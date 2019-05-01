Facebook Is Better Than Twitter

We'll dig into why we think our forecasts for Facebook may be conservative, and why we think our forecasts for Twitter could be aggressive.

Image Source: Jurgen Appelo

Comparing and Contrasting the User Experience

We're not going to beat around the bush. We like Facebook (FB) much more than we like Twitter (TWTR). We'll dig into the numbers, but we think it has to come down to user experience. Granted, our President of Investment Research Brian Nelson is probably the worst at social media. Often is the joke that for him to get 100,000 followers on Twitter, he'd have to start with 200,000. The bottom line, however, is that maybe it's not entirely his fault. Twitter is an interesting beast, and here's why.

The most followed personalities basically control the information flow. It is near-impossible for those with great ideas that may contradict such opinions to gain exposure. Remember, those with a large number of social media followers are obviously good at social media, and they know not to give voice to contradictory opinions. This has, in our view, created a divisive society, one in which is based almost entirely on confirmation bias. How this dynamic will unfold in the coming decades is anyone's guess, but it certainly is not a good thing.

Twitter simply has to find a way to get the minority opinion surfaced. It's not good enough to be able to tweet to one's followers, but there has to be an index to find people with shared interests. Most that are on Twitter can't even find their own friends and colleagues. It's an impossible situation, and thus far, it seems that Twitter has only been going in the wrong direction. Even for those that can afford ads, they don't seem to be finding the right followers, and what incentive is there for those that already control the information flow to follow a contrary opinion?

While Twitter has to deal with these problems, it seems like Facebook has a clear road to becoming the most important Internet property in history. We have been pounding the table on Facebook because we believe the company may eventually become the "new Internet," and we saw a little of that when it launched Instagram Checkout. Why do users have to leave Facebook's Internet properties when it truly dominates social media and may very well come to dominate e-commerce. We don't think Amazon (AMZN) will eat Facebook's lunch. We think Facebook will eat Amazon's lunch.

Twitter, on the other hand, has become more of a news service. It is overflowing with political commentary, and while many may enjoy it for that, we're just not sure how much that truly resonates with the mom-and-pop business or the small-time user. This stands in stark contrast with Facebook, where connections are much stronger. Frankly, nobody knows why people follow certain people on Twitter and then unfollow them in short order. There's not a lot of reasoning behind it. Twitter, however, continues to dominate the mindset of the media and even the President of the United States, who met with CEO Jack Dorsey.

Let's get down to brass tacks. As they stand today, what do we think Facebook and Twitter are worth on the basis of enterprise valuation? This analysis doesn't include the considerable upside potential that could come with Facebook growing exponentially into e-commerce and leveraging its social connections. The future for Twitter is less clear, and engagement rates remain pitiful, to say the least. Some tweets from personalities that have millions of followers receive but a few hundred likes. For others with thousands of followers, they don't get any likes or retweets. How can they possibly grow? Something's not right with Twitter, and if Jack doesn't fix it, that something might be the downfall of the company.

Facebook's Valuation

Image Source: Valuentum

We don't think Facebook's valuation has a lot of downside uncertainty. Perhaps, the dot-com bubble continues to weigh on long-term investors' minds, but Facebook is about as healthy as any blue chip stock out there. The company generates significant free cash flow, and its net balance sheet is simply overflowing with net cash. It is hugely profitable, and this after what it expects to spend to internally improve data security. What's more, not only is Facebook hitting the ball out of the park, but also any excess regulations imposed on social media will only make Facebook more powerful, increasing its returns over time. What many might not completely understand is that the more regulations put on Facebook, the wider its moat gets.

We think our forecasts for Facebook are rather conservative. Even in what can probably be considered its worst quarter for revenue growth, last quarter, the company posted top-line expansion of 26%, which is far ahead of our expected top-line pace in the high teens in coming years. We're not expecting any earnings leverage from this growth either, as costs ramp up, meaning we also think our 12% earnings growth rate is rather conservative. We note that both of these growth rates do not include contributions from Instagram Checkout. The company's expense accrual related to potential fines from data security miscues is simply a drop in the bucket relative to the cash it holds on the balance sheet. Note our operating margin assumption does not include this item (we account for this elsewhere in the valuation). We value shares of Facebook at nearly $230 each.

Twitter's Valuation

Unlike Facebook, Twitter's valuation is much more difficult to get our head around. We're not as confident in the sustainability of the profits of the enterprise unless the firm makes some substantial changes. People on Twitter want to be heard, and it seems like Twitter is doing more to shut out the contrary opinion than anything else. From allowing blocking or muting to who knows what else, Twitter is setting up its user base to create isolated silos of what could eventually become extreme opinions. Time will tell, but we hope Twitter makes some very important changes. One only has to read the opening line of its latest earnings press release to see how bad things have gotten:

"We are taking a more proactive approach to reducing abuse and its effects on Twitter," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO. "We are reducing the burden on victims and, where possible, taking action before abuse is reported. For example, we are now removing 2.5x more Tweets that share personal information and ~38% of abusive Tweets that are taken down every week are being proactively detected by machine learning models..."

Our fair value estimate for Twitter stands at $31 per share. Revenue growth is running at about 18% year-over-over increase (20% on constant currency), so we are also quite conservative with our forecasts for Twitter's top-line expansion, but unlike Facebook, we are forecasting some fairly significant margin improvement in coming years. For example, Twitter's operating margin was 12% in its first quarter, while we're modeling in almost double that, on average, over the next five years. For the second quarter, Twitter's operating margin is targeted at 8.4% at the high end of both its guided revenue and operating income ranges.

Concluding Thoughts

Facebook is hands down the better idea, in our view. Both may have a bright future, but Twitter has some serious problems it has to deal with, if it wants to resonate with small business or the small-time user. Facebook may come to dominate e-commerce in coming years, but we think Twitter might be headed toward becoming but the latest innovation in a news service, and we all know what happened to news-focused entities heavily dependent on advertising. They had their lunch eaten by the latest and greatest new innovation. We expect meaningful upside to Facebook's shares on the basis of our fair value estimate, and we expect Twitter's equity to come back down to reality. Facebook is the clear winner from where we stand.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: FB is included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.