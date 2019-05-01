Comcast: Improving Investor Confidence Should Help Drive Its Share Price Higher

Investment Thesis

Comcast (CMCSA) had another strong quarter in Q1 2019. The company continues to experience strong growth in its cable segment thanks to strong subscribers add and EBITDA margin expansion. Looking forward, we believe there is still a long runway of growth in its high-speed Internet business. In addition, Comcast’s balance sheet continues to improve with its net debt to EBITDA ratio declining to 3.2x in Q1 2019 from the high of 3.5x at the closing of its Sky acquisition. Comcast’s shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. We believe the company is a good investment choice for dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Comcast delivered double-digit top and bottom lines growth thanks to its inclusion of revenue and earnings from its Sky acquisition in Q3 2018. The company saw its revenue grew by 17.9% to $26.9 billion in Q1 2019. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA and EPS grew by 18.1% and 16.9% respectively.

Positive NBCUniversal Growth

In Comcast’s NBCUniversal, its revenue declined by 12.5% year over year. If we exclude Olympic revenue that happened in 2018, the revenue growth would have been positive (3.2% growth in cable networks, and 7.1% growth broadcast television). Its adjusted EBITDA (excluding Olympic) actually grew by 2.9% year over year.

Strong High-Speed Internet subscriber growth

We are very pleased to see another strong quarter from its cable segment. In Q1 2019, Comcast added about 300 thousand subscribers to its cable network. This included net additions of 375 thousand high speed Internet customers. Unfortunately, the company still lost 121,000 video customers in Q1 2019.

The strong subscribers add coupled with growth in average billing per user has resulted in revenue growth of 4.2% year over year. Its EBITDA margin also expanded to 40.1% in Q1 2019. This was an increase of 2 percentage points. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA grew by about 10% year over year.

Reasons why we believe investor confidence will improve

Integration of its Sky acquisition will result in significant synergies

In Q1 2019, Comcast’s newly acquired Sky business saw its revenue grew by 1.9% on a constancy currency basis. The revenue growth was primarily due to 4% growth in its total subscribers (23.7 million customers). However, its adjusted EBITDA declined by 11.3% year over year to $663 million. The decline was primarily due to higher sports programming costs. We are not concerned about this decline in EBITDA. Instead, we see EBITDA growth through significant synergies. In fact, management still projects synergies of $500 million from its Sky acquisition in the next couple of years.

Favorable industry trend in broadband Internet

According to a report published by USTelecom: The Broadband Association, the total fixed broadband connections should reach 112 million connections by the end of 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. household fixed broadband Internet penetration rate is also expected to reach 81%. This penetration rate is still far from reaching saturation. We think it may take at least 5~10 years from now for the penetration rate to reach saturation. We think Comcast should continue to enjoy solid growth in high-speed Internet subscriber adds in the next few years. Besides Internet subscribers growth, demand for online video and music services should result in higher data usages from its subscribers. In addition, it will also result in many of its subscribers upgrading to higher speed services. This should result in solid growth in Comcast’s average billing per user.

Investment in its cable business should provide a long runway of growth

Comcast has a strategy to grow its cable Internet business. The company is expected to gradually upgrade its network to 10 Gigabit Internet in the next few years. This should allow it to maintain its competitive advantage over its peers. Besides offering broadband Internet, Comcast also has a lineup of services such as X1 platform, home security services, and Flex. These services should strengthen its relationship with its existing customers.

Improving balance sheet

When Comcast closed its Sky acquisition, its pro forma net debt to EBITDA ratio climbed up to 3.5x from 2.0x. Fortunately, its strong free cash flow generation ($4.6 billion in Q1 2019) has allowed it to gradually reduce its leverage. After two quarters, its net debt to EBITDA ratio is now down to 3.2x. We are confident that the company will be able to gradually improve the leverage to sub 3.0x by the end of the year. This should help improve investor’s confidence on its balance sheet.

Attractive Valuation

Comcast is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.8x. As can be seen from the chart below, Comcast’s EV to EBITDA ratio continues to trade at a discount to its peers. Charter Communications (CHTR) and Cable One (CABO) are trading at forward EV to EBITDA ratios of 9.8x and 12.6x respectively. Keep in mind that Comcast’s business also includes media business, which is supposed to be valued at a higher EV to EBITDA multiple (usually over 10x). Therefore, we believe Comcast’s cable assets continues to trade at a discount to its peers.

A growing 1.8%-yielding dividend

Comcast has consistently increased its dividend every year. The company has recently announced to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.19 per share to $0.21 per share. The increase represents a growth rate of 10.5% year over year. Comcast has a low dividend payout ratio of 26.6% in the past 12-months (based on its free cash flow). This low payout ratio coupled with its growth outlook should enable it to continue to increase its dividend on a yearly basis in the next few years. Despite its recent surge in share price since the beginning of the year, its dividend yield is still towards the high end of its past 5-year yield range. Therefore, we believe Comcast shares are still trading at an attractive valuation for dividend growth investors.

Risks and Challenges

FTTH Deployment by DSL providers

As its rivals gradually ramp up the deployments of fiber-to-the-home, Comcast high-speed Internet business may face the risk of intensified competition.

Change of consumer tastes

There is a trend of shifting consumer behavior as more and more consumers abandon traditional television towards other forms of video content such as YouTube and Netflix. If this trend accelerates, it will negatively impact Comcast’s revenue.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Comcast should continue to perform well in 2019 and beyond thanks to strong high-speed Internet revenue growth. Its strong cash flow generation should support future dividend growth. Despite a decent run to its share price since the beginning of the year, the company’s share price remains undervalued compare to its cable peers. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, Comcast remains a good investment choice, as it offers both capital gain and dividend growth.

