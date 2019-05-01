3 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats I Just Added To My Retirement Portfolio

Today these aristocrats and future aristocrats are about 10% to 30% undervalued, and capable of delivering 11% to 22% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

Each of these blue-chips (SWAN level companies on my quality scale) have my confidence that they can overcome their respective challenges/risks and deliver safe and growing dividends for many years or decades to come.

Recently I was able to opportunistically open initial positions (and set follow on limit buy orders) on Altria, 3M, and Albemarle.

My personal approach is to trust my life savings to blue-chip dividend growth stocks, including dividend aristocrats (or future dividend aristocrats and kings).

Good long-term investing, no matter your goals, is about entrusting your money to well run companies with competitive advantages, and at good to great prices creating a margin of safety.

Like many income investors, the goal of my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) is to allow me to live off my passive income alone and thus making me truly financially independent.

Also, like many of you, one of my biggest concerns is getting my hard earned money back. After all, according to a study by JPMorgan Asset Management, between 1980 and 2014 not just did 66% of the Russell 3000 (a proxy for the entire US stock market) underperform the broader index, but a disturbing 40% of companies actually delivered permanent 70+% negative total returns.

This is why so many income investors, whether young (I'm 32 with a 50-year investing time horizon) or near retirement (10 years or less, including current retirees) trust our capital to proven blue-chips like the famous dividend aristocrats and kings, S&P 500 companies with 25+ and 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases (including spinoffs).

The dividend aristocrats represent the bluest of the blue-chips and, since 1990, have delivered 25% better annual returns than the market, with 18% less volatility. This means on a risk-adjusted basis the aristocrats have delivered 55% better annual returns.

Now it's true that historical performance is not necessarily a guarantee of future results. After all, General Electric (GE) and CenturyLink (CTL) used to also be dividend aristocrats, and anyone who blindly bought and held those stinkers hasn't done well at all over the years.

But all investing is probabilistic, meaning that you can't avoid all risk (stocks are a "risk-asset" after all) merely manage it. That's where good diversification and asset allocation comes in.

Another important concept for income investors like me is "margin of safety" for which valuation is a good proxy. The idea is that we want to be opportunistic with our money and avoid overpaying for a company, no matter how high-quality or how good the growth prospects.

When dealing with blue-chips and sleep well at night or SWAN stocks like aristocrats and kings (as well as future aristocrats) a good rule of thumb is Buffett's famous saying that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

This is what I've based on personal valuation scale, which is what I use to make all of my personal investing decisions as well as my article recommendations (74% success rate, putting me in the top 0.7% of all analysts according to Tipranks).

In order to determine whether or not a company is a blue-chip or SWAN stock I use a proprietary three category quality score (11 point scale) based on dividend safety, business model and management quality. Blue-chip quality companies are those with scores of 8 or more and SWANs require a score of 9 or above.

Basically, my goal is to put my money to work into the highest probability/lowest risk income growth opportunities, which often means opportunistically buying blue-chips during periods when they are most out of favor, either in a long bear market (like with cyclical stocks) or merely on short-term freakouts (like earnings misses).

Recently I put $6,000 of my capital to work in three companies

$2,000 into Altria (MO) 40 shares at $51.52, $0.34 commission

$2,000 into 3M (MMM) 11 shares at $190.92, $0.31 commission

$2,000 into Albemarle (ALB) 27 shares at $75.5, $0.38 commission

I wanted to share my reasoning with you about why I consider these three aristocrats/kings (ALB becomes an aristocrat in 2020, having raised its dividend 24 consecutive years) to be good to great long-term income growth investments.

Not just are they high-quality companies (with safe to very safe dividends, even during recessions), but at today's prices I estimate they are between 10% to 30% undervalued, and capable of possibly delivering 11% to 22% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

That makes them excellent places to park your hard earned money, so it can pay you safe and growing dividends and increase exponentially in value over time, at what's likely to be market-beating rates.

Altria: A Recession-Resistant And Fast Growing 6% Yield

While I love high-yield stocks as much as any income investor, Warren Buffett's famous saying is never far from my mind

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1."

This is why my personal motto is "quality first, valuation second" and 45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety. After all, the primary reason I buy any company is to get a cut of its growing cash flow returned as dividends, which I consider a royalty that eventually recoups my investment and thus minimizes the danger of permanently losing money.

Altria's highly attractive 6% yield is safe, supported by a modest (by industry standards) payout ratio and recession-resistant cash flow.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Altria 6.0% 76% 65 (safe) 4 (safe) 9 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 85% or less NA NA NA

But there's more to a safe dividend than just a well-covered payout. The balance sheet is also important because equity investors are at the bottom of the capital structure and bond investors get paid first.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Altria 2.6 12.3 BBB 5.0% 20% Safe Level 3.0 or below 8 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 15% or higher

Thanks to Altria's controversial investments in Juul Labs and Cronos (OTC:CRON) the company's debt levels have soared to historically high levels (it took on $16.3 billion in debt to fund those investments). However, while I personally am wary of those strategic but overpriced investments, Altria's leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio are not at levels that I consider a danger to the dividend which is the main reason most investors own the company.

What's more, relative to other consumer staples giants, including other tobacco companies, Altria's debt levels actually appear low and manageable.

