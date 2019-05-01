Hess Corp. Is Turning Around

Hess Corp. (HES) has recently reported strong quarterly results which exceeded my expectations. The company is well positioned to grow earnings and cash flows in the future as it ramps up production from the Bakken Shale play, brings the offshore Guyana project online in less than 12 months, and capitalizes on the oil price recovery. The company may continue to burn cash flows in the short-term but I don't see this as a major problem since Hess has ample liquidity to bridge the funding gap. In the long-run, however, Hess will likely swing to free cash flows.

Hess Corp., which has significant operations in North Dakota’s Bakken Shale formation, is a relatively higher cost operator than many Permian Basin oil producers. Previously, I wrote that the company will find it difficult to report a quarterly profit if oil prices remain within the $50 to $55 a barrel range. In the first quarter, the US oil ended up averaging a little less than $55 a barrel so I expected a net loss from Hess in its quarterly results. However, the company reported a quarterly profit of $32 million, or $0.09 per share, as opposed to a loss of $0.27 per share in 1Q18 and a loss of $0.31 per share in 4Q18.

Hess didn’t receive any major support from oil prices in 1Q19 since its realized selling price was actually 5.7% lower on a year-over-year basis and nearly flat on a sequential basis. Instead, the company swung to profits due to its own solid operational performance marked by strong growth in production and cut in expenses. In other words, Hess swung to profitability due to its self-help measures as opposed to the market forces, which is commendable since this benefit could be sustainable.

Hess’s total oil and gas production increased by 19% from a year earlier to 278,000 boe per day (ex. Libya), largely due to 34% increase in production from the US to 203,000 boe per day. Hess produced 133,000 boe per day from North Dakota in 1Q19, depicting a gain of 18% from a year earlier, and 70,000 boe per day from the US offshore projects, showing an increase of 29% from 1Q18. Nearly all of North Dakota’s production came from the Bakken shale oil play. Adjusted profits from the core exploration and production division climbed from $12 million in 1Q18 to $109 million in 1Q19, with a vast majority of the gains coming due to an increase in volumes.

Hess, however, continues to burn cash flows. In the first quarter, the company delivered $635 million of cash flow from operations ahead of changes in working capital but it spent $671 million as cash capital expenditure (E&P and midstream). As a result, it outspent cash flows by $36 million ($635Mn-$671Mn). On an adjusted basis, the capital expenditure was $669 million, including $542 million of E&P capital and $127 million of midstream capital. This results in an adjusted cash flow deficit of $34 million ($635Mn-$669Mn).

However, I believe Hess’s future outlook is looking great. That’s because oil prices have improved substantially to $64.36 a barrel at the time of this writing, depicting a gain of 17% from the first quarter average. I believe the prices could remain high due to growing global crude oil demand, supply reduction from the OPEC and its partners, decrease in Iranian oil exports, and weak output from non-OPEC producers (ex. North America) due to years of underinvestment. The improvement in oil prices will push Hess’s earnings and cash flows higher in the coming quarters.

Additionally, I believe Hess will also continue growing production in the coming quarters, particularly from the Bakken where it has increased drilling activity. Hess has worked at an average of six rigs at the Bakken which drilled 38 rigs in the first quarter, up from a quarterly average of four rigs which were used to drill 25.5 rigs in the second half of 2018. That should push the company’s oil volumes higher. I expect Hess to keep the drilling activity levels elevated in the future as compared to last year which will allow it to achieve its long-term target of growing total Bakken volumes to 200,000 boe per day by 2021. This shows a strong gain of almost 54% from 1Q19. For now, the company appears to be on track to hit this year’s Bakken production target of between 135,000 and 145,000 boe per day.

Note that almost 70% of these Bakken volumes are sold close to Brent prices which trade at a premium over WTI. Therefore, the increase in production from Bakken shale can have a positive impact on Hess’s pricing levels and profit margins. I believe from 2020, when the highly anticipated Guyana project comes online, Hess’s cash costs and DD&A charges on a per barrel basis will decline which will push its profit margins and earnings even higher.

The offshore Guyana oil project, which is operated by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and is 30% owned by Hess, is looking even better than before. This is a high-quality asset with outstanding reservoir quality, low development costs, and one of the lowest breakeven costs among all major global offshore and shale oil projects. Until the start of the year, the project was estimated to hold five billion barrels of oil equivalent resources but the size of the asset base has been climbing since Exxon Mobil and Hess have been making new oil finds. In its latest quarterly results, Hess said that Guyana now holds 5.5 billion barrels of resources and also revealed three new discoveries (Yellowtail-1, Tilapia-1, and Haimara-1).

The new finds can push the size of the resource base even higher. Hess expects to eventually work with at least five floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) which will pump more than 750,000 gross barrels of oil per day by 2025, of which Hess’s share will likely be 225,000 bpd. I believe production will likely continue climbing beyond 2021 as Exxon Mobil and Hess tap into all 13 oil discoveries announced so far.

I believe the impact of the Guyana project on Hess’s production, earnings, and cash flow, will start becoming apparent from next year when the first phase of Liza is placed into service in the first quarter of 2020 which is slated to produce 120,000 bopd (gross production). Remember, these are high-quality barrels that capture premium Brent-linked prices and have a breakeven cost of as low as $25 a barrel. Once the oil starts flowing from Guyana, it will likely accelerate Hess’s earnings and cash flow growth.

As for cash flows, I expect Hess to continue running a deficit in the short-term. The company’s operating cash flows will likely move higher on the back of improvement in oil prices and production growth but its impact may get offset by an increase in capital expenditure. The company spent $542 million of E&P CapEx in the first quarter which is substantially lower than the quarterly run rate of $725 million based on the company’s annual guidance of $2.9 billion. But in the coming quarter, I expect CapEx to climb substantially. In fact, the company’s has forecast E&P CapEx of $750 million for the second quarter which shows an increase of 38% from 1Q19. Consequently, the company might continue burning cash.

However, I believe the cash flow deficit will likely be temporary. An increase in high margin production from Bakken and particularly from Guyana should accelerate the company’s cash flow growth, pushing it to free cash flows in the near future. As for the ongoing deficit, it likely won’t be significant and will get easily funded by the company’s liquidity of almost $5.8 billion, as per my estimate. The liquidity includes cash reserves of $2.3 billion and $3.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. The company has recently entered into a new credit facility which matures in May 2023 and has replaced the previous revolver which had a January 2021 maturity.

Hess has been one of the best performing large-cap oil stocks, rising by 59% on a year-to-date basis. It has easily outperformed by its E&P peers as well as the broader energy industry which have posted gains of 17.4% and 16% respectively, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) and SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE). This has made Hess one of the most expensive E&P stocks, with shares trading 37-times next year’s earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. I believe the company’s shares are currently priced to perfection. I rate the stock a hold and a buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.