USO: Time To Play Friday's Sell-Off

Investment thesis

Last Friday's crude market sell-off weighed significantly on the United States Oil Fund LP (USO). Despite this technical correction, investors seeking to benefit from oil markets lift should jump on the occasion, given strong crude speculative sentiment and increasing global supply risks.

USO - The United States Oil Fund LP

USO tracks the vagaries of US spot oil prices through near-month futures contracts on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark. While being one of the largest and most liquid instrument to get direct exposure to the vagaries of crude markets. Lately, the Fund has been able to replicate WTI evolutions thoroughly, as shown in the charts below:

Source: Nasdaq

One drawback of USO is that it is particularly sensitive to short-term changes in spot prices, which can result in heavy roll costs, given its concentration on next-month future contract.

Meanwhile, the Fund's exposure to June WTI crude future contract decreased marginally, reaching an overall positioning of 49.75% and closed its US dollar exposure:

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if they did not sell shares. Despite that, USO replicates effectively short-term moves in crude prices, while providing low incurred costs.

USO offers an expense ratio 0.84% and an average spread in the last 60-day of 0.08%, which are slightly above most of its small competitors (OIL, OILX and DBO). However, USO handles that with a huge asset base of $1.54B and a massive daily liquidity of $232.93m.

Crude and petroleum stocks

During the week, American oil storage advance slightly on the April 12-19 period, up 1.2% (w/w) to 460.6m barrels, EIA shows. With this slim lift, oil seasonality improves on a yearly basis, establishing in a surplus of 7.2% or 30 896k barrels, but still stands in a deficit of 3.3% or 15 898k barrels compared to the 5-year average. Nevertheless and despite this advance, US crude storage picture provides support to USO.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the other side, refined petroleum stock dip pursues, marking a six consecutive weekly drop. On the corresponding period, gasoline storage declined 0.93% (w/w) to 225.8m barrels, whereas distillates decreased slower, down 0.52% (w/w) to 127m barrels. That being said, refined stocks seasonality heads further south, reaching new yearly lows, amid recent weak refining utilization rates.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Beside, American crude output heads slightly up on the week, up 0.83% (w/w) to 12.2m barrels, however latest Baker Hughes oil rig count shows a robust decline in active crude rigs, down 21 (w/w) on the April 18-27 period. This should weigh significantly on US oil production in the coming weeks, bringing positive momentum to USO shares.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

On the other hand, US crude balance worsens significantly during the week. While exports lifted 11.68% (w/w) to 2.68m barrels, net imports vigorous climb offset it totally, up 24.42% (w/w) to 4.47m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Latest Commitment of Traders report shows that net speculative length on Nymex crude contract lifted robustly, up 6.23% (w/w) to 547 359 contracts on the April 16-23 period, whereas USO advanced 3.14% (w/w) to $13.79 per share.

Source: CFTC

During the week, net spec length advance is attributable to both long accumulations, up 4.64% (w/w) to 644 670 contracts and short coverings, down 3.51% (w/w) to 97 311 contracts. With this healthy build, interest for the black commodity recovers, following last's week stabilization and is close to overtaking latest highs reached last October. This situation is likely to persist until upcoming OPEC reunion and recent crude market technical correction should provide an interesting entry level for bullish investors.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude climbed 97.45% or 277 211 contracts, whereas USO's YTD performance lifted 24.67% to $13.09 per share.

Oil backdrop modifications

Since my previous article published on April 10, USO withdrew slightly, following Friday's sell-off. Going forward and with Iranian oil waivers set to expire this week, crude markets are likely to recover from Friday's technical correction, given increasing global supply risks coupled with latest signs of robust U.S growth, turning at 3.2% on an annualized basis.

For now, the baseline scenario for OPEC+ meeting in late June seems to start heading towards an oil production raise, covering Iran's supply shortfall, despite Russia's divergent view on the subject.

Besides, crude futures price curve stabilized on short-term maturities, indicating that market fears concerning oversupply have dissipated. On prompt month deliveries, the forward curve steepens its backwardation pattern, which is likely to sustain crude pricing and USO shares.

In this context and despite the surprising oil storage build, crude futures and USO shares are likely to benefit from further upside, amid strong crude speculative sentiment and growing supply risks. Therefore, my bullish view remains intact and I maintain my long positioning on USO shares.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.