That's likely why, despite receiving credit downgrades (now rated BBB to A- Moody's equivalent by the three rating agencies) Altria's borrowing costs remain four times less than its impressive 20% return on invested capital.

Think of return on invested capital as a proxy for good capital allocation. Altria's 20% ROIC represents very high and almost Buffett like long-term investing skill (Buffett's 54 year total returns at Berkshire are 20.5% CAGR).

But if Altria is such a well run company, and is offering a safe 6% yield (about triple the market's payout) why is the company mired in a bear market, and why did it recently plunge 6% on earnings?

Altria's recent results missed on both the top and bottom line, with adjusted EPS declining 5.3% YOY, in line with management's previous guidance. That was mostly due to higher interest costs related to the Juul/Cronos investments, which wasn't fully offset by the 2019 $575 million cost-cutting plan that involves shutting down Altria's vaping business. That cost savings guidance is up from $550 million in Q4.

As a reminder that cost-cutting plan, both this year and beyond, is expected to deliver $1 billion in annual retained cash flow (FCF minus dividend) which will be used to pay down debt over time. The initial extra interest cost of $600 million will almost entirely be covered by this year's cost-cutting which management says remains on track.

The other big concern is the ongoing secular decline in cigarette volumes, which has been happening for well over 50 years.

Management expects about 4.5% long-term annual volume declines, which has the market worried about the company's ability to grow its top and bottom line at historical rates.

Altria's cigarette volumes (after accounting for inventory and shipping factors) declined 7% in Q1, which is worse than the industry as a whole.

Now I'm not saying investors should totally ignore the weaker than expected cigarette volumes. However, I should point out that Morningstar, one of the most conservative analysts covering Wall Street is already taking into account the company's challenges, including falling volumes.

The challenges facing Altria are reflected in our negative moat trend rating, but we still believe the firm can continue to generate economic profits for many years to come and we reiterate our wide moat rating. We retain near-term estimates below that of consensus, but we think there is upside to the stock following the market's negative reaction to the report." - Morningstar's Philip Gorham (emphasis added)

In other words, Morningstar, true to form, is assuming slower growth than most analysts, including that Altria will miss 2019 guidance. Yet it still considers the company materially undervalued (and a strong buy 4-star stock).

It's important to remember that Altria has been facing numerous growth challenges, not just for a few years but for decades including

60 years of declining US smoking rates (from 42% in the early 60s to 14% today)

A $206 billion master settlement when 46 state attorneys general sued big tobacco in the 1990s

Never-ending regulatory risks from the FDA

Steadily higher state/city tobacco taxes

Great investing returns are not the result of finding a "risk-free" stock but trusting your money to competent management that is able to navigate whatever choppy waters the future brings and overcomes them. Thus such sharp drops as we just saw have historically been a great buying opportunity for anyone who can tolerate the risk profile inherent to the tobacco industry.

(Source: Ycharts)

Even factoring in the current multi-year bear market Altria's total return record remains impressive. In fact, it's been one of the best investments, of any kind, of the last 50 years. As long as "this time isn't different" long-term high-yield investors are likely to be very happy buying Altria at these historically undervalued levels.

The core of Altria's business (accounting for about 85% of operating profits) is cigarettes, with premium brands like Marlboro accounting for about 80% of cash flow each year.

Fortunately, Marlboro's premium pricing power appears to be intact, as seen by the stable market share it's enjoyed over the last two years. There's another benefit to Altria's dominance of premium US cigarettes. According to data from the Tobacco Atlas over 60% of smokers want to quit, with 42% attempting to in any given year. However, quit rates, while terrible in general, are even lower for premium brands, which Altria dominates with Marlboro.

Altria's business model, at least in terms of cigarettes, isn't based around slowing cigarette declines (not possible) but rather in hiking prices fast enough to modestly grow revenue while cutting costs. That's something that Morningstar, hardly a raving Altria bull, expects to continue for the foreseeable future.

Though it may seem counterintuitive in a declining industry, we have conviction that our wide moat rating is appropriate because we believe Altria is very likely to continue generating excess returns on invested capital for the next 20 years."

While true that at some point consumers won't be able to afford higher costs, the question is when that will occur.

In terms of cost in working hours, US cigarettes are some of the cheapest in the world. Even among developed economies (the 35 OECD countries), the US is the 4th most affordable. This is why, despite ever-rising tobacco excise taxes, Altria has been able to consistently increase prices without losing market share. Specifically, management estimates that price elasticity for cigarettes is -0.3, and will remain so for the foreseeable future. That means for every 1% increase in price volumes fall 0.3%.

Chewing tobacco has also been a strong point for Altria with volumes falling just 1% over the past 24 months, while revenue rose 5%, allowing for strong price hikes that boosted operating income by almost 8% in the last year alone.

In fact, since Altria bought Copenhagen via its US Smokeless Tobacco acquisition in 2009, its market share has increased from 25% to 35%. This indicates that management knows how to advertise effectively to retain its status as the premium chewing tobacco leader.

Then there's vaping, which Altria is betting on aggressively with the Juul investment.

(Source: earnings presentation)

But as important to the long-term health of the vaping industry (now up to 13 million US adult users) is the ability to minimize youth vaping. Altria has been working with Juul to do just that and over the past year, underage vaping has been steadily falling quarter after quarter.

