improvement in longer-cycle markets and more stress and volatility in shorter-cycle markets, with organic growth somewhere around 4%.

Looking at bookings, EP was up 4% and ESS was up 8%, with management citing healthy residential and industrial demand in North America and healthy data center demand. I’m concerned that industrial demand could be at risk, but I like the opportunities in residential and commercial, particularly if stimulus measures in China gain more traction. I also like the data center market on an ongoing basis for Eaton, Schneider, and others.

Hydraulics orders were down 11% and this is the segment I’m most concerned about for 2019, and the one I think could see the most weakness if economic conditions deteriorate further. Aerospace orders were up 18% and I have no real worries about this business through 2020.

The Outlook

With a basically in-line quarter and basically in-line guidance (lower expectations for Hydraulics and Vehicle, but some offset from Aero and Electrical), I’m not doing much with my model at this point. I expect 2019 to be a slightly above-trend year for Eaton, and I’m valuing the company on the basis of long-term revenue growth of only around 3% (one of the slower-growing companies I follow). I do expect a little margin uplift from here (management talked about some of their plans to improve margins at the recent investor day), but I’m still only looking for long-term FCF growth in the low-to-mid single-digits.

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Eaton can still produce a high single-digit annualized return from here. Likewise, even though Eaton’s margins and returns (ROIC, et al) are far from the best in the multi-industrial space, I still believe the shares are modestly undervalued on an EV/EBTIDA basis.

The Bottom Line

Eaton’s lower structural growth rate, lower margins, and greater cyclicality, is almost certainly why the shares don’t keep pace with the likes of Honeywell and Roper (ROP). I’d never call Eaton a best-of-breed, but I do think it is better than the Street gives it credit for, and in the context of a market which prices at least some multi-industrials on the assumption of everything going right, I think there’s still worthwhile upside at Eaton even if things just go “okay”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.