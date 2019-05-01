Big 5 Sporting Goods' Positive Comps Do Not Tell The Story

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) did not move meaningfully when the company posted Q1 results after the market close on Tuesday. While the company is touting its 4.6% increase in same-store sales growth, management failed to acknowledge how poor the two-year stacked trend remains, as well as the overall health of the business going forward. Let's dig into the Q1 results and examine why I still believe investors should stay away from the beleaguered retailer.

Top Line Growth - a Function of Easy Comparisons

Total sales at Big 5 grew 4.7% y/y to $245.3 million on same-store sales growth of 4.6%. Management cheered the quarter as a "very strong first quarter" and sounded particularly enthusiastic about January and February, saying:

The quarter got off to a phenomenal start. We comped up in the high-teens in January by capitalizing on favorable weather trends with our winter-related product sales up in the very high double-digit. In February, we comped up in the positive mid single-digit."

Management's commentary neglects a salient point - comps were down 7.5% y/y in Q1'18 with a significant decline in apparel, which was down 10.3% y/y as a category. Thus, the strong winter weather simply recovered some of the lost sales from Q1'18. Sales remain down from the $252.6 million the company achieved in Q1'17. The two-year stacked comp trend remains negative, down 2.9%, though this is a sequential improvement compared to Q4.

Gross Margin Struggling; SG&A Remains Too High

Gross margin did not improve with comp growth, falling 20 basis points y/y to 30.9% of sales, though management noted that merchandise margin was virtually flat. Management attributed the decline to a change in capitalized distribution costs as a result of lower inventory. Though likely true, it does not bode well for Big 5 that a meaningful increase in comps was unable to drive gross margin expansion.

From an SG&A perspective, Big 5 is doing an admirable job managing expenses, though SG&A remains too high. SG&A declined about 180 basis points y/y to 29.6% of sales as the company reduced print advertising and begins to reallocate advertising dollars to digital. Thus far, the decline in advertising expense appears to have little impact on sales. Nevertheless, the company must continue to cut SG&A to combat higher labor costs.

Overall, Big 5 generated an operating margin of 1.3%. After interest and tax expenses, this left just $1.7 million for net income, driving EPS of just $0.08 per share. Even during a "strong" quarter, Big 5 remains structurally challenged from a profitability perspective.

Balance Sheet - Not a Dramatic Improvement

Big 5's operating cash flow in Q1 came in at a robust $12.5 million, though this is primarily a function of the company's ability to reduce inventory by 7.7% y/y to $296.2 million. This sounds promising, but investors should be cognizant that the decline in inventory left the company short on inventory in Q1, leaving sales and margin on the table. Additionally, this winter inventory will need to be replenished going into the winter of 2020. If the weather doesn't cooperate, inventory (and comps) could revert to Q1'18 levels.

In addition, borrowing declined by $20 million from Q4'18 and declined $23.5 million y/y. Revolver borrowings are seasonal and I would not be particularly excited about this development. Big 5's cash balance was an anemic $5.3 million at the end of Q1, and Big 5 will burn a minimum of $1.1 million paying out its quarterly dividend. Big 5's liquidity and the potential for a cash crunch remain pertinent issues.

Guidance Poor, Stay Away

After a "strong" Q1, management did not forecast this dynamic to last long, guiding to +/- low single digit same-store sales and a loss of $0.04-0.12 per share, even sharper than the prior year period. The company remains structurally challenged from a profitability perspective, with no digital presence, and a poor balance sheet. I do not expect this situation to end well, and I would avoid the stock at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.