The 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey showing a 78% increase in vaping among US high-schoolers and a 48% increase among middle schoolers, which has the FDA in an uproar. The former FDA commissioner even threatened to potentially kill the industry if they couldn't reduce youth vaping.

If the youth use continues to rise, and we see significant increases in use in 2019, on top of the dramatic rise in 2018, the entire category will face an existential threat." - Scott Gottlieb (emphasis added)

The problem I and many other investors have with the $12.8 billion Altria paid for Juul (40 times sales and 150 times EBITDA according to most recently available Pitchbook data) is that the $38 billion valuation prices in continued long-term hyper-growth that's far from certain. That's especially true if the FDA ends up decimating the vaping market via draconian regulations.

In fact, the Juul investment earned Altria numerous analyst downgrades including Morningstar's recent management quality hit to "poor" (more on this in a moment). Specifically, the analyst firm says "The JUUL acquisition is a blot on the copybook of an otherwise strong management team."

In other words, Juul has to execute very well in order for this debt-funded deal to pay off. Fortunately, at least initially, Altria's Juul thesis appears to be working. That's both in terms of growing US market share and reducing youth vaping (reducing the risk of catastrophic FDA regulations) and successful international expansion plans.

Juul is now available in nine countries, after recently launching in Spain and 8,500 stores across Europe. While global expansion is still early, the results thus far appear to show Juul's products achieving similar adoption rates as seen in its early US years.

That early adoption success in trial markets bodes well for Juul achieving the ambitious growth plans that management outlined back in February 2019.

Dominance in the US vaping market which is expected to grow 15% to 20% CAGR over the next five years

Operating margins (at Juul) equal to US cigarettes within five years

International revenue equal to US revenue within five years

International operating margins equal to cigarettes by 2023

Returns on investment above its 8% cost of capital within five years

Remember that the biggest concern investors have over Juul is whether or not this deal ever becomes accretive, due to that outlandish valuation. Management previously said it thought it would, and then updated that guidance to say accretion would occur by year five. Thus far Juul's execution backs up management's bullish claims.

As for 2019 management reaffirmed its 2019 guidance of 4% to 7% adjusted EPS growth, which means 5.5% in the mid-range. That's actually very impressive guidance given that, according to FactSet Research, in 2019 analysts expect the average S&P 500 company to post just 3.6% earnings growth.

More importantly, we can't forget what CEO Howard Willard said at the Q4 conference call, about the outlook beyond 2019.

we maintain our long-term financial goals to grow adjusted diluted EPS at an average annual rate of 7% to 9%, and to maintain a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS." - Howard Willard (emphasis added)

That long-term guidance was reiterated in February and I take management's affirmation of 2019's guidance as an indicating that the company's plans for about 8% long-term earnings and dividend growth remains on track as well.

The bearish fears that many investors have can basically be summarized in two ways

"this time is different" big tobacco will FINALLY succumb declining cigarette volumes that will make steady and strong bottom line and dividend growth impossible

The Juul investment will prove an unmitigated disaster involving huge write-downs and the deal will never become accretive

While the unexpectedly high volume declines in Q1 are certainly concerning, and something I'll watch closely in the future, ultimately I remain confident that Altria's skilled management can deliver on its short and long-term guidance.

Meanwhile, the Juul investment, while certainly overvalued, does appear to also be on track to achieve management's long-term goals, including profitable diversification into the fastest growing part of its industry.

That makes this 6% yielding dividend aristocrat (49 consecutive years of payout hikes factoring in spin-offs) an appealing long-term income growth opportunity in my view.

3M: The Most Undervalued Dividend King In America Will Likely Succeed In Its Latest Restructuring

3M's claim to fame is that it boasts one of the most impressive dividend growth records in America, 61 consecutive years, and it's paid uninterrupted dividends (with no cuts) for over 100 years.

What's more, the long-term growth rate hasn't been a token amount, but 9% CAGR over the past 20 years. And better yet the dividend is one of the safest in America, courtesy of a reasonable payout ratio.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) 3M 3.0% 57% 86 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 11 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry norms) NA 60% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

The balance sheet too is very strong, with 3M earning an AA- credit rating from S&P which allows it to borrow at a slightly lower cost than even the US Treasury (2.9%) due to overseas bonds.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital 3M 1.7 19.6 AA- 2.7% 20% Safe Level (by industry norms) 3 or below 8 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 8% or higher

3M's net leverage ratio of 1.7 is below the industry median of 2.2 and management's guidance for leverage in 2023 is for between 1.3 to 2.1. This basically means that 3M plans to continue doing what it's always done, executing for the long-term and always with an eye on smart capital allocation priorities.

(Source: investor presentation)

So if 3M is such a dividend growth legend why did it plunge 13% on earnings day, the worst single percentage point decline since Black Monday 1987 (when the market crashed 22% in a day)?

That would come down to objectively weak earnings that has many investors calling into question the company's long-term guidance of about 9.5% earnings and FCF/share growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

In Q1 2019 3M missed revenue expectations by 2% and EPS expectations by 7%. Now I don't personally care about whether or not a company meets or misses analyst expectations, but there is no denying that 3M's Q1 results were immensely disappointing.

Sales fell by 5%, and adjusted EPS by almost 11%. Worse still management yet again cut 2019 guidance, now for the fifth time in about a year (so pretty much every quarter).

