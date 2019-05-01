Transocean - Another Leading Offshore Driller Sells Off After Q1/2019 Results

Despite management's ongoing shortcomings, the investment thesis for Transocean hasn't really changed but the recovery needs to gain more pace to avoid another round of debt restructurings a couple of years from now.

Market participants are increasingly scrutinizing the ability of leading industry players to deal with large debt maturities starting in 2023 and beyond.

Management finally admitted to have wildly underestimated reactivation costs for the cold-stacked, former Ocean Rig drillships. Increased projections by up to 100%. Management also backpedaled on previously communicated reactivation timelines.

Note:

I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Given the strong recovery in oil prices from the major plunge witnessed during Q4/2018 and emerging reports of supermajors finally increasing offshore exploration budgets, one would have expected offshore drilling stocks to be in demand these days.

But quite the opposite is actually the case as recent Q1/2019 reports and conference calls of leading offshore drillers Diamond Offshore (DO) and Transocean weren't exactly suited to instill confidence in a rapid and broad-based recovery of ultra-deepwater drilling demand.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

In fact, market participants seem to increasingly scrutinize the ability of leading industry players to deal with large debt maturities from 2023 onwards.

I have already discussed Diamond Offshore's results and outlook in a separate article on Tuesday, so I will largely focus on Transocean here.

Transocean's Q1 results came in roughly in line with expectations but Q2 guidance for adjusted drilling revenues to decrease slightly quarter-over-quarter was below current analyst consensus. In addition, the company guided for a more than 7% sequential increase in operating and maintenance expenses. As a result, the company will likely fall materially short of current bottom line expectations for Q2. The higher expenses are almost solely related to reactivation costs for the Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos which will mobilize back to Brazil later this year to start their recently awarded long-term contracts in Q4.

Photo: Cold-stacked ultra-deepwater drillships Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Olympia, Ocean Rig Paros and Ocean Rig Athena berthed at Elefsis, Greece in May 2018. Note that Ocean Rig Paros (the blue drillship) has recently been sold for scrapping - Source: School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Attica, Greece

The company also updated on reactivation cost estimates for the cold-stacked drillships Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos and Ocean Rig Olympia which now range from $45-50 million per rig compared to an initial number of just $25 million provided by management at the time of Ocean Rig acquisition announcement. Reasons mentioned for the large increase were:

mobilization costs from Greece to the shipyard

project management team costs

expanded scope for equipment overhauls and recertification

Transocean-specific operational upgrades

Frankly speaking, these are not exactly costs the company had no chance of identifying prior to the acquisition of Ocean Rig which points to a sloppy due diligence conducted by Transocean management, adding just another major shortcoming to the seemingly endless list having emerged over the downturn.

As a result, total reactivation costs for the four rigs will roughly double to $180-200 million from management's initial assessment of approximately $100 million. I still think these new estimates might prove way too low given the long stacking time and the fact that reactivating a cold-stacked drillship is still somewhat uncharted territory. With Transocean already estimating a combined more than $40 million in reactivation costs for warm-stacked rigs Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos, the true costs for reactivating the cold-stacked units might still be substantially higher than currently stated by the company.

Moreover, on the conference call, the company now officially walked back their previous expectations for the reactivation of 2-3 former Ocean Rig drillships per year so these rigs will continue to rust away slowly in Elefsis, Greece for the foreseeable future.

So far, the acquisition of Ocean Rig continues to look reckless as management not only was too optimistic about the prospects for reactivating cold stacked drillships but also failed to do sufficient due diligence on reactivation costs.

The company also updated its liquidity forecast for the end of FY2020 to a range of $1.3-1.5 billion which already includes the currently undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility. The numbers are actually up substantially from the previous guidance of $0.9-1.1 billion but, unfortunately, this is solely a result of work on the new 20,000 PSI drillship "Deepwater Titan" being behind schedule, causing a large amount of capex to be pushed out into 2021.

In addition to the delay, Transocean raised the estimated completion costs for the rig by another $35 million to now $1.085 billion. If we assume the total $330 million increase in completion costs since announcing the Chevron contract in late December to be related to contractual requirements, the calculated dayrate decreases from the official $455,000 rate to just $274,000.

