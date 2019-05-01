Microsoft's Strong Results May Push Shares Even Higher

Microsoft (MSFT) has soared since reporting better than expected results on both the top and bottom lines. Now, options betting and the technical charts suggest the stock may rise even higher, to as high as $141 by the middle of July.

It's no wonder why the stock is red-hot, and traders keep betting the stock will rise. The company's cloud and subscriber-based products just crushed it during the company's fiscal third quarter. The Azure business grew 73%, while Dynamic 365 and commercial Office 365 rose 43% and 30% respectively. Meanwhile, the entire intelligent cloud business segment grew a stunning 22.2% to $9.65 billion. It isn't only top-line growth either, because the company's two other business units delivered substantial operating margin improvements, driving the earnings beat.

Betting On The Stock To Rise

The open interest for the options expiring on July 19 at the $135 and $140 strike price has increased in recent days. The calls at the $135 strike price have increased by approximately 5,000 contracts to roughly 17,850 in total. Meanwhile, the $140 calls have climbed by approximately 6,600 open contracts to a total of about 9,400. It is a big jump for both contracts.

For the buyer of the $135 calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $137.30. Additionally, to earn a profit on the $140, the shares would need to increase to $141, a gain of about 9% from the stock’s current price of $127.75 on May 1.

Together the two sets of options have a combined dollar value of about $5.1 million, a big bet considering how much the stock may need to rise to earn a profit.

Running Away

The technical chart also suggests the stock may continue to rise to around $140. The stock broke out following results, gapping higher, creating a bullish technical pattern known as a runaway gap. It appears the stock is now consolidating ahead of its next move higher.

Cloud Drives The Top

It is all about the cloud for Microsoft, with the business segment's revenue rising 22.25%, easily outpacing its other two business units: Productivity and Business Processes (PBP), and Personal Computing (PC).

Driving The Bottom

What is most interesting is that the Cloud business despite growing the fastest on the top is not delivering as much to the bottom line. When digging deep, operating income for PBP increased to approximately 39%, up from 34.6% last year. Meanwhile, the PC business operating margin increased to 29.5% from 25.4%. The Cloud's operating margin remained flat around 33.5%. It might suggest that the company is spending a lot to garner all that top line cloud growth at the moment.

It's a strategy of using the cloud to drive top-line revenue growth, while using its other business segments to drive the profit growth

Revenue F3Q'19 F3Q'18 Productivity and Business Processes $ 10,242 $ 9,006 13.72% Intelligent Cloud $ 9,649 $ 7,896 22.20% Personal Computing $ 10,680 $ 9,917 7.69% Operating Income Productivity and Business Processes $ 3,979 $ 3,115 27.74% Intelligent Cloud $ 3,208 $ 2,654 20.87% Personal Computing $ 3,154 $ 2,523 25.01% Operating Margin Productivity and Business Processes 38.85% 34.59% 4.26% Intelligent Cloud 33.25% 33.61% -0.36% Personal Computing 29.53% 25.44% 4.09%

(Data From Microsoft)

Analysts Up Numbers

The better than expected results from the company has caused analysts to raise estimates on the stock for the balance of Fiscal 2019. Since reporting results, consensus estimates have increased by over 3% to $4.58 per share and are now expected to grow by 18% this year. Forecasts for next year have increased as well to $5.10, and are now expected to grow over 11%

Data by YCharts

Risks - No Longer Cheap

The stock is starting to get expensive based on the estimates for the earnings growth slowdown next year, with the stock trading at 22 times fiscal 2021 estimates. That is also at the upper end of its historical range over the past three years. The company will need to continue to deliver strong results, prompting analysts to raise estimates even higher to keep the stock price rising much from here.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, should the stock fail to advance, the chart does suggest the shares may decline to around $116.

The Right Plan In Place

At this point, Microsoft appears to have the right plan in place, using the Cloud business to drive top line growth and its two other business units to drive the bottom line.

It's no wonder why there are bets for the equity to keep rising.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.