2019 organic revenue growth: -1% to 2% (down from 2% to 4% initially)

2019 Adjusted EPS $9.5 (down 12% from $10.83 initially)

Return On Invested Capital: 20% to 22% (down from 22% to 25%)

If management hits its new mid-range EPS guidance than 3M is going to report a 9.5% decrease in earnings this year. Even with the entire S&P 500 struggling to overcome tough comps from 2018's tax cut fueled boom, that's pretty awful.

Typically strong markets such as the US and Asia were the main culprits of the weak results, with negative currency effects also hammering the company's top line to the tune of 3.4%. Slight increases in raw materials, modest divestitures and a one time $550 million legal bill (due to a class action lawsuit tied to its respirators) added to the perfect storm of negative earnings growth.

The weakness was nearly universal with 60% of business segments reporting sales declines and 80% reporting declining margins. 3M was especially hard hit by China's weakened economic growth, as well as the automotive and electronics businesses (which have struggled due to the current trade war).

Auto OEM sales fell 9% largely due to a 6% decline in global auto parts orders partially because China's auto market, the largest on earth, is facing declining sales for the first time in 30 years.

It should be pointed out that the trade war's big hit is coming off 11% organic sales growth last year so part of the reason for the big decline is very tough comps, which may become much easier now that a trade deal with China appears imminent (and likely by late June).

The company's normally strong inventory management wasn't on display this quarter and thanks to the naturally higher capex nature of the industrial sector weakness in sales resulted in lower productivity and much weaker earnings (the kind normally seen during industrial recessions).

About the only good thing one might point to is that the company was able to raise prices by 0.9% (typical of wide-moat companies such as this) though that didn't come close to offsetting the 2% volume decline in its products this quarter.

Given results this bad it's not surprising that management is announcing a restructuring designed to boost profitability, minimize capex, and improve its long-term cost structure while preserving 3M's legendary lead in highly efficient R&D.

The company is also restructuring from five business segments to four.

The realignment is meant to make it easier for 3M to adapt to rapidly evolving conditions in the future, as explained by its CEO, Michael Roman in the last conference call.

This realignment will enable us to accelerate growth, maximize value across the portfolio, and take greater advantage of our transformation progress. It will also further streamline the organization and help us achieve the 200 to 300 basis points of margin expansion that we laid out last November as part of our five-year plan." - Michael Roman (Emphasis added)

Thus I read the CEO's comments as indicating the company believes it can still achieve its previous long-term guidance (current five-year plan).

Of course, different analysts will have different interpretations of the same facts, and some see management's restructuring plans as possibly making things worse.

At the very least 2019's new segment guidance is certainly far below management's long-term outlook, which is why I understand why so many 3M investors might be frightened about the company's growth prospects right now.

However, I remain confident enough in 3M's long-term prospects not just to recommend the company right now, but initiate a position myself, and stand ready to double my position if the shares yield 3.1%. Here's why.

The bearish case against 3M is based on the everpresent fear with all cyclical companies that any slowdown in growth is permanent and future cash flow growth will never recover to historical levels.

But it's important to point out that 3M has been around for 117 years, and has restructured many times to deal with challenging industry conditions that would have derailed the growth of less well-run firms. And for everyone who thinks Michael Roman, the new CEO may fail to live up to his predecessors keep in mind that 3M has had 16 presidents and 10 CEOs since its founding.

The company's success over the decades, including its impressive long-term and market-beating returns, was not the result of a single Steve Jobs like savant running the company but rather the deeply ingrained corporate culture.

That corporate culture is focused on good capital allocation, which is what has allowed 3M to earn its premium for outgrowing both its peers, industry and the global economy.

Our investment in R&D and I would say innovation more broadly is fundamental to what we promised our investors and that is strong growth. Growth that outgrows the macro over our business cycles and deliver premium margins, deliver premium ROIC. And innovation is fundamental to that." -Michael Roman

As Michael Roman explained in the conference call 3M considers its historically superior growth rates and far above average profitability to be a combination of two main factors.

The first is the legendary focus on R&D, which generally consumes 6% of sales, about double the industry average. That R&D is conducted by 8,100 researchers at 36 global R&D labs supporting 46 different business lines. Each year 3M generates 3,000 patents, which add to its existing IP portfolio of over 115,000 patents.

Now I know what you might be thinking. "Patents by themselves aren't worth anything if they don't translate into greater profits over time." And you'd be 100% right about that. However, 3M has historically had the best R&D efficiency in the industry. For example, a 2017 study by Boston Consulting Group found that each $1 in R&D that 3M spends translates into 61% greater gross profit the next year, relative to the 10 most R&D efficient companies it looked at.

And keep in mind that the top 10 companies Boston Consulting looked at were all tech companies. In fact, between 2014 and 2017 3M's R&D efficiency was #2 only to Apple meaning 3M is one of the most R&D efficient companies in America (or indeed the world).

How efficient? Well, Morningstar estimates that for each $1 in R&D spend 3M generates about $9 in additional gross profit in the following years. That results in incredible profitability including 10 consecutive years of operating margins above 21%, three times the industry median.

Gross margins are generally 50%, compared to just 37% for its peers. 3M customers value its trusted brands and legendary reliability and ability to deliver specialized solutions to their industrial needs.