While the above discussed issues are certainly disturbing, they fit right into the picture of management's notoriously over-optimistic industry assessments. Remember, CEO Jeremy Thigpen did not shy away from forecasting ultra-deepwater floater dayrates to reach $400,000 as early as next year to justify the acquisition of Ocean Rig:

Source: Company Presentation

After Diamond Offshore on Monday disclosed the fixture of two of the world's most capable drillships until 2023 for dayrates slightly below $300,000, Transocean's narrative seemingly no longer holds water. Also keep in mind that spot dayrates estimated by Bassoe Offshore in its latest floater report remain at $175,000 for modern drillships and $145,000 for latest generation semi-submersible rigs.

In addition, customer interest seems to be mostly centering around the highest-specification units which represent only a small part of the overall drillship fleet. While Transocean commands a good chunk of these assets, four high-specification drillships will remain cold-stacked for the foreseeable future (as discussed above) and the company also owns some less capable assets in addition to three vintage drillships the company just can't afford to scrap from a balance sheet perspective.

Photo: Ultra-deepwater drillship Ocean Rig Corcovado spotted at Las Palmas, Canary Islands in October 2018 - Source: ShipSpotting.com

On the conference call, many analyst questions centered around the bifurcation issue, reactivation of stacked units and the potential for newbuilds to enter the market, particularly the Ocean Rig Santorini which is currently scheduled for delivery in Q4/2019. Not counting the two former Sete Brazil drillships Arpoador und Deepsea Guarapari, the Bassoe Offshore database currently lists 14 high-specification drillships as being under construction in different shipyards around the world. Most of these units are basically completed and ready to compete for contracts.

Photo: 7th generation ultra-deepwater drillship Ocean Rig Santorini still under construction spotted at Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in January 2019 - Source: ShipSpotting.com

While management remained as optimistic as always on an impending, major recovery in the ultra-deepwater segment, the company's most recent fleet status report was nothing to write home about again and market participants are seemingly becoming increasingly concerned about the timing and breadth of the anticipated recovery. Should customers continue to demand high-specification assets even with the market for these units tightening, substantial upfront capex might be required to upgrade less capable drillships while also increasing the likelihood of more rigs essentially becoming scrap way ahead of their originally anticipated service life. Particularly the benign-environment semi-submersible segment remains largely out of style at this point.

Bottom Line

More of the same at Transocean as management was forced to admit to overly-optimistic assumptions for both reactivation costs and timelines for the cold-stacked, former Ocean Rig drillships.

In addition, Q2 results will fall short of current expectations and the company recently disclosed disappointing dayrates for the high-specification drillships Ocean Rig Mykonos and Ocean Rig Corcovado which are scheduled to operate on multi-year contracts with Petrobras (PBR) at dayrates just slightly about half of the $400,000 envisioned by CEO Jeremy Thigpen as early as next year.

Transocean urgently needs the ultra-deepwater segment to recover materially in due time. Otherwise, the company's mountain of debt will finally break the company's back within the next couple of years.

Investors should closely monitor Transocean's ability to secure ultra-deepwater contracts at rates substantially above current levels as, otherwise, the company's debt load would become increasingly unsustainable.

Personally, I have become somewhat more positive on the industry over the past couple of months as, finally, some much needed long-term contract commitments at dayrates substantially above current spot rates have started to roll in and reports of supermajors increasing offshore exploration budgets emerged.

That said, I remain skeptical on longer-term prospects for oil prices, particularly under a potential recession scenario. Moreover, with market participants increasingly scrutinizing the industry's ability to roll over large debt maturities kicking in around 2023 and beyond, I continue to expect offshore drilling stocks to face an uphill battle.

Over the course of the downturn, broad industry sell-offs like witnessed in the early parts of this week, have almost always presented a great swing trade opportunity and I have positioned myself accordingly by taking moderate long positions in both Diamond Offshore and Transocean so far. Note, this is not exactly a high-conviction trade as previously sell-offs mostly correlated with plunges in oil prices while this time oil prices have remained steadfast at year-highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.