It also translates into free cash flow margins that are not just among the highest in the industry, but more importantly for income investors, remained in the double-digits even during the Great Recession.

But great R&D, as Michael Roman alluded to, is only half of 3M's secret sauce. The other is targeting the right high growth/high margin industries which is where the companies ability to restructure itself periodically comes in (and is most relevant to investors right now).

Unlike what many people might think, no company achieves 61 consecutive years of dividend growth because it avoids challenges and risks, but only by adapting and overcoming them. 3M has been reinventing itself since its inception and that includes the last restructuring which lasted from 2012 to 2018.

During that time 3M streamlined its operations from 43 operating divisions to 23 and sold off 10 small, underperforming businesses, who had $1.1 billion in total sales but operating margins under 5% and flat sales growth prospects.

The company took those proceeds and focused its capex and R&D dollars on faster growing and higher margin industries where its technological edge would translate into maximal earnings growth.

Today 3M's focus is on 12 fast-growing industries the company expects to generate five year annualized sales growth of 10% to 15% through 2023 and for which it plans to quadruple R&D spending. Basically, 3M is planning to skate to where the puck is going in terms of industrial technology and plans to devote the necessary resources to deliver continued industry-leading growth rates over the coming years and decades.

Finally, there's cost-cutting, which is a major short-term focus for the company right now. While some analysts worry that 3M's plans to trim its workforce by 2% might ultimately harm it, keep in mind that 3M has a great track record of smart cost-cutting that doesn't come at the expense of its innovation, or strong customer relationships (it interacts with its clients over 120,000 per year to improve its offerings and cement its wide moat and strong pricing power).

3M is now finishing up a $550 million four year cost-cutting plan that occurred during a time when sales and earnings boomed, showing that the streamlining it does is trimming fat, not hacking away muscle or bone. And since 2001 3M has instituted several restructurings that included 110,000 efficiency programs, retrained 75,000 employees and netted $17 billion in total cost savings.

And what about the idea that Michael Roman is out of his depth and unable to lead 3M in its latest turnaround? Well keep in mind he's been with the company for 30 years, including as COO and overseeing international operations at all five business segments. In other words, Roman was largely responsible for those $17 billion in cost savings which he achieved while tripling the company's quality control testing speeds while simultaneously reducing product defects by 80%.

Basically, when it comes to great long-term execution Roman's track record in particular and 3M's in general, is excellent and far above what most of its peers can claim.

Now I know what some of you might be thinking "you're blind to the permanent decline in 3M's fundamentals because of its dividend king status!" Indeed it's true that all blue-chips can eventually fail but I'm hardly the only analyst who still has confidence in the company. Here's Morningstar's take on this disastrous quarter.

We think prudence could have spared the irrational rise in the stock price before the April 25 announcement. However, we only expect to modestly reduce our fair value estimate, despite what we view as continued near-term headwinds, by about 1% to 2%. Still, we retain our wide moat, low uncertainty, stable trend, and Exemplary stewardship ratings." - Morningstar's Joshua Aguilar (emphasis added)

The conservative analysts at Morningstar agree that this slowdown at 3M, isn't an example of "this time is different" but rather another case of "this too shall pass."

Does that mean that 3M is guaranteed to achieve 8% to 11% EPS and FCF/share growth over the coming five years? Of course not. But even if you assume much lower growth rates (as analysts currently do) 3M is still likely to be a market-beating dividend growth stock that delivers double-digit total returns (see valuation section).

Albemarle: My Favorite Way To Profit From The Rise Of Electric Vehicles

Albermarle, like many aristocrats (as of 2020) has deep roots, tracing its origins back to 1887. It operates and sell its salts and catalysts in about 100 countries.

ALB one of my favorite basic materials producers and a company that few people have ever heard of. However, with 24 consecutive years of dividend growth to its name, Albemarle is set to become a dividend aristocrat in 2020.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

What's especially impressive about ALB's track record is that over the past 20 years its dividend growth has been 35% faster than the S&P 500's, despite being in a highly cyclical and capital intensive industry (just like 3M).

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Albermarle 1.9% 24% 97 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 10 (SWAN) Safe level (by industry norms) NA 60% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

And like 3M the dividend is among the safest on Wall Street, courtesy of great management team, who practices extremely conservative capital allocation.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Albemarle 1.8 14.4 BBB 3.0% 13% Safe Level 3 or less 8 or above BBB- or higher Below ROIC 8% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus)

That includes smart but limited use of debt, resulting in a good investment grade credit rating, and low borrowing costs that are four times less than its returns on invested capital.

In fact, the companies overall capital allocation priorities are excellent, focusing on high margin growth first, a safe and growing dividend second, while always maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company completed a $500 million accelerated buyback in 2018 as well, to take advantage of the collapsing share price.

Ok, so you can see why I consider Albemarle's dividend safe but why is it a good enough investment to not just recommend today, but also add to my retirement portfolio? That would be for three main reasons.

One of which is this chart, which shows that ALB, like other aristocrats, is a proven market beater IF you buy it at the right time. Back in 2017 ALB was insanely overpriced, trading at a 31.2 PE.

For cyclical companies, no matter the quality or growth potential, paying such a rich multiple is never a good idea.

In contrast, quality companies like this (a level 10 SWAN stock) bought after they get cut in half generally make good investments over time. That's especially true if they have growth catalysts like ALB.

Albemarle had a huge rally starting in 2015, thanks to the hype surrounding its status as the world's largest producer of Lithium Hydroxide, which is the preferred material for lithium-ion batteries such as found in consumer electronics and electric cars

What happened in 2015 that caused the stock to triple in two years? Albermarle became the world's largest lithium producer after completing the $6.2 billion acquisition of Rockwood Holdings. That gave it not only access to super low-cost lithium deposits in Chile (literally the lowest production costs on earth) but two major joint venture mines in Australia as well. ALB has contracts with Chile for its Salar de Atacama lithium site that lasts through 2043 and allows it to extract 80,000 tons of the salt each year.

In 2015 the company projected that by 2025, thanks to the rapid adoption of electric cars, the world would need 400,000 tons of lithium per year. Those estimates have rapidly risen in recent years as lithium-ion batteries have found ever more uses, including in renewable energy storage.

Today the company's estimate for 2025 global lithium demand is 1.2 million tons and ALB has ambitious plans to meet that demand.

(Source: investor presentation)

The catalyst business (ALB is the world's second-biggest supplier of these) are specialty chemicals that refiners can't operate without. Due to their steady consumption, this business has good recurring cash flow.

However, those businesses are merely providing the stable cash flow to invest in the hyper-growth opportunities that Lithium (about half of adjusted EBITDA) represents. Lithium indeed represents incredible growth potential for this little known specialty chemical company, not just in revenue but cash flow as well, thanks to much higher adjusted EBITDA margins.

Just how much growth potential are we talking about? Well, consider these facts.

in 2019 the world is using 270,000 tons of lithium per year (54% more than in 2015)

in six years ALB expects that figure to increase 340%

Morningstar's conservative analysts think that by 2028 global demand will reach 1.8 million tons, a 718% increase and 19% CAGR growth from 2017 to 2028

ALB plans to profit by ramping up production from 65,000 tons per year to 350,000, a 440% increase (and double the capacity of its second largest competitor Sociedad Quimica y Minera or SQM)

The company is expected to command 80% of the global lithium hydroxide market in 2015

Lithium hydroxide, due to superior energy storage capabilities, is the preferred choice for lithium-ion batteries, compared to Lithium Carbonate, including for electric cars. Future batteries are expected to require seven times as much lithium hydroxide as existing ones which ALB's Australian sites can produce at the lowest cost thanks to being rich in spodumene, which can be directly converted into lithium hydroxide.

But ALB isn't just a supplier of lithium for next-gen batteries, it also owns patents for advanced battery technology it plans to roll out over the coming years. These patents are for improvements to existing batteries that will result in longer lifespans, greater energy density, improved safety, and faster charging times.

Basically, Albermarle is working on two ways of profiting from the rise of EVs which makes it my favorite low-risk way to potentially profit from electric cars.

But we've all heard great theoretically long-term hyper growth thesis before. Growth potential without great execution is worthless (or can even cost you money if you overpay for the wrong company). The difference between potential and reality comes down to great management.

Albemarle's management team has a remarkable track record for strong execution and smart strategic M&A (according to the Harvard Business Review about 80% of large acquisitions fail). It's led by Chairman, President and CEO Luke Kissam, who has been with ALB for 13 years but CEO for nearly eight.

Kissam became CEO in 2011 and then quickly began selling off slow growing and low margin businesses. He's the one who decided to focus purely on the moatiest businesses (bromine, catalysts, and lithium) where Albemarle has strong competitive advantages, including the lowest production costs on earth in Bromine and Lithium (ALB is literally the Saudia Arabia of these two elements).

Kissam isn't just good at making smart decisions, but great deals as well. When he sold off the weaker businesses, he was able to obtain over $3.2 billion for them and EBITDA multiples as high as 15 (about 40% overvalued according to Morningstar).

When he acquired Rockwood (making ALB the undisputed global king of Lithium) he paid a fair price, as he did with the most recent joint venture deal in Australia (for a production site with 75,000 tons of future capacity).

Also important is Jac Fourie, Vice President of Engineering and Project Execution. Fourie's career began at BHP Billiton (BHP) in 1998 and he's also worked as Senior Vice President of Capital Projects for Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) where he oversaw mining operation expansions in the US, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and most importantly Chile (he has good relations with that government). This is experienced man investors can trust to oversee ALB's ambitious capacity expansions.

Further evidence of management skill is the ability to lock down most of its upcoming capacity under long-term contracts. This not just minimizes the risk of ROIC coming in beneath expectations but also locks in great prices (about $13,000 per ton) out until 2025, and with many including minimum volume guarantees.

Basically, Albemarle management track record is among the best in the industry when it comes to good capital allocation. For example, the company's $700 million in long-term capex spending is expected to generate returns on investment that are twice its cost of capital. Morningstar's Seth Goldstein rates ALB management exemplary, and I agree. In fact, I consider Luke Kissam the Buffett of Lithium thanks to his track record of good capital allocation and ability to make others overpay for assets while he pays fair value or less.

All these competitive advantages and smart management add up to incredibly impressive earnings growth including 29% in 2017 and 19% in 2018.

For 2019 management expects about 16% adjusted EPS growth and according to FactSet Research analysts are projecting

10% EPS growth in 2020

12% in 2021

13.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2024

Morningstar expects double-digit cash flow growth through 2028

And keep in mind that ALB is trading at just 13.2 times earnings right now, meaning a PEG of just under 1.0. Quality companies like this, including future dividend aristocrats, very seldom trade at such attractive ratios.

That's why, Albermarle, while offering the least certain total return outlook, has the highest long-term total return potential of any of these three blue-chips.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Low-Risk Ways To Earn Potentially Double-Digit Returns

What ultimately determines my retirement portfolio buys and article recommendations is a company's total return potential, which is based on the safe yield, long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth potential and valuation.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Altria 6.0% 7% to 9% 13% to 15% 13.8% to 23.2% 3M 3.0% 6.4% to 6.6% 9.4% to 9.6% 9.7% to 13.1% Albemarle 1.9% 13.3% 15.2% 17.6% to 26.7% S&P 500 1.8% 33% 6.5% 1% to 7%

Altria is the best choice for those needing immediate safe yield, while ALB pays basically the market rate, but with about double the growth rate of most companies. You'll note that I'm using the much-reduced growth forecasts for 3M which are far below management's long-term guidance.

That's to show that, even should 3M fail to live up to current expectations (ie management sucks for five straight years) 3M is still likely to outperform the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total return courtesy of its yield being at historically high levels.

In fact, all three of these aristocrats or future aristocrats are offering far better return potential than the 1% to 7% most analysts expect from the S&P 500 over the next five to 10 years. And that's assuming their current historically low valuations persist over that time.

But if these management teams deliver on their growth plans, valuation boosts (from multiples returning to fair value only) could deliver even better total returns.

To adjust for historical valuations, I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 52 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Altria 6.0% 4.0% 32% 48% 4.0% to 8.2% 3M 3.0% 2.5% 16% 19% 1.8% to 3.5% Albemarle 1.9% 1.5% 21% 27% 2.4% to 4.9%

Dividend yield theory estimates that Altria is the most undervalued of these three, with 3M, despite being the most undervalued dividend king, is offering a margin of safety of 16%.

But of course, should a company's long-term earnings growth potential become permanently impaired then yields will NOT revert back to historical levels. That's why as a second valuation approach I use Morningstar's conservative three-stage discounted cash flow models.

Morningstar analysts are industry experts whose conservative growth estimates typically represent the lowest a company's intrinsic value might be. In other words, if Morningstar says a blue-chip is fair value or better, you can buy with a large amount of confidence that you're very unlikely to be overpaying.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Altria $53.51 $58 (low uncertainty) Wide (negative trend) Poor 8% 0.8% to 1.6% 3M $190.21 $197 (low uncertainty) Wide (stable) Exemplary 3% 0.3% to 0.6% Albemarle $75.71 $130 (high uncertainty) Narrow (stable) Exemplary 42% 5.6% to 11.5%

Morningstar considers all three companies undervalued with ALB by far the best value today. It also considers the management quality of 3M and Albemarle to be excellent, which I agree with. On Altria's management, however, we disagree.

I understand the rationale behind Morningstar's management quality downgrade over the Juul acquisition however I am not yet willing to change my rating for the company. That's for two reasons. First, Altria's ROIC remains far above the 15% level that I and Simply Safe consider good for a tobacco company (and it should rise over time).

Second, Morningstar's downgrade was due partially to how they calculate their moats, specifically the ability to generate ROIC above the cost of capital. Cost of capital can be calculated in two ways. The standard method is the CAPM model, which is heavily influenced by discount rates based on risk-free Treasuries.

I prefer the cash cost of capital method, which I consider the more useful approach since it's based on actual cash flow, which is what pays dividends (and what income investors care about). Altria's Juul acquisition is almost certainly overpriced, which is why the ROIC has been cut in half from 2015's record high of 42%.

However, the company's historical ability to generate consistent cash flow growth, which management's 7% to 9% long-term guidance implies remains intact, to me, justifies a 2/3 (average to good) management quality rating. That's because, if management is able to deliver on its guidance (and Altria has a good track record of doing so) then ROIC should rise slowly but steadily over time from its already good (historical Buffett like) levels.

That's especially true if the Juul investment becomes accretive in 2025 as management expects and that guidance appears to be on track for now.

But the point is that all three companies appear undervalued, both under dividend yield theory, and Morningstar's conservative DCF estimates. In order to minimize the chances of overpaying I average the two estimates together and thus estimate

3M is about 10% undervalued

Altria is about 20% undervalued

Albemarle is about 30% undervalued

Again, under my personal blue-chip valuation scale that makes all of these SWAN stocks strong buys or better.

Of course, that's only for investors comfortable with their respective risk profiles and as part of a well-diversified and property constructed portfolio.

Risks To Consider

While I'm personally confident in the low-risk nature of these three blue-chips at today's prices, it's important to keep in mind what could go wrong to break their investment thesis.

In the case of Altria, we can't forget that there is substantial concentration risk in the company's pure US focus. The FDA might have a new commissioner, but he's indicated the same anti-tobacco policies that Gottlieb pursued will continue.

If the FDA really cracks down on Altria, say by requiring plain packaging or making good on the threat to make cigarettes none addictive, then it's possible the company will miss its long-term guidance. Morningstar is erring on the side of caution, with its $58 fair value estimate baking in 3% long-term organic earnings growth and 5% including the company's various equity stakes.

Should Altria indeed deliver this slower level of growth then the company's valuation is likely to recover far less than bulls expect. That's not to say that Altria is likely to make a terrible investment, but the yield might maintain its current high levels or rise even higher. That could reduce its long-term return potential to about 9% to 11%, far below its historical norms.

As for 3M investors have to remember that industrial stocks, even dividend kings, can be volatile, especially during times like these when fear/uncertainty/doubt about their future growth prospects run rampant.

Most industrial companies have betas close to one, and 3M's is 0.99. During the Great Recession, despite its dividend king status, it still fell 54%, nearly matching the 57% crash in the S&P 500. Now the good news is that, as I've already explained, 3M's skilled management team and deeply ingrained corporate culture are masters at conservative capital allocation, including delivering growing dividends no matter what the economic or industrial conditions. The dividend was just raised 6%, despite beginning the latest restructuring showing that management remains confident that "this time isn't different."

But it's important to remember that no dividend stock, no matter its prestige or track record (or SWAN like properties) is a true bond alternative. Anyone owning this (or any) company has to be prepared for potentially gut-wrenching volatility like we saw on earnings day. Many commenters tell me that my recommendations can't be true SWAN stocks because they are capable of falling fast and hard.

That's just the nature of equities. If you want stable or appreciating assets, even during a recession/bear market, then you need to own sufficient cash/bonds, because few dividend stocks rise during such times.

There are 81 dividend aristocrats and kings today. Guess how many managed to deliver flat or slightly positive total returns during the Great Recession? Just three. So never forget that all my company recommendations are purely for the stock portion of your portfolio and that no dividend stock is meant to replace bonds.

As for Albemarle, there are three risks to consider. The first is execution on its ambitious expansion efforts. Global projects, especially located in harsh conditions (mostly deserts) are not guaranteed to come online on time or on budget.

Next, there's the fact that lithium, while potentially the "black gold" of the 21st century, is still a commodity. ALB might be the Saudi Arabia of the stuff but should EV adoption rates fail to live up to forecasts and or rivals bring capacity online too quickly, lithium prices could crash. In 2018 they averaged $13,000 per ton, and there is no way to tell how low they could drop or how fast.

Analyst estimated forecasts, while currently mouthwatering, are merely educated guesstimates, that have to bake in assumed prices. What I've presented here are the best facts we have now, but the future is inherently uncertain, which is why that Morningstar 42% undervaluation estimate has a high degree of uncertainty.

The final risk pertains to ALB's battery patents. If management's R&D efforts are successful, the company could mint money for decades to come. If they ended up picking the wrong horse, then new battery tech might end up supplanting them and the company will need to write off that IP, potentially to zero.

These risks are why it's important to diversify and own appropriate position sizes for any individual company. I am personally targeting 5% or less of my portfolio in any future investments, just in case the bears are eventually proven right.

Even the best investors in history need to protect against failed investments, which is why Peter Lynch (29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990 at Fidelity's Magellan Fund) famously said: "In this business, you're good if you're right six times out of ten."

Good risk management is how your winners overcome your losers and you make money over time.

Bottom Line: Altria, 3M, And Albemarle Are Likely Great Long-Term Income Growth Investments You Can Make Today

Don't get me wrong, I'm not a market timer in the traditional sense (any more than any value investor). I, or any analyst for that matter, has no way of knowing whether or not any of these blue-chips has bottomed, or when they might return to fair value (which itself is an educated guesstimate).

All I can do is use fundamental analysis and historical data to estimate when a company is a low-risk/high probability opportunity that minimizes the probability of permanently losing your capital, while potentially delivering double-digit and market-beating returns.

I consider Altria, 3M, and Albemarle, all aristocrats or future aristocrats (factoring in spinoffs) to be high-quality companies (9 to 11 on my 11 point quality score) and sleep well at night or SWAN stocks. That's from a dividend safety perspective and in no way implies share price stability during a correction/bear market.

Thanks to various industry/company specific concerns, Wall Street is bearish on all of these blue-chips, making them about 10% to 30% undervalued and offering historically attractive 1.9% to 6.0% yields.

The key to the investment thesis of each company is that their experienced management teams will overcome any challenges/risks they face in the coming years and decades, and delivers safe and growing dividends for the foreseeable future.

I consider the thesis intact for all of these blue-chips, which is why I've entrusted $6,000 into starter positions in these companies (and set follow on limits at lower prices in case they keep falling). At today's good to great prices, I expect each company to deliver market-beating double-digit total returns over the next five to 10 years, while allowing income investors to sleep well at night, no matter what the economy/broader market might be doing.

Just remember that all investing is probabilistic and good risk management and portfolio construction is crucial to long-term success. Thus here are my risk management recommendations.

Dividend Sensei Risk Management Rules Of Thumb

maintain the proper asset allocation for your needs at all times (own enough cash/bonds to pay expenses during a future correction/bear market and rebalance annually to maintain those ratios)

own a diversified portfolio (20 to 30 in most sectors works best for most people)

limit individual holdings to 5% to 10% or less (5% is my personal long-term goal)

limit sector concentration to 25% or less (15% to 20% works best for most investors)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB, MO, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.